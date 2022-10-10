Read full article on original website
Related
NM State gearing up for rivalry game against New Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (1-5) will be back in business this week when they face New Mexico (2-4, 0-3 Mountain West) in another edition of the Rio Grande Rivalry on Saturday, Oct. 15 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, New Mexico. The Aggies are coming off their bye week […]
CSU's Jay Norvell explains why "a lot of these kids quit" program after Rams see exodus of players
FORT COLLINS — Jay Norvell made a conscious decision to keep any thoughts to himself about his return to Nevada. The players and coaches in Reno made no such decision. All week long, the Colorado State players heard things being said about their coach and current teammates who left Nevada over the offseason. It soon became personal for everyone around Rams HQ and for the first time maybe all season, the Rams showed some life, winning their first game of the season and snapping the nation’s longest losing streak along the way.
Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Announces 5 Inductees for the Class of 2023
A few legendary sports professionals will be honored by getting inducted into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. According to a press release from the Denver Broncos, 5 people have been chosen as inductees for the class of 2023 to be entered into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame. Colorado...
Fast Casual
Voodoo donuts opening 4th Colorado store
Voodoo Doughnut is launching its 15th store in Boulder, Colorado, marking the state's fourth location. The Portland, Oregon-based store is hiring 75 employees from the local community and will offer competitive wages, affordable health care and liberal PTO in an environment where no name tag or uniform is required, according to a company press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso News
All YISD high school marching bands earn Division I rating
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– For the second consecutive year, all seven of Ysleta Independent School District’s high school marching bands earned the top Division I rating at last Saturday’s UIL regional contest. Bel Air, Del Valle, Eastwood, Hanks, Parkland, Riverside and Ysleta high schools earned the top...
UTEP Students react to Beto O’Rourke campaign rally at university
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke set to speak at The University of Texas at El Paso on Tuesday afternoon. O’Rourke will face incumbent Governor Greg Abbott on November 8 elections. UTEP is the last stop on O’Rourke’s college tour across the state that started in September at UT Austin. […]
Two Colorado companies plan to lay off hundreds
Houston-based Chord Energy Corp. and Lafayette-based Planterra Foods plan to layoff 225 Colorado workers in coming weeks, according to notices the companies filed with the Colorado Secretary of State's office. Chord will lay off 104 employees as it closes its Denver office, located at 1700 Lincoln Street. Denver-based Whiting Petroleum and Houston-based Oasis Petroleum merged in a $6 billion deal March, creating the rebranded Chord Energy, according to published reports. ...
7 Top Fishing Holes for Catfish in West Texas This Weekend
SAN ANGELO, TX – The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife on Monday released a list of seven places in West Texas that will be stocked with 9-inch Channel Catfish this weekend. The following are those locations: Ascarate Lake (EL Paso) - 1,188 Fish Andrews City Lake - 708 Fish Oakes St. (San Angelo) - 596 Fish (Note thee will be apart of the Neighborhood Fishing Program and the fish will be 12 inches in average length.) Lake Knierman County Park (Bronte) - 500 Comanche Trailer Park (Odessa) - 417 Fish Ruddick Park (Colorado City) - 392 Fish Crane County Park Pond - 80 Fish Remember…
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: 9NEWS went on a treasure hunt in its archives and found footage no one has seen for decades
DENVER — Any journalist hunting for a good story has to be willing to do the kind of digging that gets your hands dirty. It's been awhile since anyone from 9NEWS has been to the warehouse where the station stores its entire 16mm film archive. These reels from the 1950s, '60s and '70s remained untouched and unseen for decades.
Denver weather: Frost advisory on Thursday
The Denver weather forecast stays mild and mostly dry for the next seven days, but there is a frost advisory ahead and a cold front on the way.
Winner of Colorado St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway announced
The winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway was announced on Thursday morning.
Man found 23 years ago near river in Colorado finally identified
A man found near a river in Colorado in 1999 has been identified 23 years later, and authorities hope his loved ones can find closure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colorado Girl Found Safe Days after She Disappeared from High School Football Game
Police said a 14-year-old girl from Colorado was found safe 10 days after she went missing during a high school football game. Police in Boulder, Colorado, said Monday night that a 14-year-old Colorado teen who had been missing for more than a week had been found safe. According to police, the teen, Chloe Campbell, appears to have fled her home and was not being held against her will.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a delicious steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you, so keep on reading to find out about four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and have excellent online reviews, being praised by both local people and travellers. If you haven't tried their food yet, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
New roundabout opens in northern Colorado
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — After more than five months of construction, a new roundabout has opened in Weld County. Located just north of Greeley, the 35th Avenue and O Street roundabout opened to traffic on Sept. 30. Construction on the roundabout began in April with Weld County traffic officials...
Colorado ski season could be delayed, here’s why
The Pinpoint Weather Team says conditions could remain warm and dry until the last week of October for the mountains in Colorado.
23-Year-Old Eric Gomez Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in El Paso on Monday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Mesquite, NM, man killed in vehicle crash at construction site in Kansas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Mesquite, New Mexico, man was killed in a crash at a construction site in Kansas Tuesday, Oct. 11, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. just east of Highway 281 in Russell County, which is in the central part of the state. According […]
Guy Fieri Visited This Iconic Colorado Diner, You Should Too
Sam's No. 3 Diner is an iconic Colorado restaurant that's been around since 1927. Their mouthwatering, award-winning menu is so delicious, that Food Network's Guy Fieri even swung by to visit the renowned diner on an episode of Triple D. In 2022, Sam's is now serving hungry patrons at three...
October outlook: Will snowier, colder weather arrive soon?
If you are holding out hope for snow and colder weather, it looks like you are going to have to wait a little longer.
Comments / 0