It was a close one throughout between Keyport and Keansburg but a pick-six with nine minutes remaining gave the Red Raiders a 13-6 win in Keyport. Keyport (5-2) trailed 6-0 early in the fourth quarter but a rushing touchdown gave it a 7-6 lead with less than 11 minutes left. With the win, the Red Raiders extended their winning streak to three and have not allowed more than nine points in each game.

KEANSBURG, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO