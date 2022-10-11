ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs

By Kaci Jones
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8wdH_0iUGpzDF00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – There’s a big push to celebrate historically black colleges nationwide.

A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T .

Nike released four styles of sneakers to highlight HBCUs through its YardRunners 2.0 campaign, created to celebrate the rich heritage, history, and contributions of HBCUs and their alums on the global culture.

North Carolina woman celebrates her 110th birthday, shares her ‘secret’ to a long life

N.C. A&T multimedia journalism student, Arial Robinson , was chosen as one of the creative directors for this project. Robinson says the inspiration for the shoe comes from the iconic architecture on A&T’s campus.

“The grays represent the cement of the building. It’s also a metaphor for our stories being submitted in history, not being easily broken. The laces and the tongue are the big infamous yellow staircase,” Robinson said. “Then the bottom of the shoe is grass because it was a joke on our campus. A&T always keeps the grass cut low because of the pride we have on campus.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AV2MR_0iUGpzDF00

The inside of the tongue is adorned with “From Greensboro with love,” a nod to the Carolina city. Robinson says the opportunity to showcase the rich culture and tradition of Black colleges is priceless.

“Being able to be a part of a project that challenges that and pushes it to see a new form and new light. It’s very monumental,” Robinson said. “Also, I’m a black woman, and a lot of times, like growing up, I didn’t see anybody doing these kinds of things.”

‘We’ve got to get over the hump’: Panthers fire head coach Matt Rhule, defensive coordinator Phil Snow

Gabe Salazar, the owner of Request Boutique , has locations in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Atlanta. Out of the hundreds of pairs of shoes available in the store, he says the “Ayantee” Dunks have the phones ringing off the hook.

“A lot of our clients either attend A&T, have attended A&T,” Salazar said. “There’s such strong roots there, we felt like how can we support the people that have supported us through the seven years, so it was a no brainer for us really.”

The resell boutique bought three pairs of shoes from customers and marked them up to $400. The company pledged to match and donate all proceeds directly to the university on its Instagram page.

So far, they’ve donated more than two thousand dollars.

“I wanted to make sure I wrote that public so people can see it. Maybe and as far as someone else, maybe they’ll go donate; maybe if it wasn’t the same amount, maybe they could donate $50, $100, or something like that. Because at the end of the day, you know, anything goes a long way,” Salazar said.

Robinson hopes the ongoing demand for the Dunks will continue to put HBCUs all over the country in the spotlight.

“It’s like keeping the money within the community and creating opportunities,” Robinson said. “Now you have eyes looking in, like, what are they doing? What is that shoe? What’s happening? You know, so just creating a community and cycle, I think it’s amazing.”

The Yardrunners Dunks are available on the Nike SNKRS app on October 24th.

Robinson says there will be other local opportunities to get the shoes before the release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 1

Related
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ncatregister.com

First look into Brown Girl White Coatt, a nonprofit student organization

GREENSBORO, NC- Brown Girl White Coatt Incorporated (BGWC) is a nonprofit organization created to eliminate the educational resource gap in the public school system and motivate kids to continue their educational journey. The organization was started by a senior psychology student, with minors in biology and Spanish, Alexa Adams in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte student's Instagram post removed over reference to 'team white supremacy'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A photo posted by a Charlotte Catholic High School student to Instagram with a reference to "team white supremacy" has been removed. The school said the photo was posted to social media after a field hockey team scrimmage. The game consisted of a team wearing white and a team wearing blue. After the white team won the game, the photo was posted to social media and included the caption, which the school principal said, contained the "title the student did not immediately recognize held a double meaning and was offensive."
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize. Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Sports
WBTV

Free virtual Fair Housing event in Concord coming Thursday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County, the City of Concord, and the City of Kannapolis are teaming up to offer a free virtual fair housing webinar on Thursday, October 20, 2022. The event is a joint collaboration with the Fair Housing Project, a project of Legal Aid of North Carolina, Inc. Anyone interested in learning more about fair housing laws, their rights, and protections against discrimination are encouraged to attend. Sessions are being offered in both English and Spanish.
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc A T#Nike Shoes#Business Industry#Linus Business#A T
FOX8 News

Gunshots during Livingstone College homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert around 11 p.m. Two students who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee, however, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Sports
WSOC Charlotte

Bobcat unveils $70M Statesville manufacturing expansion

STATESVILLE, N.C. — In July 2021, leaders of Doosan Bobcat North America, which includes the Bobcat brand, broke ground on a $70 million expansion of its Statesville manufacturing facility. That expansion is now completed, making the location among the largest Bobcat Co. facilities in the world after it more than doubled in size.
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
71K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy