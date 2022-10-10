Read full article on original website
Some N.J. gun owners could be forced to buy liability insurance under new plan to toughen laws
New Jersey lawmakers want to solidify the state’s standing of having some of the toughest gun laws in the nation by requiring people to have liability insurance for concealed carry and add to the list of places firearms would be banned in public here. The new legislation announced Thursday...
wrnjradio.com
Electric vehicle fires spark New Jersey lawmaker to introduce bill requiring further training for firefighters, EMTs
NEW JERSEY – South Jersey EMT and lawmaker, Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, is concerned about the growing number of electric vehicle fires as sales soar and storms surge. The risks these fires pose to firefighters and EMTs prompted her to introduce a bill that would require New Jersey’s Division...
‘High rates’ of underage tobacco sales uncovered in NJ study
Even after presenting identification that shows they're under the age of 21, many individuals were able to purchase tobacco as part of an undercover study in New Jersey. The Rutgers study, which sent people aged 18 to 20 to more than 80 licensed tobacco merchants within a 25-mile radius of New Brunswick, found "high rates of non-compliance" by convenience stores and gas station kiosks.
Huge health insurance increase could spur N.J. property tax hikes, layoffs, local leaders warn
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is under fire from local government leaders and some state lawmakers as municipalities and counties in New Jersey grapple with an unprecedented double-digit rate increase on premiums for state health benefit plans. New Jersey’s State Health Benefits Commission in September voted 3-2 to approve rate hikes...
Grocery stores ask that NJ bag rules not be changed for home delivery
TRENTON – Changes to the new state law limiting the types of bags that can be used for delivery and curbside pickup of groceries advanced Thursday through a Senate committee, despite the opposition of supermarkets. Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, said the ban on single-use plastic and paper bags has...
Is the area where you live in NJ facing a new increased risk of flooding?
With flooding issues becoming increasingly common in New Jersey, a plan is moving forward to alert Garden State residents about possible dangers they may face from floods before they buy a house or rent an apartment. State Sen. Bob Smith, D-Middlesex, is sponsoring a measure, S3110 that would require home...
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey has push to 'scale up' penalties with size, severity of riots
(The Center Square) – Led by state Sens. Joe Pennacchio and Bob Singer, New Jersey Republicans want to put a stop to “pop-up” riots like the fatal H2Oi rally by scaling up penalties for crimes committed during a riot. Two people died in Wildwood on Sept. 24.
‘Huge increase in taxes’ looming in NJ because of health benefits
TRENTON – Property owners across the state face huge tax hikes, officials warned Wednesday. Local officials say the state must intervene to reduce the impact of roughly 22% increases in state health plan premiums for local government workers. The State Health Benefits Plan increases were approved by a state...
6 Weird Pets That Are Surprisingly Legal To Own In New Jersey
I feel like when you were a little kid everyone dreams of owning a pet elephant, tiger, giraffe, or some other strange animal as a pet one day. Typically, most people only own animals you can buy at a pet store, but apparently, that’s not the case for all of New Jersey.
Please Stop Doing This at Wegmans in New Jersey
Hi. May I ask a small favor? Can you please stop leaving your shopping cart in the middle of the aisle while you look at your shopping list or your phone?. I've also seen people reading food labels or chatting with a friend that is also in the store, totally oblivious to the fact that they're smack dab in the middle of the aisle, making it impossible for other customers to easily pass by.
Proposed law would make it illegal for Costco to prevent nonmembers from buying fuel
New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow people without a Costco membership to purchase fuel at Costco gas stations.
This Bucks County Town Will Soon Have a New Monument, a Perfect Spot for Local Advertisers
Another massive monument will soon grace the roads of Bucks County, with local advertisers eyeing the upcoming structure. Damon C. Williams wrote about the new structure for the Bucks County Courier Times. A 40-foot sign, with a digital screen and clock, is set to be erected in Bensalem in the...
OUTRAGEOUS! A 50 Dollar Fee Each Time You Drive To NYC?
I'm absolutely outraged and in disbelief that New Jersey drivers may get an extra $50 fee every time we travel into the city. That's how you treat your freakin' neighbors?!?! How greedy can you get?. Going into NYC is usually a mass transit operation for my family. We take the...
New Jersey considering bill to warn tenants, homebuyers of flood risks on properties
A new bill is being considered in New Jersey that would warn tenants or home buyers of any flood risks on properties before contracts are signed.
Gov. Phil Murphy announces plans to transform Metropark Station
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy has been touting transportation upgrades and the development of new residential and office buildings next to rail stations across New Jersey. Wednesday he announced a transformation of one of the busiest train stations in the state. As CBS2's Christine Sloan reports, from trains to bus stops, the Metropark Station in Woodbridge has been a popular transportation hub for commuters traveling to both Manhattan and other cities along the northeast corridor. "This is easier than to pick up someone in Newark or Trenton, so we love the Metropark Station," said New Providence resident Ann Lesnewich. But over the years there's...
Popular New Jersey Grocery Store Linked To A New E. Coli Outbreak
When you go to the grocery store, you of course want to make sure that what you are bringing home is safe for you and your family. That's why when a store recalls a product, it's usually for good reason and you should adhere to the warnings. I know a...
followsouthjersey.com
NJDCA Opens Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Application Period
SOUTH JERSEY — The application period for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now open for residents across the state for the 2022-2023 heating season, the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs has announced. The program assists low- and moderate-income households with their heating bills and...
There are more wild foxes in NJ than you might think
In the last 30 years, it's been rare to see a red fox in my neighborhood. You might see one crossing the road on a couple of occasions late at night or early in the morning. Now they've either multiplied at a faster rate than before or they just don't have enough natural predators to control their numbers.
More NJ renters are falling behind, face eviction – There is help
New Jersey residents are increasingly falling behind on their rent payments. With economic pressures mounting amidst four-decade high inflation, nearly one-in-four state residents admit they are behind in their rent. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the website MyEListings.com computed 24% of New Jerseyans are "Not caught up on...
