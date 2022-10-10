ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study

Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Corrado
Beach Radio

Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey

Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bag#Assembly
CBS New York

Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recycling
followsouthjersey.com

NJDCA Opens Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Application Period

SOUTH JERSEY — The application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for residents across the state for the 2022-2023 heating season, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has announced. The program assists low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and...
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

There are more wild foxes in NJ than you might think

In the last 30 years, it's been rare to see a red fox in my neighborhood. You might see one crossing the road on a couple of occasions late at night or early in the morning. Now they've either multiplied at a faster rate than before or they just don't have enough natural predators to control their numbers.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy