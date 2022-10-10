Read full article on original website
Related
Oil prices dip on recession worries, but supply cuts support
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in a choppy trading session on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Luck is where preparation meets opportunity
Several pieces of Information have flowed into the pork markets over the past couple of weeks so let's catch up on the key ones. USDA's September Hogs and Pigs report is somewhat old news by now but is no less important to hog and pork markets. The report was very close to analysts' pre-report expectations (see Figure 1) and represents continued slow contraction of the U.S. hog herd and, consequently, pork output. I hope this report was as accurate as USDA"s last report whose market inventories agreed in with June-August slaughter almost perfectly in total. Some weeks were up and down but cumulative slaughter ended up less that 0.5% different from the level suggested by June's year-on-year market inventory changes and last year's actual slaughter levels.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Seaboard Foods, CoBank donate to rural high school STEM, agriculture
With the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting careers in science, technology, engineering and math to grow twice as quickly as other industries, Seaboard Foods contributed $38,300 to several rural high schools where it operates to fund industrial arts programs and equipment. Several of the donations were made in partnership with CoBank's Sharing Success Program which funds community and educational efforts in rural America.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Groups sue EPA over delayed CAFO actions
The Environmental Protection Agency’s failure to respond to a legal petition urging the agency to strengthen clean water rules governing factory farms has prompted a broad coalition of public interest and environmental justice organizations to file a lawsuit in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that aims to force EPA to finally issue a formal response.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beyond Meat announces layoffs, cuts revenue forecast as inflation hits demand
Oct 14 (Reuters) - Beyond Meat said on Friday it would cut 200 jobs and slashed its annual revenue forecast for the second time, citing slowing demand for faux meat as consumers look for more cheaper options to beat rising prices.
nationalhogfarmer.com
U.S. red meat showcased at culinary training camp in the Philippines
The foodservice sector has begun its recovery in the Philippines and importers are working to rebuild trade with end-user customers. To get U.S. red meat top-of-mind in this process, the U.S. Meat Export Federation resurrected a well-regarded training program established prior to the pandemic. "Importers are looking for ways to...
nationalhogfarmer.com
What is the value of fats and oils in swine diets?
Until recently, dietary fats and oils were a staple in swine feeding programs as it was common to use fats and oils to increase energy intake in diets for lactating sows, in summer diets for finishing pigs, in diets for nursery pigs and in diets for gilt development. On a practical aspect, fats and oils aided on dust control rather than actual nutritional value. Due to high market price of all sources of fats and oils, concomitantly with high price of corn and soybean meal, swine nutritionists are questioning the overall value of fats and oils in swine diets. Consequently, the 83rd Minnesota Nutrition Conference, held in Mankato Sept. 21- 22, focused on the challenges and opportunities of using fats and oils in modern feeding programs for pigs.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Working together to keep African swine fever out
As African swine fever (ASF) continues to spread throughout Asia and parts of Europe, we see firsthand the devastation it causes to swine populations. The United States remains ASF free but, in 2021, ASF was detected in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. These are the closest detections to the United States in decades and pose an increased threat to the U.S. swine herd. The U.S. has remained on high alert and has aggressively taken steps to protect not only U.S. pigs but the rural communities that support the swine industry’s half a million jobs.
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nationalhogfarmer.com
SHIC investigates pathways for potential bacterial spillover events
An ongoing collaboration between the Swine Health Information Center and the Center for the Ecology of Infectious Diseases at the University of Georgia examines spillover risk of bacteria from North American wild mammal species into the U.S. swine herd. This collaboration will result in enhanced information needed to prevent, prepare and respond to emerging diseases and their potential impact on swine health, welfare and market.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Timeline of African swine fever around the globe
African swine fever has existed for more than a century. ASF is a highly contagious, deadly disease affecting both domestic and feral pigs, devastating pork industries around the globe. ASF was first described in 1921 in Kenya. In the decades that followed, it spread in several sub-Saharan African countries but remained on the African Continent until 1957.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Labor shortage provides golden opportunities
Steve Meyer, Partners for Production Agriculture, said in a conference a couple of weeks ago there are two jobs for every worker today in the United States. It is an employee marketplace. Every industry is struggling to find enough people to fill open roles, not just agriculture. Restaurants have shorter...
Comments / 0