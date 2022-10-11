ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Little Apple Post

Kansas couple jailed after drugs found in reported stolen pickup

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and theft allegations. Just before 11a.m. Thursday, a K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Ford F150 pickup truck, that was reported stolen out of Lawrence, in the 2200 blockof SE Market Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man shot by police had long criminal history

SHAWNEE COUNTY – Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents and the Crime Scene Response Team (CSRT) are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting occurred early Thursday morning in Topeka. Just before 12:30 a.m., p0lice received a 911 call from a resident at 4842 S. Topeka Blvd. #6, in Topeka,...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City man charged in fatal card game killing

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal card game shooting James P. Robertson, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Jordan Huff, 23, faces Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action charges. According to court records, police were dispatched to the 3900 block...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report October 12

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. AUSTIN KIRK SWAFFORD, 38, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Bond $1,000. AMY JEAN ROTH, 36, Manhattan, Forgery, making or altering a written instrument, 1st...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Little Apple Post

Fire sprinkler systems extinguish 2 fires in MHK

During the first week of October, two structure fires in Manhattan were extinguished by fire sprinkler systems before firefighters arrived on scene. On Monday, October 3rd, Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to 615 N. 12th Street, Kite's Bar and Grill, on the report of a structure fire. A Riley County...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular 28-year-old gorilla

KANSAS CITY —In 2021, the Kansas City zoo announced an extraordinary procedure that saved one of the gorilla residents – a blood transfusion from Charlie to his critically-ill brother Curtis, according to a media release from the zoo. Both are Western lowland gorillas and recovered well, but that turned out to be just the beginning of Curtis’ health journey.
KANSAS CITY, KS
