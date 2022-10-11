ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

1 Person Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)

 5 days ago

The San Jose Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday morning. 

The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened at Steinback Drive and Santa [..]

CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in San Jose; 4th incident in less than 24 hours

SAN JOSE -- A vehicle hit and severely injured by a pedestrian in San Jose Friday morning, the latest in a string of vehicle incidents involving pedestrians or bicyclists.San Jose police said the report came in a 9:37 a.m. about the collision which happened in a parking lot on the 1700 block of Automation Parkway near Hostetter Road in the Berryessa neighborhood.   Adult female pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.Police said it was the fourth collision involving pedestrians and bicyclists in less than 24 hours. On Thursday...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose hit-and-run collision leaves elderly pedestrian critically injured

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a hit-and-run collision Thursday afternoon that left an elderly pedestrian with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.According to the San Jose Police Department's public information officer Twitter account, the collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive not far from Elaine Richardson Park.The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.   Police said the injured pedestrian was an "elderly male." Authorities have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle being sought yet. There are street closures in the area impacting traffic.The public is asked to remain clear of the area for the time being as the investigation continues.There was also a second accident a short distance away on the 2100 block of Monterey Road involving a vehicle and a bicyclist about 20 minutes later. After initially reporting that the bicyclist was seriously injured, San Jose police clarified that the individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries. In that incident, the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with police.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Elderly Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Collision in San Jose

A hit-and-run driver struck an elderly man in San Jose Thursday afternoon, leaving him with life-threatening injuries, police said. The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the area of Monterey Road and Montecito Vista Drive, police said. Police did not immediately have a description for the suspect vehicle. Down...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco hospital needs help identifying patient

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco hospital is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was admitted this week. Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is seeking assistance in identifying a man admitted Wednesday. He is estimated to be 60 years old, 5'10" tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a single abdominal scar and a "415" tattoo on his right shoulder.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian

Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
LAFAYETTE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian struck, killed near San Jose Municipal Golf Course

SAN JOSE -- San Jose police investigators were in a neighborhood near the San Jose Municipal Golf Course Thursday evening where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.The accident occurred in the area of Lundy and Sajak avenues, just east of the golf course.The collision occurred at about 7:45 p.m.The motorist remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators. A representative from the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office is expected to arrive soon.There are no further details at this time.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect arrested in deadly hit-and-run that killed Walnut Creek nail salon owner

WALNUT CREEK -- Police in Walnut Creek on Friday confirmed the recent arrest of a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run collision that killed the owner of a local nail salon earlier this month.In a press release issued Friday afternoon, police identified 29-year-old Brentwood resident Arck Ramirez as the suspect taken into custody in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Oct. 1 near the intersection of N. Californian Blvd. and Civic Drive.The family of Chungthuy "Tammy" Le identified her as the victim in the crash that happened that day at around 7 p.m. Walnut Creek police said she died...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

At-risk teen girl reported missing in Union City

UPDATE: The missing girl has been found, according to a police alert sent at 7:44 p.m. UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A teen girl is reported missing Friday afternoon, the Union City Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. Angelica Caron, 16, was last seen around 11:06 a.m. near Corum Court and Royal Ann Drive. […]
UNION CITY, CA
International Business Times

Worker Killed In Tree-Trimming Accident After Being Pulled Into Wood Chipper

A tree trimmer has died after falling into a wood chipper while he was working in Menlo Park in California's San Mateo County. Menlo Park Police officers responded to a report of a tree trimmer falling into a wood chipper on the 900 block of Peggy Lane at 12:53 p.m. Tuesday. When the cops reached the scene, they found a man who died from the injuries sustained from the incident, the City of Menlo Park said in a news release.
MENLO PARK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

South San Jose man's dog suffers meth poisoning

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A warning for residents in South San Jose, following a rash of drug poisonings affecting pets. Resident David Espinal said his 10-year-old Alaskan Husky, "Loki," is a bit of a trickster. But the pooch’s recent emergency trip to a vet hospital following a walk, was no prank.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Authorities Identify Tree Trimmer Killed in Menlo Park

The tree trimmer who died Tuesday after falling into a wood chipper in Menlo Park has been identified as a 47-year-old man from Redwood City, officials said. The San Mateo County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the victim as Jesus Contreras-Benitez. Contreras-Benitez was working along the 900 block of Peggy...
MENLO PARK, CA
