Faith Leaders Weigh Solutions to Gun Violence as Chicago Reels From Latest Teen Shooting Death
As Chicago police continue to investigate the murder of a teenage boy who was shot and killed while sitting on a North Side park bench, members of the city's faith community convened Saturday, calling for an end to gun violence and specifically crimes against children. In the recent incident, a...
Man Shot and Killed Inside North Lawndale Apartment
A man was fatally shot Saturday evening inside a North Lawndale apartment on the West Side. About 5:15 p.m. the 22-year-old man was inside the residence in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
Tow Truck Driver Recounts Interaction With Woman Charged In Gruesome Murder of Chicago Landlord
Antonio Coria couldn’t believe he spent 90 minutes with a woman who is now charged in the gruesome murder of her landlord, 69-year-old Frances Walker. Walker's remains were partially found Monday night, stuffed inside the freezer of her West Ridge boarding house. “When I first picked her up she...
Man Fatally Shot During Confrontation at Old Town Hotel, Police Say
A man was shot to death during a confrontation in the lounge of an Old Town hotel on Sunday morning, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the lounge of the Hotel Lincoln, located in the 1800 block of North Clark Street, at approximately 1:21 a.m. Sunday.
Tow Truck Driver Recounts Harrowing Interaction With Suspect in Killing, Dismemberment of West Ridge Landlord
A tow truck driver is recalling the harrowing moments of his drive and interaction with Sandra Kolalou, who has been charged in the murder and dismemberment of her landlord, 69-year-old Frances Walker. Walker's remains were found inside a freezer in a West Ridge residence earlier this week, though police later...
6 Injured, Including Chicago Firefighter, in Series of Crashes on Eisenhower Expressway
At least six people, including a Chicago firefighter, were injured Sunday morning after a series of crashes that began after a hit-and-run collision on the Eisenhower Expressway. According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the westbound lanes near California Avenue at approximately 4:54 a.m. Sunday.
Woman Found With Gunshot Wound to the Head in Loop Apartment
A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head inside an apartment in the Loop Friday afternoon, according to Chicago police. The woman, 38, was discovered about 1 p.m. in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she...
Distinctive Walk May Link California Serial Killer to Unsolved Chicago Slayings: Police
Police in California investigating a series of homicides say they are now coordinating with Chicago police, saying that the suspected killer may have also been responsible for two Rogers Park slayings that stunned the city nearly four years ago. According to NBC affiliate KCRA in Sacramento, police in Stockton say...
Mother Says Worker Injured Toddler Son at Downers Grove Daycare
A worker accused of injuring a toddler at a Downers Grove daycare was fired and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services is investigating after the boy's mother captured some of what happened on her cell phone. During nap time last Friday, DeMecia Rhodes said she decided to check...
13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge
A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. A nearby witness told police...
Torso of Dismembered Woman Still Missing After Remains Found in West Ridge Freezer
Disturbing new details were revealed by prosecutors Thursday, describing the moments leading up to and after the killing and dismemberment of a Chicago woman in the city's West Ridge neighborhood. The remains of 69-year-old Frances Walker were found inside a freezer in a West Ridge residence earlier this week, though...
Chicago Cop Won't Be Fired Despite Ties to the Proud Boys
A Chicago police officer won’t be fired for fraternizing with members of the far right Proud Boys and failing to tell police officials he had come under FBI scrutiny, the city’s watchdog announced Friday. Officer Robert Bakker was instead suspended for 120 days after a lengthy internal investigation...
East Chicago Teacher Arrested After Admitting to Having a ‘Kill List', Making Threatening Statements Toward Students
A teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana was arrested Thursday after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students and kept a "kill list", according to officials. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, of Griffith, was arrested Thursday morning at her residence after an emergency detention order...
Woman Robbed While Walking in Chicago's West Loop Wants To See More Safety Measures
It was near a viaduct underpass where a Chicago woman feared for her life last week, robbed as she was walking home from dinner. “I was like, 'what’s in his hands? What’s in his hands?'” she said. “Is there a gun? Is there a knife?”. Katie,...
60-Year-Old Man Critically Wounded After Being Shot on Red Line Train
A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side early Saturday morning, according to police. Officials said the man was on a Red Line train at approximately 6:10 a.m. when an argument began between him and an unknown man.
Disturbing Details Released After Woman Accused of Killing, Dismembering Landlord
Prosecutors revealed disturbing new details on what happened in the moments leading up to and after a woman allegedly killed and dismembered her Chicago landlord before putting the human remains in a freezer. Sandra Kolalou was ordered held without bond in court Thursday, with Judge Kelly Marie McCarthy saying she...
After 18 Hours, Police Standoff With Armed Individual in Oak Park Resolved: Officials
Roads are reopen and police barricades are being removed in suburban Oak Park and River Forest after an 18-hour police standoff with an armed individual has to be resolved, officials said. Around 5:25 a.m. Friday, video from the scene showed officials placing an individual into an ambulance and removing police...
Remains Found in Will County in 1974 Identified as Missing Harvey Man
Human remains discovered in 1974 near a northeastern Illinois creek have been identified through forensic DNA testing as a suburban Chicago man who vanished in the early 1970s, officials said. The skeletal remains are those of Donald M. Rozek of Harvey, Illinois, and Rozek's cause of death remains undetermined, the...
‘Open House Chicago' Underway This Weekend, Offering a Glimpse Into Chicago's Rich Architectural History
"Open House Chicago" is officially underway today and tomorrow, allowing Chicagoans to get a firsthand look at the area's generations of architectural history and achievement. The event showcases more than 150 significant Chicago buildings throughout the course of this weekend, including churches, businesses, schools and other major landmarks. Open House...
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'
Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
