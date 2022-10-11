ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man Shot and Killed Inside North Lawndale Apartment

A man was fatally shot Saturday evening inside a North Lawndale apartment on the West Side. About 5:15 p.m. the 22-year-old man was inside the residence in the 1900 block of South Homan Avenue when someone entered the apartment and began shooting, Chicago police said. The man was shot in...
Man Fatally Shot During Confrontation at Old Town Hotel, Police Say

A man was shot to death during a confrontation in the lounge of an Old Town hotel on Sunday morning, Chicago police say. According to authorities, the incident occurred in the lounge of the Hotel Lincoln, located in the 1800 block of North Clark Street, at approximately 1:21 a.m. Sunday.
13-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in West Ridge

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot in the city's West Ridge neighborhood Friday evening, according to police. Police said the boy was found at around 9:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of North Sacramento Avenue on a bench with a gunshot wound to the head. A nearby witness told police...
Chicago Cop Won't Be Fired Despite Ties to the Proud Boys

A Chicago police officer won’t be fired for fraternizing with members of the far right Proud Boys and failing to tell police officials he had come under FBI scrutiny, the city’s watchdog announced Friday. Officer Robert Bakker was instead suspended for 120 days after a lengthy internal investigation...
East Chicago Teacher Arrested After Admitting to Having a ‘Kill List', Making Threatening Statements Toward Students

A teacher at St. Stanislaus School in East Chicago, Indiana was arrested Thursday after it was discovered that she had made threatening comments toward students and kept a "kill list", according to officials. Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, of Griffith, was arrested Thursday morning at her residence after an emergency detention order...
‘Open House Chicago' Underway This Weekend, Offering a Glimpse Into Chicago's Rich Architectural History

"Open House Chicago" is officially underway today and tomorrow, allowing Chicagoans to get a firsthand look at the area's generations of architectural history and achievement. The event showcases more than 150 significant Chicago buildings throughout the course of this weekend, including churches, businesses, schools and other major landmarks. Open House...
New Movie Tells History of Popular Illegal Numbers Game And Chicago's Legendary ‘Policy King'

Before state lottery games, there was an illegal game of chance called "policy." It was huge in the Black community, impacting city politics and the economy. Edward Jones, one of the most powerful African Americans in the United States in the 1930s and 40s, built a $25 million empire in Chicago with the illegal numbers game, also making him one of the most powerful Policy Kings.
