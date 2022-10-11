ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

JC Post

Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Man charged in Topeka homicide case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A criminal charge has been filed against a man accused in the homicide of a 68-year-old Topeka woman. Elisha R. A. Burton, 25, of Topeka is now charged with first degree premeditated murder, according to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office. He is scheduled to appear in court for a scheduling conference […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Domestic violence related incidents raise concern in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka saw two officer-involved shootings in two weeks, and authorities say both started with domestic violence calls. Now advocates say it’s a reminder that domestic violence is a big concern within the community. “Domestic violence as I’ve often spoke about it is a national concern,”...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas bank robbery suspect in custody

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Law enforcement has captured a man who allegedly robbed a bank in White City, Kansas on Oct. 12. Suspect Christopher J. Callaham, 35, of Junction City, was located and captured at 10 p.m. on Wednesday at a hotel in the Junction City area. Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Junction […]
WHITE CITY, KS
WIBW

Celebration of Life held for 8-year-old Turnpike accident victim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friends and family said goodbye to one of the three little girls killed in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike on Saturday, October 8. A Celebration of Life Brooklyn Peery, 8, of Topeka was held Friday at Dove Cremations and Funerals’ Southwest Chapel. According to...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KBI identifies man shot by police in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) -The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man shot by Topeka police Thursday morning. According to a KBI preliminary investigation, a 911 call came from 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. stating the caller’s family member was inside the home, armed with a knife and behaving erratically. Authorities said the woman was able […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Two arrested in East Topeka after drugs found inside stolen vehicle

SHAWNEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are in custody and facing felony drug charges after a traffic stop Wednesday night in East Topeka. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, October 12, just after 11:00 p.m., a Sheriff K9 unit pulled over a green 2003 Ford 150 pickup truck in the 2200 block of SE Market Street after the vehicle was reported stolen from Lawrence. During the course of the stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

UPDATE: Man dead after south Topeka police shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Five Topeka Police Department officers are on administrative leave following a shooting early Thursday morning. According to police, one man is dead following a police officer involved shooting early Thursday morning in south Topeka. The Topeka Police Department said around 12:40 a.m., Thursday morning officers responded to a home in the 4800 […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

TPD attempts to identify woman connected to burglary investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are attempting to identify a woman in connection with a Topeka vehicle burglary investigation. The Topeka Police Department took to Facebook on Wednesday, Oct. 12, to attempt to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing vehicle burglary investigation. TPD noted that the crime happened...
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

One killed, one injured in crash south of Lawrence

One person was killed and one was taken to a hospital with injuries after a crash south of Lawrence Saturday afternoon, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. The crash, in the 500 block of East 1100 Road, involved a pickup truck and a combine, according to a tweet from the department. Other details were unclear.
LAWRENCE, KS
JC Post

Kansas man dead, 3 teens injured in head-on crash, fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal head-on crash have identified the man who died as Richard Douglas Smith, 48, of Lawrence, according to Douglas County Sheriff Department Spokesperson George Diepenbrock. Just before 11p.m. Wednesday, a Chevy Malibu driven by Smith was traveling in the 600 Block of East 31...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

