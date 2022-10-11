NATICK – Richard Francis Garvin passed away at his home on October 6, 2022, at 88. The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Natick, to John and Lena Garvin on September 9, 1934, and raised in Natick. From an early age, Richie rolled up his sleeves and worked to support the people he loved. He began picking produce and working on the irrigation system at Lookout Farm, continued to shoveling and plowing during snowstorms, scaling 25 ft. poles at Natick’s own drive-in movie theater to ensure working light bulbs, providing security in the night shift for Sears Department Store, to his career employment at the Boston Edison Company, where he retired as a supervisor after 42 years of unwavering dedication.

NATICK, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO