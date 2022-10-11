ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

VIDEO: Framingham Defeats Notre Dame Academy 3-0

WORCESTER – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Worcester Saturday morning for a game against Notre Dame Academy. The Flyers got the victory. Final score was 3-0, with Flyer Ava Callahan getting the winning goal for the second consecutive game. Late in the first half, Callahan headed...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wildcats Maul Flyers

WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High football team travelled to Weymouth last night for a game against the Wildcats of Weymouth High. Framingham is now 1-5 overall. Framingham High will host Wellesley High on Friday October 21 at 7 p.m. at Bowditch Field.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Flyers Defeat Rival Natick 3-0

NATICK – The Framingham High boys soccer team earned its eighth victory of the season defeating Bay State Conference rival Natick this afternoon, October 13. “It was a soaking wet back and forth contest that saw the Flyers finally regain some of their scoring touch,” said Coach Jon Wood.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Wildcats Defeat Flyers at Houghton’s Pond

MILTON – The Framingham High boys cross-country team lost to the Wildcats of Milton High yesterday, October 12, at Houghton’s Pond. The girls cross-country team forfeited the meet. Junior Alex Carew won the race in 17:34 minutes. The fastest Flyer Wednesday was Trevor Lipp, who finished second overall....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Route 9 Starbucks Temporarily Closed

FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Callahan Leads Flyers Over Rival Natick

FRAMINGHAM – The Flyers defeated the Redhawks in a rain-soaked battle this afternoon, October 13 at Fuller Middle’s turf field. Ava Callahan scored the lone goal for the Flyers, about 20 minutes into the game. Callahan’s shot came off a corner from Gabby Arpino. Natick nearly scored...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Richard Francis Garvin, 88

NATICK – Richard Francis Garvin passed away at his home on October 6, 2022, at 88. The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Natick, to John and Lena Garvin on September 9, 1934, and raised in Natick. From an early age, Richie rolled up his sleeves and worked to support the people he loved. He began picking produce and working on the irrigation system at Lookout Farm, continued to shoveling and plowing during snowstorms, scaling 25 ft. poles at Natick’s own drive-in movie theater to ensure working light bulbs, providing security in the night shift for Sears Department Store, to his career employment at the Boston Edison Company, where he retired as a supervisor after 42 years of unwavering dedication.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Rams Place 6th at Western New England Invitational

SPRINGFIELD – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team was back in action Saturday morning and placed sixth at the Western New England Invitational. The Rams came in sixth place with 140 points, just three behind Westfield State who claimed the fifth spot with 137. Patrick Walsh...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Shayne M. LaFrance, 43

FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Terry Mansfield

Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
BOSTON, MA
