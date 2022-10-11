Read full article on original website
Morris County Tournament girls soccer quarterfinal round, Oct. 15
Ella Spina scored a goal to go along with two assists as second-seeded Chatham defeated seventh-seeded Pequannock 4-1 in Chatham. Ashley Kiernan scored two goals with Leigha Matter adding one and Paige Droner tallying an assist. Shayla Osmanski scored the lone goal of the game for Pequannock (13-1-1) with Emma...
Parsippany defeats Caldwell - Boys soccer recap
Jake Kohler’s 75th-minute goal was enough to give Parsipanny a 1-0 victory against Caldwell in Parsippany. Nick Jones recorded three saves for Parsippany (7-7) to earn the shutout. Caldwell fell to 2-10-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now...
Bloomfield’s Adams, Wayne Valley’s Matthews earn titles at Essex County Coaches meet
Kaitlyn Adams of Bloomfield and Sean Matthews of Wayne Valley won the individual titles in the Senior Division at the Essex County Track Coaches Invitational at Branch Brook Park in Newark. Adams crossed the finish line in 22:00.1 in the girls race, while Chairely Bido of Snyder was second in...
Field hockey: Hopewell Valley beats WWP-North - Mercer County Tournament conso quarters
Lucy Webster, Jocelyn Nociolo, and Kai Howard Fletcher scored to lead third-seeded Hopewell Valley past sixth-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro North 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the Mercer County Consolation Tournament in Pennington. The two teams went into the fourth quarter tied at one before Hopewell Valley (10-5) scored two fourth-quarter goals...
Passaic County Tournament boys soccer roundup semifinals, Oct. 15
Steven Ozga recorded a goal and an assist as top-seeded Clifton, No. 10 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated fifth-seeded Pompton Lakes 3-0 in the semifinals of the Passaic County Tournament in Clifton. Clifton (12-0-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with two more goals in the...
North Plainfield over Piscataway - Greater Middlesex Conf. Tournament field hockey play-in round
Naylani DeValle and Shirley Supe Gonzalez found the back of the net in the shootout as ninth-seeded North Plainfield outlasted eighth-seeded Piscataway 1-0 in Piscataway. Rachel Chavez made a game-high 16 saves while Madison Wassuta added three of her own on the other side. The game would see regulation and...
Cross-country: Ridgewood sweeps, Allen and Decambre win Bergen County Group titles
Christina Allen of River Dell and Dylan Decambre of Bergen Tech earned the individual titles and Ridgewood swept the team titles at the Bergen Group Championships at Darlington Park in Mahwah. Allen covered the 5-K course in 18:31.62 and was followed by runner-up Leanna Johnson of Lodi Immaculate in 18:48.23...
Lyndhurst defeats Elmwood Park - Boys soccer recap
Ali Celik had a goal and an assist as Lyndhurst knocked off Elmwood Park 2-1 in Lyndhurst. Lyndhurst (7-3-2) took a 2-1 lead in the first half before the teams went scoreless in the second. Tyler Wise also scored a goal while Jonas Amaral notched an assist and Lucas Baroni made eight saves.
Boys soccer recap: Ingram paces Franklin Township to victory over Rutgers Prep
Deven Ingram scored twice to direct Franklin Township to a 3-0 victory over Rutgers Prep Saturday in Franklin Township. Daniel Straub also netted a goal for the Warriors (4-10) who won for the third time in the past four games. Gandor Bah and Daniel Ordonez recorded assists. Gabe Maciel and Joel Garces split time in goal for the shutout.
Glen Rock defeats Rutherford - Girls soccer recap
Stella Traphagen’s second-half goal was enough to give Glen Rock a 1-0 victory over Rutherford in Glen Rock. Ryan Doyle recorded an assist for Glen Rock (9-2-2) while Annie Leonard and Maggie Rundell combined to make five saves for the shutout. Eva Perrin and Victoria Silvestri combined for seven...
