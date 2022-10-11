Read full article on original website
Related
MLB announces start times for all Yankees-Guardians ALDS games | Complete Division Series schedule
Major League Baseball announced Tuesday the start times for every Division Series game. NLDS Game 1: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves at 1:07 p.m. ET on FOX. ALDS Game 1: Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros at 3:37 p.m. ET on TBS. ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees...
Yankees Announce 26-Man Roster For ALDS: Who Was Left Off?
New York made an official announcement, revealing who made their roster for the ALDS against the Guardians, leaving a few key pieces off
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
A former member of the Boston Red Sox jumped ship to the New York Yankees and will be a key cog in their pursuit of a World Series championship.
Guardians’ defensive lapses opened door for Yankees in ALDS Game 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In a game where the Guardians needed to play nearly perfect defense, they were not sharp in the field, suffering a 4-1 loss to New York in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium. A fifth-inning error by rookie right fielder Oscar...
Game 2 of Yankees-Guardians ALDS Could Be Postponed Due to Rain
NEW YORK — With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast on Thursday, Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians could be postponed. Andy Martino of SNY tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that Major League Baseball is currently "looking into options" for moving Game 2 from Thursday night at Yankee Stadium to Friday in the Bronx.
Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
New York Yankees Unveil Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. Cleveland Guardians
The New York Yankees announced their postseason roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning for their series against the Cleveland Guardians, beginning Tuesday night. Among those most notably left off of Yankees' postseason roster are relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Scott Effross, and infielders DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza. Matt Carpenter was included on the roster.
2022 MLB Playoff Tracker: ALDS, NLDS Schedules Set
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
