Frisco, TX

Micah Parsons is one tough Cowboy

By Adam Bradshaw
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
FRISCO, TX (SILVER STAR NATION) – With all of the defensive stars shining for the Dallas Cowboys in the last five games, it might be difficult to single out any one player.

The Cowboys defense started the game with a bang on Sunday as they forced Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford into a sack-fumble situation on the game’s first third down.

DeMarcus Lawrence grabbed the ball and trotted into the end zone for an early Cowboys touchdown.

It looked like the Cowboys might lose star defensive lineman Micah Parsons for the rest of the game when he came up lame in the second quarter, but…he’s Micah Parsons.

Parsons continued to have a huge impact on the game, despite dealing with a groin injury that kept him on the sidelines for several plays. When he was in the game, the Rams offense definitely felt his presence.

Parsons continued to pressure the offense and kept quarterback Matthew Stafford at bay all afternoon. After the game he said there was nothing that could’ve kept him off the field on Sunday.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy spoke about Parsons and his resolve during Monday’s news conference at The Star in Frisco.

The Cowboys face the division leading and undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football.

