Paramus, NJ

NJ.com

Parsippany defeats Caldwell - Boys soccer recap

Jake Kohler's 75th-minute goal was enough to give Parsipanny a 1-0 victory against Caldwell in Parsippany. Nick Jones recorded three saves for Parsippany (7-7) to earn the shutout. Caldwell fell to 2-10-2.
CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Lyndhurst defeats Elmwood Park - Boys soccer recap

Ali Celik had a goal and an assist as Lyndhurst knocked off Elmwood Park 2-1 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (7-3-2) took a 2-1 lead in the first half before the teams went scoreless in the second. Tyler Wise also scored a goal while Jonas Amaral notched an assist and Lucas Baroni made eight saves.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Rock defeats Rutherford - Girls soccer recap

Stella Traphagen's second-half goal was enough to give Glen Rock a 1-0 victory over Rutherford in Glen Rock. Ryan Doyle recorded an assist for Glen Rock (9-2-2) while Annie Leonard and Maggie Rundell combined to make five saves for the shutout. Eva Perrin and Victoria Silvestri combined for seven...
GLEN ROCK, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Kittatinny - Field hockey recap

Joy Oostdyk struck first while Kellie Roth scored twice as Wallkill Valley won at home, 5-1, over Kittatinny. Ella Darvalics and Sarina Sanders each added a goal for Wallkill Valley (8-6-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Alexa Shotwell converted a pass from Laney Keates for Kittatinny (5-9).
HAMBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)

St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Gov. Livingston pulls away to defeat South River

Gov. Livingston pulled away for a 17-7 win over South River in Berkeley Heights thanks to Owen Chait’s 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Gov. Livingston (4-4) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter before South River (2-5) answered back with a 60-yard pass from Mikael Jaynes to Darius Armstrong to cut the deficit to three.
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)

Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
TEANECK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore

Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview

This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Keyport hangs on for win over Keansburg

It was a close one throughout between Keyport and Keansburg but a pick-six with nine minutes remaining gave the Red Raiders a 13-6 win in Keyport. Keyport (5-2) trailed 6-0 early in the fourth quarter but a rushing touchdown gave it a 7-6 lead with less than 11 minutes left. With the win, the Red Raiders extended their winning streak to three and have not allowed more than nine points in each game.
KEANSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid

Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

