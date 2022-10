The Haddonfield Educational Trust (HET) will hold its first Rally in the Alley, a highly anticipated music event, at the Mechanic Street parking lot on Saturday, Nov. 19. “Because our fundraisers for the Haddonfield Educational Trust have traditionally been a golf tournament that we hold every June, and that has a very limited audience, we wanted to do something that would appeal to a larger group of people,” explained Maureen Eyles, HET vice president.

HADDONFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO