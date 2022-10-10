ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

KTSM

NM State gearing up for rivalry game against New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (1-5) will be back in business this week when they face New Mexico (2-4, 0-3 Mountain West) in another edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Aggies are coming off their bye week […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
The Denver Gazette

CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players

FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Fast Casual

Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store

Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
BOULDER, CO
El Paso News

All YISD high school marching bands earn Division I rating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– For the second consecutive year, all seven of Ysleta Independent School District’s high school marching bands earned the top Division I rating at last Saturday’s UIL regional contest. Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta high schools earned the top...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
EL PASO, TX
The Denver Gazette

Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds

Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
COLORADO STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Shameel Shams

Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game

Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
BOULDER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

New roundabout opens in northern Colorado

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
WELD COUNTY, CO
K99

Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too

Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
COLORADO STATE

