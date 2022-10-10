ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

South Korea scrambles jets after North Korea warplanes fly near border

South Korea scrambled its fighter jets on Friday after North Korea flew about 10 warplanes near the border separating the two countries, Reuters reported. The planes flew about 15 miles north of the border and 7 miles north of a de facto border in the Yellow Sea. This is reportedly the closest that North Korean military aircraft have flown to the border since 2017, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
Reuters

TSX tracks U.S. counterparts higher

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index extended gains on Friday, tracking a rise on Wall Street after big bank earnings, while Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no plans for a further military mobilization.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy