Shreveport Leaders Might Have to Talk Higher Taxes Soon
Shreveport leaders might have to begin 2023 with some immediate belt tightening or finding a way to bring in more money. The latest budget report to the Shreveport City Council shows the reserve fund will drop from 62 million at the end of this year to just 20 million by the end of next year.
Wrecking Ball at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport Halted Again
The wrecking ball is put on hold again. The demolition work that has been going on at Fairgrounds Field in Shreveport will stop until at least December 1. That's the word from opponents of the city's plan to tear down the old stadium. The attorney for the Friends of Fair...
Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport
A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
Dallas Company Pitches Big Plan for Fairgrounds Field Property in Shreveport
A big plan is being considered for the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting held this week to talk about a big plan for that area. KTAL is reporting a company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility in Shreveport.
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Warns Citizens of a New Scam in the Area
Sigh... another day another scam. Why are folks so intent on stealing from others instead of making money the old-fashioned way? You know, working!. Detectives from the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning Bossier residents about another round of phone scams to be aware of. Don't you just hate...
Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?
I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves
The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
Here is What Shreveport Needs to Take Over Fairgrounds Field
The big news just broke that there could be something big coming to the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting that was held this week to talk about something epic for our area. A company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a mixed-use facility in Shreveport. Rev Entertainment out of Dallas manages Globe Life Field, and the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
How Close Has Shreveport Been To Record October Temps?
According to the average temperatures for Shreveport since 1991, the average high temp for an October day is 78.9 degrees. Which is a lot cooler than what we've been experiencing in the first ten days of October 2022. So far, this October has had 9 of 10 days with highs...
Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic
The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?
Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
Follow the Money: Who Has the Most Cash in Shreveport Mayor’s Race?
Louisiana campaign finance reports are in and some of the numbers might surprise you. The deadline to report for the November 8 election was on October 11 and there is a clear leader in the battle to raise money in the Shreveport Mayor's race. Democratic State Senator Greg Tarver raised...
One Week Left to Vote for Bossier City Water Tower
We know about the amazing paint jobs on Bossier City water towers and now those pieces of art could bring some more positive attention to the city. Bossier City needs votes in the national contest for water towers. Two years ago, the Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award...
Check Out All the Amazing Shows Coming Up in Shreveport
After two years of lockdowns, shutdowns, masks and restrictions, it's actually exciting to be able to enjoy live entertainment again. As a theatre performer, it's been extremely frustrating to try to have rehearsals while wearing a mask. Or going to a symphony performance and trying to enjoy the music while sitting in the house wearing a mask. Personally, I can't breathe while wearing a covering over my mouth and nose.
Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
Legislative Auditor’s Report on Mayor Perkins Released
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released their report on Mayor Perkins' decision to change the city's Agent on Record, (AOR) for the city's excess workers' insurance compensation policy did not comply with city policy or the city charter. According to the report:. Although required by the City Charter, the workers’ compensation...
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City
Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court
A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid
On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