Wallkill Valley over Kittatinny - Field hockey recap
Joy Oostdyk struck first while Kellie Roth scored twice as Wallkill Valley won at home, 5-1, over Kittatinny. Ella Darvalics and Sarina Sanders each added a goal for Wallkill Valley (8-6-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Alexa Shotwell converted a pass from Laney Keates for Kittatinny (5-9).
Gymnastics: St. Thomas Aquinas wins Greater Middlesex Conference title (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas is back at the top of the Greater Middlesex Conference after winning the championship on Saturday afternoon at South Brunswick. The Trojans finished with a team score of 112.275 to secure the victory. They have now alternated GMC titles with East Brunswick, who finished as the runner-up (110.325), over the last four years. St. Thomas Aquinas last won this meet back in 2020.
Football: Gov. Livingston pulls away to defeat South River
Gov. Livingston pulled away for a 17-7 win over South River in Berkeley Heights thanks to Owen Chait’s 20-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Gov. Livingston (4-4) jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the second quarter before South River (2-5) answered back with a 60-yard pass from Mikael Jaynes to Darius Armstrong to cut the deficit to three.
Football: Julian Vasquez scores twice as Teaneck shuts out Ferris (PHOTOS)
Julian Vasquez recorded a pair of touchdowns as Teaneck stood strong and shut out Ferris 40-0 in Teaneck. Alexander Caba had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown for Teaneck (5-1) while Reyjosiah Garcia ran one in from 45 yards out. Adriel Perez also tallied a 28-yard rushing touchdown while Vance Mixon punched one in from a yard out.
Football: Jhamier Howard scores three times as Manasquan defeats Shore
Jhamier Howard had a trio of scores to lead Manasquan past Shore 34-13 in Manasquan and win its third in a row. Brett Patten got Manasquan (3-3) on the board in the first quarter with a three-yard touchdown run before Howard scored a pair of touchdowns in the second to give his team a 20-0 lead. Howard closed his scoring with a five-yard touchdown run in the third.
Boys soccer: Bergen County Cup semifinals preview
This matchup features two Big North Conference teams that have overcome slow starts to their respective season. Paramus started off the season 1-4 before going 4-2-1 in its last six games, while Bergen Tech started off the season at 1-3 before going 7-3 in its next 10 games. Paramus has...
Football: Keyport hangs on for win over Keansburg
It was a close one throughout between Keyport and Keansburg but a pick-six with nine minutes remaining gave the Red Raiders a 13-6 win in Keyport. Keyport (5-2) trailed 6-0 early in the fourth quarter but a rushing touchdown gave it a 7-6 lead with less than 11 minutes left. With the win, the Red Raiders extended their winning streak to three and have not allowed more than nine points in each game.
No. 12 Passaic Tech rallies on late turnovers in emotional day for East Orange
Among the opponents in East Orange’s perfect 2021 campaign, Passaic Tech was familiar with the feeling of falling short at Paul Robeson Stadium. When opportunities to prevent such a fate presented themselves right there on the turf this time, there was no way the Bulldogs were going to let them bounce away.
Football: No. 13 North Brunswick finds groove in second half versus East Brunswick
Frankie Garbolino used his feet and legs to score three touchdowns as North Brunswick, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated nearby East Brunswick, 26-0, on Friday night in North Brunswick. After a scoreless first half, Garbolino connected with Zahmir Dawud for a long 70-yard touchdown in the third...
Football: Verona tops Glen Ridge to stop 6-game skid
Alex Rodriguez finished with two touchdowns to pace Verona to an 18-6 win over Glen Ridge in Verona. Rodriguez connected on a pass from Connor Demasi in the first quarter before embarking on a run into the end zone in the second quarter for a 13-6 lead at the half for Verona (2-6), which snapped a six-game losing streak with the win. Verona came up with a safety in the third quarter before Kieran Patel expanded Verona’s lead with a field goal.
