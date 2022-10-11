Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 get giant discounts today
If you don’t own a smartwatch yet, or if you want to upgrade from an outdated one, you should check out Amazon’s smartwatch deals. Whether you want a Samsung Galaxy Watch to pair with your Android-powered smartphone or an Apple Watch to connect to your iPhone, the retailer is offering discounts on a variety of models — there’s surely an offer that will meet your needs and budget.
Digital Trends
Monoprice DT-3BT review: Budget speakers that deserve a spot on your desk
Monoprice DT-3BT review: Budget speakers that deserve a spot on your desk. “The Monoprice DT-3BT speakers are a better-than-expected set of Bluetooth desktop speakers that sound great for the price.”. Pros. Great value for the money. Compact, clean design. Sturdy. Connects to a variety of sources. Bluetooth 5 connectivity. Cons.
Digital Trends
I ditched my smartwatch for a fitness tracker, and I couldn’t be happier
I love a good deal, so I couldn’t resist grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic when its price got knocked down by the Galaxy Watch 5‘s release. Last year’s Samsung smartwatch is gorgeous, packed with useful features, and I can safely say I’ve never used anything like it.
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 55-inch OLED TV is only $1,000 after a $600 discount!
LG is one of the biggest panel manufacturers on the planet and often sells its OLED panels to companies like Vizio, Hisense, and even Samsung as recently as last year. As such, it’s no surprise that LG TVs are always among the best OLED TVs, although that also means that they cost an absolute ton, which is why we’re always happy to see Best Buy TV deals like this on the LG 55-inch B2 Series OLED 4K Smart TV. You can pick up for just $1,000 — a huge $600 discount on its normal $1,600 price.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Samsung’s One UI 5 launches with iOS 16’s coolest feature
Samsung has finally announced One UI 5, its take on Android 13. The company is focusing on improving the customizability of its operating system, refining its distinct design language, and adding some nice-to-have improvements as well. Samsung’s headlining feature here is lock screen customization. Although not exactly new to the...
Digital Trends
Grab a cheap HP laptop for only $300 with this sweet deal
It’s hard to believe a deal this good could be real, but right now HP is offering a chance to bring home its HP 17 Laptop for only $300. Originally priced at $500, this laptop is on sale for $200 off, making it one of the most enticing laptop deals happening at the moment. Whether you’re a student in need a of a new machine as the school year gets into full swing or you need a new laptop for your work-from-home setup, this is one of those HP laptop deals worth jumping on before it disappears.
Digital Trends
The best Google Pixel 7 Pro screen protectors for 2022
The Pixel 7 Pro, Google's latest offering, features the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for optimal protection. But when you're spending $900 on a new smartphone, it can be a good idea to reinforce the phone's protective build with a solid case and screen protector. A screen protector, in particular, can be vital when avoiding dirt and smudges or even taking a more serious blow instead of your screen glass.
Digital Trends
Did Microsoft accidentally leak the next version of Windows?
A brief glimpse of a desktop. Just a moment to take in what you were looking at. But then it hits you. Did Microsoft accidentally leak its next version of Windows during the company’s Ignite event? Many watching the event are asking the same question. Zac Bowden at Windows...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
PlayStation and Xbox are getting officially licensed Razer Hammerhead earbuds
The Razer Hammerhead line is expanding with a new set of earbuds officially licensed by PlayStation and Xbox. With a visual design meant to match the PS5 and Xbox Series X, Razer Hammerhead HyperSpeed earbuds come with a Type-C dongle and feature up to 30 hours of battery life. Razer’s...
