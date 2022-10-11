ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Game 2 of Yankees-Guardians ALDS Could Be Postponed Due to Rain

NEW YORK — With rain and thunderstorms in the forecast on Thursday, Game 2 of the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Guardians could be postponed. Andy Martino of SNY tweeted on Wednesday afternoon that Major League Baseball is currently "looking into options" for moving Game 2 from Thursday night at Yankee Stadium to Friday in the Bronx.
FanNation Fastball

New York Yankees Unveil Playoff Roster for ALDS vs. Cleveland Guardians

The New York Yankees announced their postseason roster for the American League Division Series Tuesday morning for their series against the Cleveland Guardians, beginning Tuesday night. Among those most notably left off of Yankees' postseason roster are relief pitchers Aroldis Chapman and Scott Effross, and infielders DJ LeMahieu and Oswald Peraza. Matt Carpenter was included on the roster.
