Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion just before midnight Tuesday at a home on West Stein Highway in Seaford. Police say two residents were shot – a 19 year old male victim was struck several times and was pronounced dead at an area hospital. A 19 year old female victim was struck once in the leg or foot and was treated and released. Police say five suspects forced entry into the home through a rear door and went to the bedroom where both victims were found and demanded an unknown item. Both victims were shot in the bedroom. Police say two other adults and an infant child were in the home – they were not injured. Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling 302-741-2859 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO