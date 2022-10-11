Read full article on original website
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester City - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Liverpool 1-0 Man City: Player ratings as magic Salah fires Reds to win
Match report and player ratings as Liverpool see off Manchester City in the Premier League.
Kyle Walker confident of recovering from injury in time for World Cup
Kyle Walker believes he will recover from his groin injury in time to be named in England's World Cup squad.
Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: Player ratings as Los Merengues see off rivals in crucial Clasico win
Match report for the La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu
Tottenham 1-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Spurs edge to narrow WSL victory
Player ratings from Tottenham's 1-0 WSL victory over Liverpool.
Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Mount double punishes Villans
A double from Mason Mount helped Chelsea record their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions with a 2-0 success at Aston Villa. Mount first pounced on an
Fabio Vieira hits the gym in attempt to bulk up for Premier League
Arsenal midfielder Fabio Vieira describes his gym routine as Portuguese looks to bulk up for the Premier League
Southampton 1-1 West Ham: Rice equaliser eventually breaks Saints resistance
Goals from Romain Perrard & Declan Rice ensured the points were shared in the Premier League between Southampton & West Ham.
Pep Guardiola certain 'many bad moments' are coming for Erling Haaland
Pep Guardiola has no doubt that Erling Haaland will have "many bad moments" in the future.
Jurgen Klopp hopes Pep Guardiola 'takes sabbatical' instead of staying at Man City
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp claims he wants rival manager Pep Guardiola to take a sabbatical
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Barcelona.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Newcastle United.
Virgil van Dijk explains how Liverpool will try to stop Erling Haaland
Virgil van Dijk is relishing the challenge of trying to stop Erling Haaland at the weekend.
Jurgen Klopp hails Erling Haaland as 'best striker in the world'
Jurgen Klopp admits that Erling Haaland is the best striker in the world.
Ronaldo believes the pressure is on Neymar to deliver at the World Cup
Brazilian icon Ronaldo has admitted there is a lot of pressure on Neymar to excel at the upcoming World Cup.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Leeds United - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds United.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Fara Williams predicts Chelsea to retain WSL title & Man Utd to break into top 3
Fara Williams interview: Lionesses legend discusses her support of grassroots initiatives and shares predictions for the 2022/23 WSL season.
Napoli: The three signings currently tearing it up in the Champions League
The three players Napoli signed during the summer that have taken the Champions League by storm
UEFA・
Erik ten Hag lauds Man Utd spirit after late Europa League win
Erik ten Hag feels the impact made by players off the bench at Manchester United shows how good the team spirit is at the club.
