kniakrls.com
Knoxville 3-1; Pella Christian 3-2 At Knoxville Volleyball Invitational
Two Marion County teams were involved in the Knoxville Volleyball Invitational on Saturday and both came away with winning records on the day. Knoxville was 3-1 sweeping through pool play without dropping a set to Southeast Warren 21-9 and 21-13, Pella Christian 21-9 and 21-9, and ADM 21-13 and 21-11. The Panthers ended the day in the championship semifinal to Union in a three set thriller. After dropping the first set 21-16, Knoxville came back to take set two 21-17, and had the Knights down 15-14, but could not finish off the match and fell 19-17. Pella Christian meanwhile, struggled to get going in pool play, winning over ADM in three sets 16-21, 21-15, and 15-13, losing to Knoxville in two sets and falling to Southeast Warren in three sets. That sent the Eagles to the consolation bracket where they dusted off Albia 21-12 and 21-14, then defeated Holy Trinity in three sets 21-10, 18-21 and 15-10. Knoxville is now 25-12 on the season and will await the winner of Tuesday’s class 4A regional match with Pella and Newton. Pella Christian is 24-15 and will host Pleasantville in a class 2A regional quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
Pella Swimmers Contribute to Conference Meet
The Pella swimmers were part of a 2nd place team finish in the first of two conference meets for the NCMP Aquagirls Saturday. Maylei Ruggles placed 2nd in the 100 fly (1:06.44), falling by three-tenths of a second. She was also on the victorious 200 yard relay (26.13 split on 1:56.09 relay) and the runner-up 400 yard freestyle relay (58.02 on 3:52.03 relay).
Central triathlon team headed to national championships
For the second year in a row, the Central College women’s triathlon team earned its way to the USA Triathlon Collegiate National Championships, finishing third at the West Regional Qualifier Saturday. North Central College (Ill.) was the team champion with 99 points. The Dutch totaled 60 points. Hailey Poe...
Norwalk sweeps the field, places first at Winterset Volleyball Tournament
The Norwalk volleyball team swept their way to a first-place finish at Saturday’s Winterset Tournament, closing out the regular season with five wins and a set record of 10-0. The Class 4A eighth-ranked Warriors cruised through pool play, defeating Chariton 21-9, 21-10, Gilbert 21-18, 21-17 and South Central Calhoun...
Uneven Performance, but Central Football Team Beats BVU
It won’t win any beauty contests, but the Central College football team returned from its trip to Storm Lake with a 52-27 victory over Buena Vista Saturday in a game heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Dutch were in front 14-0 less than five minutes into the game on...
Marching Band Competition Season Ends in Pella, Ankeny
The Iowa High School marching band competition season has ended, and area schools celebrated another special fall of performances across central Iowa. For the 46th consecutive season, the Pella Marching Dutch earned a Division I “Superior” score at the Iowa High School Music Association state festival, one of the longest ongoing streaks in Iowa. In the evening, Pella claimed 1st place in Class 3A and overall at the Mid Iowa Band Championships in Ankeny. This fall, the Marching Dutch outscored every Iowa school they competed against head-to-head.
Twin Cedars Downed By Baxter
The Twin Cedars Football Squad ran into a motivated Baxter club and left with an 82-6 loss to the Bolts. Coach Cam Parker told KNIA/KRLS Sports the Baxter defense had four interception returns for touchdowns and stymied his team all game. The Sabers only score came on an Isiah Arreosola reception. Twin Cedars is 1-8 and will play its final game of the season next Thursday against Seymour.
Central Football Team Searching for Bounce Back Victory
The Central College football team is in Storm Lake today for American Rivers Conference action against Buena Vista University. The Dutch are 3-2 and 1-2 in the ARC, coming off of a last second 35-28 loss to Wartburg that likely knocked Central out of the league title picture and will prevent them from making a third straight trip to the playoffs. Coach Jeff McMartin says that they talked with their guys about it on Monday, put it behind them, and have a singular focus on today’s game with the Beavers.
Bondurant-Farrar Defeats Indianola on Chilly Friday Night
The Bluejays of Bondurant-Farrar and the cold weather defeated the Indianola football team Friday night 28-14 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians traded blows with the Bluejays throughout the first half, falling behind 7-0 before tying the score on a Matt Edgington 16-yard scamper, then again 14-7 before again Edgington found paydirt on a 26-yard run to tie the score at 14 going into halftime.
PCM Mustangs Top Roland-Story 28-13 in District 7 Action
The PCM Mustangs beat the Roland-Story Norsemen 28-13 in the final game of the regular season. The victory enables the Mustangs to get a first round home playoff game next week in the Class 2A playoffs. The home win over the Norse also guarantees PCM a winning season as they moved to 5-3 overall and 4-1 in 2A District 7 play, good for second place in the district.
