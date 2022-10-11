ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating fatal 3 car crash

(CBS DETROIT) -   Michigan State Police is currently investigating a three car fatal crash that happened on Westbound I696 at the Southfield exit. The driver of a passenger vehicle was traveling slowly in the right lane when the driver of a semi truck rear ended itwith out any braking. The car was then pushed into the middle lane sideways with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.Unfortunately, the vehicle was suddenly struck by another passenger vehicle, resulting in the death of a 65 year-old woman fromRochester Hills. There were no other injuries. The driver of The investigation continues and I696 has reopened.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Warren, MI
City
Macomb Township, MI
Warren, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Warren, MI
Cars
fox2detroit.com

Rochester Hills woman killed in three-car crash on I-696

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman was killed in an early morning crash on I-696 on Saturday. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway near Southfield around 8:10 a.m. Police say the driver of the car was traveling in the right lane and slowing...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#Traffic Accident#Macomb Community College#Cousino High School
fox2detroit.com

Deadly four-car crash on I-696 closes freeway at Southfield Road

LATHRUP VILLAGE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Westbound I-696 is currently closed at Southfield Road because of a deadly multiple-car crash. Michigan State Police said the crash occurred westbound on the freeway around 8:10 a.m. Four cars were involved in the crash, according to MSP. Troopers confirm the crash was fatal.
LATHRUP VILLAGE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

15-year-old girl stabs mother to death in Detroit's University District during argument

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police said a 41-year-old mother is dead after her own 15-year-old daughter stabbed her to death after an argument in the city's university district. According to Detroit Police, the two get into an argument Thursday morning on the front lawn of their home in the University District off Wildemore Ave. The victim's father pulled up to the home as it was happening and rushed his daughter to the hospital.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy