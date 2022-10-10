South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Friday after North Korea flew about 10 warplanes near the border separating the two countries, Reuters reported. The planes flew about 15 miles north of the border and 7 miles north of a de facto border in the Yellow Sea. This is reportedly the closest that North Korean military aircraft have flown to the border since 2017, according to The Associated Press.

