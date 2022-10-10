ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Leaders Might Have to Talk Higher Taxes Soon

Shreveport leaders might have to begin 2023 with some immediate belt tightening or finding a way to bring in more money. The latest budget report to the Shreveport City Council shows the reserve fund will drop from 62 million at the end of this year to just 20 million by the end of next year.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Massive Fire On The Outskirts Of Downtown Shreveport

A massive fire on the outskirts of Downtown Shreveport is causing concerns all across the Shreveport and Bossier Area. The smoke from the fire can be seen from all over the city, and on the Bossier side of the Red River. KTAL is reporting that explosions are now occurring at...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Are We Nearing a Workforce Collapse in Shreveport-Bossier?

I Am Trying to Wrap My Head Around What Is Happening in Shreveport-Bossier. I love treating myself to an iced coffee on the weekends, however, there has been an issue getting a mobile order the last few weekends. When I tried to order online it told me online ordering was not available, there were a couple of times when I was able to get an online order however when I would show up to pick up my mobile order there was a sign posted saying "Lobby closed, short staffed, all mobile orders use the drive-thru.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Bossier Police on the Hunt For Two Wallet Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the publics assistance in identifying these two subjects. The victim reported that on September 7, 2022 she was approached by a Hispanic male inside of Sam's Club in Bossier City. She spoke to the male for a few minutes and as...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Here is What Shreveport Needs to Take Over Fairgrounds Field

The big news just broke that there could be something big coming to the property where Fairgrounds Field is located. Several sources have told KEEL News about a meeting that was held this week to talk about something epic for our area. A company called REV Entertainment is considering a proposal to build and manage a mixed-use facility in Shreveport. Rev Entertainment out of Dallas manages Globe Life Field, and the Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Line Ave Market Closing- But Don’t Panic

The owners of Maxwell's Market on Line Avenue in Shreveport have made a couple of major announcements. According to a recent Facebook post, the current owners announced they are closing the doors on Friday, October 14th for remodeling, repairs, and maintenance. But they also made another announcement. Notice I said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Was This Episode Of ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Based In Shreveport?

Angela Lansbury, a massive star of movies, television, and theatre, died at the age of 96. Through her legendary career, Lansbury won an Academy Award, 6 Tony Awards, 6 Golden Globes, and was nominated for a Grammy Award, and 18 Primetime Emmy Awards. Her Academy Award came as the 2013 Academy Honorary Award, and her Golden Globes were for The Picture of Dorian Gray, The Manchurian Candidate, and Murder, She Wrote.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

One Week Left to Vote for Bossier City Water Tower

We know about the amazing paint jobs on Bossier City water towers and now those pieces of art could bring some more positive attention to the city. Bossier City needs votes in the national contest for water towers. Two years ago, the Shed Road tower won the People’s Choice award...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
96.5 KVKI

Check Out All the Amazing Shows Coming Up in Shreveport

After two years of lockdowns, shutdowns, masks and restrictions, it's actually exciting to be able to enjoy live entertainment again. As a theatre performer, it's been extremely frustrating to try to have rehearsals while wearing a mask. Or going to a symphony performance and trying to enjoy the music while sitting in the house wearing a mask. Personally, I can't breathe while wearing a covering over my mouth and nose.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Crappy Situation Closes Caddo Parish Road

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office had to close a chunk of road this afternoon after a major accident. It happened just before 2:30pm in the Keithville area, when a truck overturned on the road. But it wasn't the truck that caused the major shutdown, it was the contents of the truck.
KEITHVILLE, LA
96.5 KVKI

Legislative Auditor’s Report on Mayor Perkins Released

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor released their report on Mayor Perkins' decision to change the city's Agent on Record, (AOR) for the city's excess workers' insurance compensation policy did not comply with city policy or the city charter. According to the report:. Although required by the City Charter, the workers’ compensation...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport Murderer Pleads Guilty in Caddo Court

A Shreveport man charged with second-degree murder in connection with a February 2020 shooting death pleaded guilty to the slaying Thursday, October 13, 2022, just as his jury was being selected. Traveon Rushaun Cannon, 22, will return to Caddo District Court December 28, 2022, when he will be sentenced to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Guns, Cash and Marijuana Plants Found in Springhill PD Raid

On Wednesday, October 12, the Springhill Police Department posted on their Facebook page that they had teamed with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant and discovered a large Marijuana Grow facility. Along with over one hundred marijuana plants, complete with grow houses and irrigation systems, detectives...
SPRINGHILL, LA
96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

