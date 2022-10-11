ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

True Blue LA

Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2

After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
dodgerblue.com

2022 NLDS: Padres Vs. Dodgers Schedule & Start Times

All start times for the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the evening, beginning Tuesday with Game 1 at 6:37 p.m. PT. The NLDS shifts to Petco Park for Game 3 on Friday. The playoff game at Petco Park is the first...
SAN DIEGO, CA

