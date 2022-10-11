Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Framingham Defeats Notre Dame Academy 3-0
WORCESTER – The Framingham High girls soccer team travelled to Worcester Saturday morning for a game against Notre Dame Academy. The Flyers got the victory. Final score was 3-0, with Flyer Ava Callahan getting the winning goal for the second consecutive game. Late in the first half, Callahan headed...
Wildcats Maul Flyers
WEYMOUTH – The Framingham High football team travelled to Weymouth last night for a game against the Wildcats of Weymouth High. Framingham is now 1-5 overall. Framingham High will host Wellesley High on Friday October 21 at 7 p.m. at Bowditch Field.
Framingham Flyers Defeat Rival Natick 3-0
NATICK – The Framingham High boys soccer team earned its eighth victory of the season defeating Bay State Conference rival Natick this afternoon, October 13. “It was a soaking wet back and forth contest that saw the Flyers finally regain some of their scoring touch,” said Coach Jon Wood.
Massachusetts Senior Softball Team Wins 65 AAA Tournament at the 2022 SSUSA World Championship
WAYLAND – Deep Purple, a team of 14 senior softball players from three leagues across Eastern Massachusetts, won the 65 AAA tournament at the 2022 Senior Softball USA (SSUSA) World Championships held in Las Vegas in September. Two Natick residents were on the team. Over 660 teams competed in...
PHOTO GALLERY: Calder Trophy Winner Skates At Loring Arena With Framingham Youth Hockey
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Youth Hockey’s Bruins Academy had a special guest Saturday morning at Loring Arena in Framingham. Calder Memorial Trophy winner Andrew Raycroft and former Boston Bruins goaltender Andrew Raycroft skated with the young skaters today, October 15. Raycroft, who also played with the Toronto Maple Leafs,...
Wildcats Defeat Flyers at Houghton’s Pond
MILTON – The Framingham High boys cross-country team lost to the Wildcats of Milton High yesterday, October 12, at Houghton’s Pond. The girls cross-country team forfeited the meet. Junior Alex Carew won the race in 17:34 minutes. The fastest Flyer Wednesday was Trevor Lipp, who finished second overall....
Wolves Defeat Rams 35-14; Framingham State Homecoming Game October 22
DANBURY, CONNECTICUT – The Framingham State University football team was defeated 35-14 by the Wolves of Western Connecticut State University Saturday afternoon in a Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) tilt at the Westside Athletic Complex. Framingham State falls to 3-4 overall and is 2-3 in the MASCAC. Western...
Keefe Tech Broncos Fall To Southbridge on Senior Night
FRAMINGHAM – On home court, the Keefe Tech Broncos fell 3-2 to the Southbridge Pioneers on their senior night yesterday, October 14. Before the game, head coach Matthew Warren acknowledged and thanked his four dedicated seniors on the team – Kaisha Perez, Santa Silva, and Captain Schlonande Gelin.
Route 9 Starbucks Temporarily Closed
FRAMINGHAM – The new Starbucks on Route 9 East, next to Whole Food is temporarily closed this morning, October 14. It may re-open this afternoon, but may not open until Saturday, October 15, said an employee. There is a sewer pipe problem outside the building. Until the repair is...
Callahan Leads Flyers Over Rival Natick
FRAMINGHAM – The Flyers defeated the Redhawks in a rain-soaked battle this afternoon, October 13 at Fuller Middle’s turf field. Ava Callahan scored the lone goal for the Flyers, about 20 minutes into the game. Callahan’s shot came off a corner from Gabby Arpino. Natick nearly scored...
Richard Francis Garvin, 88
NATICK – Richard Francis Garvin passed away at his home on October 6, 2022, at 88. The world lost a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Natick, to John and Lena Garvin on September 9, 1934, and raised in Natick. From an early age, Richie rolled up his sleeves and worked to support the people he loved. He began picking produce and working on the irrigation system at Lookout Farm, continued to shoveling and plowing during snowstorms, scaling 25 ft. poles at Natick’s own drive-in movie theater to ensure working light bulbs, providing security in the night shift for Sears Department Store, to his career employment at the Boston Edison Company, where he retired as a supervisor after 42 years of unwavering dedication.
Rams Place 6th at Western New England Invitational
SPRINGFIELD – The Framingham State University men’s cross country team was back in action Saturday morning and placed sixth at the Western New England Invitational. The Rams came in sixth place with 140 points, just three behind Westfield State who claimed the fifth spot with 137. Patrick Walsh...
Shayne M. LaFrance, 43
FRAMINGHAM – Shayne M. LaFrance, 43, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Born in Framingham, he was the son of Sandra L. Rego & her husband Manuel of Conway, SC, and the late Maynard LaFrance. Since he was a young boy, Shayne loved...
PHOTO GALLERY: Keefe Tech Broncos & AMSA Eagles Battle To Tie
FRAMINGHAM – The Keefe Tech girls soccer team battled to a 3-3 tie with the Eagles of Advanced Math and Science Academy Charter School out of Marlborough today, October 14. The Broncos have three more games this season. Their next game is at home against Monty Tech on October...
Friends of the Framingham Public Library October Book Sale Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Public Library’s monthly book sale is tomorrow, October 15. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main Framingham Public Library at 49 Lexington Street. Members may shop starting at 9:30 a.m. Cash and personal check only. Visit...
Framingham State Captures 2nd Place at Western New England Invitational
SPRINGFIELD – The Framingham State University women’s cross country team was back on the course with a strong showing Saturday morning as they finished in second place at the Western New England Invitational. INSIDE THE NUMBERS:. The Rams secured the second place finish with 60 total points finishing...
Framingham High Class of 1992 Reunion November 12
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High Class of 1992 will hold its 30th reunion on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The event will take place at Owen O’Leary’s at 50 Turnpike Road in Southborough from 6 p.m. to midnight. The DJ will be 1992 graduate Felix Quinones. Send any...
Framingham State Defeats Fitchburg State, But Falls To Mount Holyoke
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University volleyball team opened the day defeating Fitchburg State University 3-0 in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action before falling 3-0 to Mount Holyoke in a non-conference contest at Logan Gymnasium in Framingham. The Lyons defeated Fitchburg State 3-0 in the other match of the day.
Boston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Boston, MA, is a historic city with much to offer, but it also has its fair share of dangerous neighborhoods. Fenway Park in Boston, MA, home of the Boston Red Sox major league baseball team.Image by Michelle Raponi from Pixabay.
Police: Car Strikes Framingham House at 5 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – A car struck a house at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. There was damage to the vehicle and the front of the house at the single-vehicle crash at 22 Walnut Street at 5:19 a.m., said Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The male driver of the vehicle...
