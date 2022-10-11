OLO SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Olo Inc. - OLO

Read full article on original website
Related
Over 4000 Pounds Of Medical Cannabis Sold In Arkansas, Sales Pull In $200 Million So Far This Year
According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), the state's medical cannabis sales have hit $200 million in 2022, with patients spending $23.9 million at 38 licensed dispensaries in September, to obtain 4,571 pounds of cannabis, reported KNWA. “Patients spent approximately $800,000 daily in September...
California AG Rob Bonta Unveils New EPIC Plan To Eliminate Illegal Cannabis After Seizure Of 1 Million Plants
California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a new approach Thursday to eliminating illegal cannabis farms after this year’s eradication program seized almost one million marijuana plants. Under the broader approach to resolving illicit grows, the annual Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program that was initiated under Republican Governor George...
Will Missouri Legalize Cannabis? Amendment 3 Suffers Another Attack This Time By State NAACP
Cannabis legalization efforts in Missouri are under attack once again, this time by The Missouri State Conference of the NAACP. The Missouri NAACP, breaking with chapters in the St. Louis area is urging its members to vote against Amendment 3 on the Nov. 8 ballot, reported the Saint Louis Post-Dispatch.
Comments / 0