Pella Football Seeking a Winning Streak, Hosting CCA
While slim playoff hopes remain for the Pella football team, they will focus building a winning streak as they return home for the final two regular season games, the first of which is tonight against Clear Creek-Amana. The Dutch are fresh off of a 49-0 blowout of Oskaloosa to earn...
Simpson College Homecoming Today
Today is Simpson College homecoming, welcoming all alumni to Buxton Stadium for the football game and Hall of Fame class induction. The original Simpson College softball team from 1972 will also be honored at halftime, along with all current and former softball players. The game begins at 1pm at Buxton Stadium. For a full list of activities, click below.
Simpson Football Can’t Keep Up with Duhawks on Homecoming
The Simpson football team couldn’t keep up with the Loras at Buxton Stadium Saturday in a 63-21 loss on homecoming as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Duhawks jumped out to an early lead, taking advantage of a blocked punt and a short field to earn a 7-0 advantage, then took a Storm fumble into the endzone for a 14-0 advantage. After another Storm drive ended in a punt, the Duhawks punched it into the endzone to earn a 22-0 lead before Simpson could find the endzone. Quarterback J Jensen hit Reed Worth for a 60-yard score to keep the Storm in it, but the Duhawks scored once more before halftime to lead 29-7 at the break.
Twin Cedars Heads To Baxter Tonight
After winning on the field last week for the first time in two seasons, the Twin Cedars Football Squad looks to Baxter. The Bolts are coming off their first loss of the season last week against Montezuma and routinely have put up loads of points. A confident Sabers Coach Cam Parker tells KNIA/KRLS Sports that he hopes his guys buy into the game plan knowing how tough it will be to solve the Bolts puzzle tonight.
PCM Hopes to Cap Off Senior Night by Clinching Home Playoff Spot
PCM and Roland-Story knock heads tonight to end the 2022 regular season on the gridiron. The two Class 2A District 7 foes will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. in Monroe. There is a lot on the line as the winner is expected to get a first-round playoff game at home. The loser is expected to make the playoffs, but play on the road in the first round of the post season, PCM and Roland-Story enter the game with identical records of 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the district.
Football Friday Night Feature – Week Eight – Pleasantville Hall of Fame
Hall of Fames are becoming more common at high schools across the state of Iowa. For this week’s Football Friday Night Feature, Trevor Castle digs into the newest such Hall of Fame in our listening area and its connection to one of the greatest eras of local high school football.
Pleasantville Football Dominates Cardinal to Secure Postseason Berth
With a playoff spot on the line, the Pleasantville football team dominated the Cardinal Comets 50-17 to secure their place in the Class 1A playoffs this upcoming Friday. The Trojans came up with big plays in all facets of the game to roll past the Comets with relative ease. Quarterback Parker Sheets had a fantastic night, throwing for four touchdowns offensively and on special teams added a blocked punt. Trojans head coach Mack Jorth said that while it hasn’t been easy season for Sheets, he’s glad to see his senior quarterback’s resiliency pay off.
Shorthanded Knoxville Travels To ADM Tonight
The Knoxville Football Squad enters the final two weeks of the season playing arguably the two best teams in class 3A starting tonight at ADM. If playing the #3 Tigers is not hard enough, the Panthers have been hit severely with the injury bug this week with starters out on both defense and offense. While a tough situation got tougher for the Panthers Knoxville will go into the game preparing like the Panthers usually have all season. ADM has several playmakers including Quarterback Aiden Flora, running back Brevin Doll, and several who can catch the ball. Panthers Coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports ADM has several playmakers that make it tough who to stop.
Melcher-Dallas Travels To BGM Tonight
The Melcher-Dallas Football Squad will travel to BGM tonight as the Saints play one of the strongest programs in eight-man football. The Bears in their five wins have scored no lower than 74 points, but have been limited to 50 and 44 in their respective losses to Montezuma and Baxter. Easier said than done says Coach Pat Ferguson, who adds they will go to Brooklyn tonight hoping they can play well, but knowing they need to stay healthy for next week’s season ending game.
Carlisle tops Warriors 49-28, clinching District 5 title
Unable to slow down Carlisle’s triple-option rushing attack in the second half, the Norwalk football team was defeated by the Class 4A sixth-ranked Wildcats 49-28 Friday night in a game heard live on kniakrls.com (KNIA3). Carlisle outscored the Warriors 35-14 in the second half to break a 14-14 halftime...
