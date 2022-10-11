ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Michael J. Fox’s Reunion With Christopher Lloyd Goes Viral For All The Right Reasons

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22IZ1K_0iUGDcry00

“Back to the Future” fans can’t get enough of Michael J. Fox ’s reunion with co-star Christopher Lloyd at New York Comic Con over the weekend.

Videos of the actors embracing on stage at the “Back to the Future Reunion” event have been seen millions of times on social media. One clip alone has garnered almost 10 million views on Twitter.

Fox played Marty McFly and Lloyd was Doc Brown in the hit trilogy, with Lloyd telling the Comic Con audience that he’d hardly heard about Fox when he was drafted to replace Eric Stoltz in the lead role.

But “there was immediate chemistry, as they say,” he recalled.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BzyO2_0iUGDcry00
Christopher Lloyd (left) and Michael J. Fox reunite at New York Comic Con. (Photo: Mike Coppola via Getty Images)

Fox, meanwhile, revealed how his mother remained critical of his decision to appear in the film, fearing he’d be too tired because he was continuing to record the sitcom “Family Ties” at the same time.

He also repeated his iconic line, “You built a time machine out of a Delorean?” for the delighted audience and paid tribute to Lloyd, calling him “brilliantly entertaining” and the “king of exposition” before thanking him for his support since Fox’s Parkinson’s diagnosis in the early ’90s.

“Parkinson’s is the gift that keeps on taking, but it’s a gift, and I wouldn’t change it for anything,” said Fox. “People like Chris have been there a lot for me, and so many of you have. It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given — the voice to get this done, and help people out.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Michael J. Fox Remembers His Mom 2 Weeks After Her Death at Back to the Future Comic-Con Panel

Michael J. Fox paid tribute to his late mother Phyllis during a Back to the Future New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday Michael J. Fox is mourning the loss of his mother, Phyllis Fox. While attending the Back to the Future Reunion Panel at New York Comic-Con (NYCC) on Saturday, Michael, 61, paid tribute to his mother, who died on Sept. 24 at age 92. Noting how Phyllis "passed away two weeks ago," Michael shared a story about how his mother was initially against him shooting Family Ties in the...
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox Reunite for Emotional Moment at NYCC

Doc and Marty are back... in the future. Seven years after Back to the Future 2's original vision of the future, the Back to the Future actors reunited at NYCC. Back to the Future fans witnessed the film’s original stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox get together for an emotional reunion at New York Comic Con – appearing together on stage to huge applause.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

David Letterman, 75, Admits He’s Devastated After Son Harry, 18, Goes Off To College

“They tell me he’s in college,” said David Letterman when joking about his son, Harry, during an appearance on the Sept. 28 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! During this rare return to late-night television, David, 75, spoke about his feelings after his 18-year-old son began college. “The separation of the kid leaving home, I thought it would be nothing, but it’s devastating,” said Letterman. “Am I the only one that feels that way?” he asked the audience, which responded with sympathy for the late-night icon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Us Weekly

Mila Kunis Thinks It’s ‘B.S.’ That Her and Ashton Kutcher’s Characters Are Still Together on ‘That ’90s Show’

Good and bad news for the Jackie and Kelso shippers. While Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are gearing up to return to their That ‘70s Show roots on the forthcoming revival, there was one plot hole that left them confused. “My husband and I are together in [the new show], which is weird ‘cause we shouldn't have been,” the […]
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Lloyd
Person
Michael J Fox
Person
Eric Stoltz
The List

Here's Who Inherited Marilyn Monroe's Fortune After She Died

On September 28, "Blonde" premieres on Netflix. Loosely based on the life and career of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe — and adapted from a Joyce Carol Oates novel of the same name — the film stars Ana de Armas in the titular role, per IndieWire. "Blonde" has already been under fire for its NC-17 rating and alleged graphic content. According to IndieWire (and as originally reported by Deadline), de Armas continuously tapped into the darker sides of the icon on set. "I knew I had to let myself open and go to places that I knew were going to be uncomfortable, dark, and vulnerable," she said. "That's where I found the connection with this person." As a result, the "Knives Out" actress dreamed about Marilyn all throughout filming. "She was all I thought about, she was all I dreamed about, she was all I could talk about," said de Armas, per IndieWire.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#All The Right Reasons#The Future Reunion#Lloyd Was Doc Brown#Getty Images
Deadline

Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83

Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
HuffPost

HuffPost

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy