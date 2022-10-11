Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Haunted Hotels in San DiegoHotMamaTravelSan Diego, CA
Authentic Korean Cuisine in San Diego - WoomiokDinh LeeSan Diego, CA
Master Boat Builders Alabama-based shipyard turning the hull of the first all-electric ship assist tug in the US.Doug StewartCoden, AL
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment SchemesZack LoveSan Diego, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
Manny Machado: ‘Everybody Wanted’ Padres To Play Dodgers In NLDS
The 2022 National League Division Series matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres is only the second time they have met in the postseason, with both taking place since 2020. Whereas the Dodgers and Padres both needed to win a Wild Card Series in order to play...
Padres beat Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS
The matchup now heads back to San Diego for Game 3 on Friday with the series tied 1-1.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers rally behind Trea Turner's leadoff home run, beat Padres in NLDS Game 1
Trea Turner's leadoff home run set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated their NL West rival San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.
Padres finalize roster for NLDS matchup against Dodgers
The San Diego Padres will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
True Blue LA
Clayton Kershaw gets the ball for the Dodgers in NLDS Game 2
After taking Game 1 behind a dominant performance from the Dodgers bullpen, Dave Roberts hands the ball to Clayton Kershaw with an opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the NLDS. Kershaw was in the conversation to start Game 1, as he has done for the Dodgers 11 times before, but Julio Urías received the nod. That being said, Kershaw’s numbers suggest that if he were to start the game, he earned it. In what was somewhat of a career resurgence, Kershaw posted a 2.28 ERA and 12-3 record in 126⅓ innings.
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Padres Vs. Dodgers Schedule & Start Times
All start times for the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the evening, beginning Tuesday with Game 1 at 6:37 p.m. PT. The NLDS shifts to Petco Park for Game 3 on Friday. The playoff game at Petco Park is the first...
Comments / 0