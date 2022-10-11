Read full article on original website
WALB 10
1 injured in Thomasville shooting
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One person was injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Thomasville, according to the Thomasville Police Department. The incident happened at the 400 block of Webster Street around 3:30 p.m. Police said one person is in custody for questioning. The person shot was taken to a...
WALB 10
Cook Co. food drive set to honor fallen Cpt. Terry Arnold
ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - Cook County Schools are continuing to honor the life of captain Terry “Turtle” Arnold. The school system is hosting a food drive in his memory. The event will take place from Monday, Oct. 17 to November 16 at all Cook County Schools. The items...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta hosts annual Taste of Downtown event
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta held the perfect event to start the weekend. The Taste of Downtown event on Thursday featured live music, a wristband that can get you two free drinks, a punch card, and even a menu with discounted prices to participating restaurants. “We are just getting...
WALB 10
Residents respond to approval of new Thomasville camera system
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomasville city leaders are looking at ways to become a safer city, but some residents see it a different way. In a 3-1 vote, the camera surveillance system known as Flock was approved for a six-month trial run in Thomasville. That security system includes not only...
WALB 10
GBI: Sparks mayor, superintendent charged with multiple counts of theft
SPARKS, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Sparks and another city leader have been charged with three different counts of theft, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Mayor Earl Jackson, 76, and City Superintendent Antoyo “Buck” Tucker, 42, are each charged with one count of theft by taking,...
wfxl.com
Two in custody following pursuit in Valdosta
Two individuals have been taken into custody after leading Valdosta police on a pursuit. According to VPD, on October 9, 2022, around 10:53 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle traveling recklessly in the 1900 block of Williams Street. The vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was...
WCTV
20 years after mother and son vanished in south Georgia, family is still searching
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Thursday marks twenty years since a young mother and her son vanished in South Georgia. Then 25-year-old Paula Wade and her 3-year-old son Brandon Wade disappeared on October 13, 2002. There were no clues at their apartment, a complex that was then called ‘The Commons and that is now known as ‘The Gables of St. Augustine’ located 1415 St Augustine Road in Valdosta.
WCTV
Deputies: Man stabbed victim to death after he “disrespected” him outside Tallahassee Walgreens
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Deputies say a man was stabbed to death outside a Tallahassee Walgreens by a suspect who felt he had been “disrespected.”. Leon County sheriff’s deputies responded to the call just after 8 p.m. Thursday at the corner of Capital Circle Southwest and West Tennessee Street.
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta man arrested after attempt to take officer’s gun
VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old man was arrested after waving down a VPD officer and attempting to take his firearm. Arrested: Jamal White, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 am., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 2900 block...
valdostatoday.com
Harlan Lee Carroll Sr.
Harlan Lee Carroll, Sr. was born on December 16, 1931, in Buncomb, GA to Thomas Marion and Bessie Slayton Carroll. He had a younger sister, Peggy Carroll Hollingsworth. Harlan attended The Georgia Institute of Technology, earning both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in Industrial Management. He had been married to Joanne White Carroll for 65 years.
GBI announces detainment of man linked to 2021 murder in Cairo
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that it along with the Cairo Police Department had detained an individual allegedly linked to a murder in Cairo in May 2021.
‘This guy just shot my daughter!’ 911 calls in Nassau road rage where men shot each other’s kids
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities have released the frantic 911 calls after a road rage shooting in Nassau County that put two teenage girls in the hospital. Deputies said their fathers got into an argument before shooting at one another. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Sheriff Bill...
valdostatoday.com
Millie Jean Chitwood
Millie Jean Chitwood, 92, of Centre, AL, died on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, after a period of declining health. Millie was born into this world on March 6, 1930, to George Winslow and Clara V McCollum Keasler as their ninth child and given the name, Mildred Grace Keasler. Having lost her mother at 3 weeks of age and being a preemie, Millie lived with her mother’s sister, Erna McCollum Chitwood who later adopted her. Millie lived 90+ years in her beloved Valdosta, GA where she excelled in education, became a leader in her church and a leader in the community. Millie was a member of Lee Street Baptist Church which later merged and became Crossroads Baptist Church. She was very active serving on committees in both her church and community; Millie was passionate about serving her Lord.
southgatv.com
Coffee’s “American Idol” Willie Spence dies in traffic accident
JASPER, TN – Many in Coffee County, Georgia are mourning as word spreads of Tuesday’s death of former “American Idol” contestant Willie Spence. Deputies in Marion County, Tennessee say Spence’s vehicle left Interstate 24 and struck a parked tractor trailer. Spence died shortly afterward at...
greenepublishing.com
Wreck leaves one entrapped
According to a Madison Police Department report, on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 7:53 p.m., Jeff Hasty, of Madison, was driving northbound on Duval Avenue, in front of Stewart's Automotive, when a truck, driven by a minor, pulled into Hasty's path while turning north from a stop sign at the intersection of Bunker Street and Duval Avenue. The minor's vehicle struck Hasty's vehicle, causing it to [reportedly roll over] and strike power pole guide wires before coming to a rest, lying on the driver's side of the car. Hasty, who was entrapped, was removed from the vehicle by Madison County Fire Rescue responders. His daughter, Stephanie, who was a passenger in the vehicle, managed to exit the vehicle under her own power. Both were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital (TMH) for treatment. Stephanie was treated and released, while Jeff was admitted into TMH, where he remains. According to witnesses at the scene, the wreck was originally reported as a hit-and-run. Later, after being located, the minor who hit Hasty, was charged with failure to yield right of way and was treated nearby by Madison County Emergency Medical Technicians, as were two other passengers in the minor's vehicle. One passenger was also a minor, and the other passenger was Maxwell A. Hunter. The truck driven by the minor is registered to Ponce Deleon Franklin, who later removed the vehicle from the scene.
Contest: Win a family 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Every Thursday on Action News Jax This Morning, watch to see what exciting adventures are happening at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. Find more information about tickets and season passes at wildadventures.com. Also, we’ll be giving away family 4-packs of tickets to Wild Adventures!...
ecbpublishing.com
Oops! They did it again!
As folks approached the Courthouse Circle on their way home acfrom work around sunset on Tuesday, Oct. 11, they encountered the flashing blue lights of law enforcement vehicles blocking off the lanes and rerouting traffic. The roundabout was still blocked when, about an hour later, the pottery class at Jefferson Arts ended and some of its members headed east on Highway 90. Even after 8 p.m. as candidate forums wrapped up inside the courthouse and the attendees crossed over the circle to their cars, the intersection of Jefferson and Washington Streets remained impassible.
douglasnow.com
73-year-old charged for allegedly beating woman with a socket wrench
A 73-year-old man from Douglas, Milton Aycock, is now facing an aggravated assault charge after he reportedly beat a woman with a socket wrench and shoe mount. Aycock was out on bond at the time of the incident after he was arrested in 2019 for allegedly threatening to murder the same woman.
wfxl.com
Pelham police need community help to find missing man
The Pelham Police Department needs help from the community to locate a man who was reported missing. Police say that 28-year-old Seth Martin Taylor, of Pelham, left home on October 8 and hasn't returned. Taylor is a white male that stands six feet tall and weighs approximately 167 pounds. He...
WCTV
Valdosta Police net drug arrest at Walmart
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Valdosta Police Officers made a response to an emergency 9-1-1 call about an incident of shoplifting that was in progress at Walmart on 340 Norman Drive, Friday afternoon. Officers were able to make contact with Wade Russell when they arrived on the scene. It was confirmed...
