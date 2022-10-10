Several pieces of Information have flowed into the pork markets over the past couple of weeks so let's catch up on the key ones. USDA's September Hogs and Pigs report is somewhat old news by now but is no less important to hog and pork markets. The report was very close to analysts' pre-report expectations (see Figure 1) and represents continued slow contraction of the U.S. hog herd and, consequently, pork output. I hope this report was as accurate as USDA"s last report whose market inventories agreed in with June-August slaughter almost perfectly in total. Some weeks were up and down but cumulative slaughter ended up less that 0.5% different from the level suggested by June's year-on-year market inventory changes and last year's actual slaughter levels.

