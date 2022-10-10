Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
delawarebusinessnow.com
2 arrested in connection with shooting following Middletown football game
Two Townsend men have been arrested following a September shooting outside a September football game in Middletown near Bunker Hill Road and Choptank Road. Two gunshot victims were found in the area with non-life-threatening injuries. On Thursday, Middletown Police, with the assistance of the Delaware State Police, received search warrants...
WGMD Radio
Seaford Home Invasion Leaves 1 Dead & 1 Injured
Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion just before midnight Tuesday at a home on West Stein Highway in Seaford. Police say two residents were shot – a 19 year old male victim was struck several times and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. A 19 year old female victim was struck once in the leg or foot and was treated and released. Police say five suspects forced entry into the home through a rear door and went to the bedroom where both victims were found and demanded an unknown item. Both victims were shot in the bedroom. Police say two other adults and an infant child were in the home – they were not injured. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
Arrest Made In Roxborough High School Shooting That Left Teen Dead, Four Others Wounded
Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a teenage boy dead and four others wounded outside Roxborough High School in Philadelphia last month. Yaaseen Bivins, 21, has been charged with murder among other offenses in the death of 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde, Philadelphia police told the...
Police Search For Maryland Killer Responsible For Gruesome Death Of 26-Year-Old Man
Police are searching for a suspect who killed a 26-year-old man in a morning shooting in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of a shooting shortly before 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North Robinson Street, according to Baltimore police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDEL 1150AM
Man fatally shot, woman injured during Seaford home invasion
A 19-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old woman is out of the hospital after both were shot during a home invasion crime in Seaford. According to Delaware State Police, troopers responded to a residence in the 2,800-block of West Stein Highway Tuesday at about 11:53 p.m. The male resident was struck several times in the upper body. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The woman was shot in her lower extremity and was treated and released.
WMDT.com
Police: Seaford man shot to death during home invasion, investigation underway
SEAFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a man was shot to death during a home invasion late Tuesday night. Just before midnight, troopers responded to a residence in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway for a reported home invasion with a shooting. Police say the male victim, a 19-year-old, was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. The second victim, a 19-year-old female, was hit once in her lower extremity. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and released.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
WMDT.com
One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
firststateupdate.com
Two Injured In Officer-Involved Crash On Tuesday
New Castle County Police (NCCPD) are investigating a crash involving one of their officers. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just after 4;30 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck an NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound according to police. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT IN HOME IMPROVEMENT FRAUD CASES
(Newark, DE 19711) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested Mark Perry (52) of Middletown in reference to two home improvement frauds that occurred in Newark. The first incident occurred on March 23, 2022 in the Middle Run Crossing community. During the incident a 46-year-old male...
WBOC
Dover Teen on Probation Arrested on Gun Charges
DOVER, Del. - A 16-year-old Dover boy - already on probation for previous offenses - is now facing firearms charges after a handgun and ammunition were found inside his home. Dover police said that shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Dover Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit assisted Delaware Juvenile Probation and Parole with an administrative search of the teen probationer's home on the 400 block of Barrister Place. As a result of the administrative search, a blue and black polymer 80 9mm handgun and 9mm ammunition were located. The 16-year-old probationer was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Dover Police Department.
firststateupdate.com
Dover Police Investigating Shooting Inside Dover Restaurant
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting at a restaurant that left a Dover man injured Sunday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 4:41 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a call for a shooting at a pizza restaurant in the 1000 block of Walker Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young man killed in execution-style shooting on Wynnefield driveway: Police
"It appears he was clearly shot execution style, clearly targeted since he was hit so many times and the ballistic evidence was so close to where his body collapsed in the driveway," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Suspect At Large After Attempted Robbery At Delco Hotel
Police in Delaware County are searching for an alleged armed robber who tried to hold up a worker at an area hotel. It happened at the Fairfield Inn and Suites located at 100 Lawrence Rd in Marple Township just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, according to local police.
Man arrested in Roxborough HS shooting was sold ammo despite felon status, police say
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Starting on a new monthly schedule and once again meeting in person, a Gun Violence Response news conference was held Wednesday at Philadelphia’s City Hall. Much of the conversation focused on the first recent arrest made in the Roxborough High School shooting.
WBOC
Suspect Sought in Felton Convenience Store Robbery
FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for a man who held up a Felton convenience store early Tuesday morning. Police said that shortly before 2 a.m., troopers responded to a reported armed robbery that had just occurred at the Canterbury Shore Stop, located at 8953 South Dupont Highway.
Police search for suspect in South Philadelphia double shooting
South Philly Shooting: Arriving officers were notified that two shooting victims had been taken by a civilian vehicle to Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
WDEL 1150AM
Middletown man charged with home improvement fraud
A Middletown man has been charged in connection with two incidents of home improvement fraud. According to New Castle County Police, the incidents occurred in the Newark-area community of Middle Run Crossing in March and May of this year. One man said he paid 52-year-old Mark Perry more than $17,000 for renovations that were never completed as well as materials that were never purchased. Another main claimed he lost $10,000.
Police seek help identifying East Balitmore shooting suspect
BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Laurel Pedestrian Killed in Crash on Route 13 near Laurel
UPDATED – 10/13/22 – Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died during a fatal pedestrian collision on October 11, 2022, in the Laurel area as 36 year old Terrence Deshields of Laurel. ================================================================. A Laurel man is dead after he was struck by a car just...
Comments / 0