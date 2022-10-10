Long-Term Fox Shareholders (FOX, FOXA) May Have Legal Claims And Are Encouraged To Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. - Breach of Fiduciary Duties Investigation

Read full article on original website
bloomberglaw.com
Individual Merger Suits Replacing Class Action in Strategy Shift
Suits challenging merger disclosures prevalent in federal court. Investors who sue merging companies for insufficient disclosures are reinventing their approach, increasingly forgoing class actions in favor of individual lawsuits that tend to invite less scrutiny. A class action settlement requires a judge’s approval, while a settlement or voluntary dismissal in...
Trump Has 21 Days To Declare Which Mar-a-Lago Documents He Wants To Keep Off-Limits In Criminal Probe
The Department of Justice said on Wednesday in a filing with the Florida District Court that it has made available the bulk of the materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence as required by the court’s order. What Happened: The former U.S. president’s legal team will be given...
Phys.org
Climate change will affect all businesses. A US regulator wants companies to tell shareholders how
Climate change is real, and it's happening now—from melting permafrost in the Arctic to massive flooding in Pakistan to the increased likelihood of devastating hurricanes in the Americas and elsewhere. So why shouldn't companies be required to report how their business affects the climate—and how climate change will affect...
CoinDesk
Legal Expert on SEC Reportedly Probing Yuga Labs Over Unregistered Offerings
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is probing Yuga Labs, the creator of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection, over whether sales of its digital assets violate federal law, according to a report from Bloomberg, citing an unnamed source close to the matter. Former SEC Branch Chief and current Managing Partner at Perkins Coie LLP Valerie Dahiya discusses the legal implications of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and whether digital collectibles are securities.
REVEALED: A quarter of Federal Trade Commission officials own or trade stocks in the same tech giants they regulate, including Amazon, Meta and Google
Many top officials at the Federal Trade Commission also invest in some of the biggest companies that the agency regulates, according to a new report. From 2016 to 2021, roughly a third of 90 senior officials FTC owned or traded stock in companies that were undergoing an FTC merger review or investigation, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of financial disclosures on Thursday.
US Gov. Launches Tax Probe Into Credit Suisse Accounts
Credit Suisse, one of the largest Swiss banks in the world, is facing a tax probe launched by the United States government. Credit: EThamPhoto (Getty Images) Bloomberg shared details about the investigation, which stems from a 2014 situation that saw the financial giant pay $2.6 billion after admitting to aiding clients with tax evasion.
coingeek.com
Binance’s UK subsidiary accused of filing ‘grossly inaccurate’ annual reports
Corporate filings by the co-owner of one of Binance’s U.K. subsidiaries have accused Binance of filing a “grossly inaccurate” annual report with respect to over £97 million (US$107.5 million) worth of funds apparently sourced from Binance customers. The subsidiary is Binance Digital, which was incorporated in...
Coin Center suit alleges Tornado Cash sanction exceeded statute
Coin Center filed suit against the U.S. Treasury on Wednesday alleging that it has exceeded its authority in sanctioning the Ethereum-based privacy app, Tornado Cash. Why it matters: Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control set up a legal quandary when it treated Tornado Cash, which is an autonomous smart contract that runs itself on the Ethereum blockchain, like a person or organization. Coin Center's suit will test the U.S. government's reasoning.
bloomberglaw.com
SEC Accuses New Jersey Realty Firm of $600 Million Ponzi Scheme
New Jersey-based National Realty Investment Advisors LLC and four of its former executives ran a Ponzi-like scheme that raised approximately $600 million from about 2,000 investors, the Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit filed Thursday. NRIA and its executives promised investors that their money would be put into...
Pfizer/BioNTech's Updated Omicron Adapted COVID-19 Shot Increases Neutralizing Antibodies Above Pre-Booster Levels
Pfizer Inc PFE and BioNTech SE BNTX have announced early data from a Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. A 30-µg booster dose of the Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine demonstrated a substantial increase in the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 neutralizing antibody response above...
wallstreetpit.com
Ripple CEO : XRP Securities Lawsuit Could Be Resolved Soon
The two-year long SEC vs Ripple Labs lawsuit over whether XRP sales violated securities regulations could soon come to a close. At the DC Fintech Week conference on Tuesday (Oct. 11), Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said he expects the case between the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and his company, which began in December 2020, to end by the first half of 2023.
financefeeds.com
Vested secures FINRA license and expands offering to over 5,000 US stocks and ETFs
“The US regulations ensure that investors can participate in the market with confidence. Further, investors will now have access to a wider gamut of securities on our platform which gives them more investing options.”. Vested Finance has announced its US-affiliated entity, VF Securities, has become a FINRA-registered US broker-dealer in...
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
Joe Biden Vows Consequences Against Saudi Arabia, Philips Warns Lower Sales & Profit, Intel Explores Substantial Job Cuts: Top Stories Wednesday, Oct. 12
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face' Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'. President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be "consequences" for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, indicating that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. In an...
thecoinradar.com
Many crypto asset activities pose ‘novel risks‘ to banks, says Fed vice chair for supervision
Michael Barr suggested that financial institutions engage with U.S. regulators to ensure “safe, sound, and legally permissible” activities regarding the use cases of innovative technologies. Michael Barr, the vice chair for supervision for the United States Federal Reserve, warned banks of the potential risks of crypto-related activities, suggesting...
thenewscrypto.com
Move to Earn App STEPN Deny Claims of Employee Layoff
STEPN’s popularity drastically declined in the month of July. The firm stated the accusations “baseless claims that are factually inaccurate.”. According to reports, the “move to earn” fitness app has let go of more than a hundred independent contractors. According to the South China Morning Post and crypto analyst Colin Wu of Wu Blockchain, these individuals include community moderators, ambassadors, and others. The firm, however, stated that these accusations are “baseless claims that are factually inaccurate.”
bloomberglaw.com
Uber Security Chief’s Conviction Raises Red Flags: Good Counsel
The world for in-house legal and cybersecurity professionals was turned upside down this week when a San Francisco jury returned a stunning verdict in a criminal case against Uber ex-security chief Joseph Sullivan. Sullivan is a friend and former colleague. We worked together at eBay, when I was the company’s...
thediwire.com
SEC Accepts Offer of Settlement from Former Merrill Lynch Advisor
The Securities and Exchange Commission has accepted an Offer of Settlement from Shaun P. Golden, a former advisor for Merrill Lynch. Golden is the president, owner, and sole employee of Golden Wealth Management Inc., which was previously registered as an investment adviser in the states of New York, Florida, and Texas. Golden was also registered as an investment adviser representative with GWM.
Today in Crypto: Fraudster Takes $100M in Solana Heist; Fed’s Barr Calls Crypto Deposits ‘Liquidity Risks’
A European Central Bank (ECB) study found that retail central bank digital currencies (rCBDCs), which would be used for everyday retail transactions, will see difficulties in terms of being accepted, with more research needed to see whatever undesirable side effects may happen. The ECB said there would have to be...