Digital Trends
Semrush Free Trial: Try the advanced online marketing tool
Setting up an online business requires a lot more than just registering a domain, making a website, and calling it a day. Potential customers have to actually be aware that your business exists, and for that to happen in the digital age, you need to make use of modern online marketing tools. That’s a broad field, though, encompassing keyword research, search engine optimization, data analytics, and other stuff that can be pretty technical (not to mention intimidating) to the uninitiated. Enter Semrush, one of the best online marketing suites that makes all that stuff easy — but it’s not free. If you want to give it a try and are looking for a Semrush free trial, though, then you’re in luck. Read on.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough
Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 review: nice, but not enough. “For a laptop of this price, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 3 still lacks the standout features it needs.”. When you have an incredibly wide lineup of laptops, like Lenovo, you need to segment them somehow. The ThinkBook, for example, is aimed narrowly at small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), looking to offer the kind of aesthetics and prices that consumers look for with some of the enhanced security and services that businesses demand. Presumably, that’s differentiated from the ThinkPad line that’s all-business in its looks and features.
Digital Trends
Why I fell in love with action cameras in 2022, and what I think comes next
DJI surprised me (in a great way) However, times have changed and new challengers have stepped up. Over the past few years, competition has heated up, with both Insta360 and DJI going head-to-head with GoPro. It’s resulted in 2022 quietly becoming the year of action cameras, and it’s been a total blast.
Digital Trends
This sketchy iMessage rumor is the worst thing I’ve seen all year
I’ve used every iPhone, including the original, since 2008, when I received one as a birthday gift. The OG iPhone was my first Apple product, and it kind of got me started down the rabbit hole of all things Apple. I eventually bought a MacBook, iPad, and Apple Watch after my first iPhone.
Digital Trends
No, the Quest Pro can’t really replace your laptop — at least, not yet
The new Quest Pro is the most premium VR headset that Meta makes, and it promises to increase your productivity while providing greater comfort. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said multiple times that headsets need to begin replacing the functionality of PCs and laptops — and this device certainly seems to be as close as we’ve ever been.
Digital Trends
How long does the Quest Pro battery really last? Here’s Meta’s answer
There has been some confusion and controversy about the Quest Pro’s battery life, which isn’t shown on Meta’s product page. If you search for this information online, you’ll find conflicting answers that swing wildly between one hour and five hours. Some variation is normal with any battery-operated device, because it depends on how it’s used.
Digital Trends
Amazon Music Free Trial: How to stream music for free
While some of us may miss the days of MP3s and our trusty iPods, the fact is that we’re in the streaming age today. Nothing makes this reality more apparent than the plethora of music streaming services available now; Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, and even YouTube are popular platforms people use to stream tunes, but we’d be remiss if we didn’t also mention one of the biggest ones: Amazon Music. You’re likely already familiar with Amazon Prime Video, but this online retail giant is also host to one of the most popular music streaming apps. Just like Prime Video, Amazon Music isn’t free, but if you want to sign up and give it a listen without paying, read on. You’ll find everything you need to know about the Amazon Music free trial below.
Digital Trends
This pre-built gaming PC from Alienware has a $450 discount today
Even though Alienware is usually known for expensive laptops and desktops, the R14 is a surprisingly affordable offering that’s also quite snazzy looking and an interesting take on their usual R10 and R12 cases. Even better, there are some great gaming PC deals floating around, including this deal from Dell for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14, which takes $450 off the $1,850 list price and brings it down to a much more affordable $1,400.
Digital Trends
The RTX 4080 unlaunch is the worst news for GPU prices since crypto
Nvidia is “unlaunching” the 12GB RTX 4080, which is such a strange move that Nvidia made up a whole new word to mark the occasion. On one hand, it’s a positive development for a card that most of us thought was a very bad idea. On the other hand, it’s also a very worrying sign for already rising GPU prices.
Digital Trends
Updated Steam mobile app lets you download games from your phone
Valve has released the updated Steam mobile app on Android and iOS, revamped with improvements to its framework and user interface design. The new and improved app also comes with new features, including the ability to download Steam games remotely from your phone and log in with a QR code.
Digital Trends
The new Dell G16 gaming laptop is still on sale post-Prime Day
If you’re familiar with Dell’s G15 Gaming Laptop, then you likely already have familiarity with the new G16 and that it’s a nice upgrade. Of course, it’s still relatively new, so we’re happy to see Dell laptop deals on it, meaning you can pick up the G16 from Dell for $1,140, a $200 discount on the list price of $1,340.
Comments / 0