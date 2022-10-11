Read full article on original website
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
This ‘wind harvester’ can convert the slightest breeze into electricity for small-scale gadgets
Researchers from Nanyang Technological University (NTU Singapore) have created a low-cost tool that can capture power from wind energy as gentle as a light breeze under the direction of Professor Yang Yaowen, Associate Chair of the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering. As mentioned in the press release, this newly-developed...
earth.com
Seaweed-based battery may ultimately replace lithium
In a new study led by the University of Bristol, experts have used seaweed nanomaterials to create a strong battery separator. The research represents a major step toward greener and more efficient energy storage. Currently, sodium-metal batteries (SMBs) are the most promising alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. The biggest challenge that...
The world’s largest advanced compressed air energy storage is ready for commercial operation
The largest and most efficient advanced compressed air energy storage (CAES) national demonstration project has been successfully connected to the power generation grid and is ready for commercial operation in Zhangjiakou, a city in north China’s Hebei Province, announced in a press release the Chinese Academy of Sciences lat week. The project is the world’s first 100-MW CAES power plant.
Freethink
Stanford engineers warn that electric car charging could crash a grid powered by renewable energy
Renewable energy and electric vehicles (EVs) are key to decarbonizing the U.S. and combating climate change, but the technologies could have a hard time co-existing when it comes to charging, particularly out West, a new analysis finds. A looming problem. Most EV owners currently charge their vehicles at night when...
Cummins’ Second Largest Solar Farm Goes Live at Rocky Mount Engine Plant
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2022-- With a mission to power a more prosperous world, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) continues to make significant investments in solar energy with the installation of Cummins’ second largest solar array at Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina (U.S.). The RMEP solar installation will directly support the company’s environmental sustainability strategy, PLANET 2050, by using low-carbon renewable power to reduce greenhouse gases. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221005005624/en/ Rocky Mount Engine Plant solar installation (Photo: Business Wire)
Business Insider
We rented solar panels from Softbank-backed startup Enpal. It was expensive, but worth it amid an energy crisis.
This is an edited, translated version of an article that originally appeared on October 5, 2022. With the ongoing energy crisis, the demand for solar panels has been soaring. Solar panels are difficult to test before you take the plunge due to their substantial cost and infrastructure. That's why, when my parents were considering switching to solar, I asked them to document their experience.
The Verge
Meet the CO2 battery cozying up with a wind energy giant
There’s a new CO2 battery in the energy game, and it just might be the assist turbines need to harness the full power of the wind. The technology uses carbon dioxide to store energy in the form of pressure and heat. It’s a relatively straightforward solution that gives the CO2 battery some more flexibility than more traditional alternatives, like lithium-ion batteries.
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
CNET
4 Cheaper Solar Energy Options to Use at Home
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Along with most everything else, solar prices increased in recent months, even if they're still much cheaper than they were a decade ago. Come 2023, the Inflation Reduction Act can save you money on energy efficiency upgrades and it already boosted the solar tax credit to 30%. But if you can't quite swing the cost of rooftop solar right now, there are other (cheaper!) ways to start using solar power right now. They won't save as much in the long term as rooftop solar panels, but they do shift some of your energy use to a renewable source.
Air taxi startup Lilium just achieved horizontal flight after a vertical takeoff
The company aims to start production this year to fly its eVTOL in 2024.
electrek.co
Jackery’s popular portable power stations and solar panels on sale from $126 in New Green Deals
Fall weather and portable power stations practically go hand in hand, whether its for tagging along on camping trips to power your tent or bringing some added juice to the tailgate. Now Jackery, one of the most popular brands on the market, has its lineup of power stations and solar panels on sale starting at $126 as part of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Scientists retrofit diesel engines to use hydrogen as fuel, increasing efficiency 26%
Engineers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) have successfully retrofitted a diesel engine to use hydrogen as a fuel to reduce carbon emissions, TechXplore reported. The team spent 18 months developing the dual-fuel injection system that uses 90 percent hydrogen as fuel but is confident that future retrofits could be completed in a matter of months.
techeblog.com
Innovative Sand Battery Could be a Game Changer, Can Store Green Power for Months at a Time
Put simply, a sand battery is essentially high temperature thermal storage that utilizes sand or sand-like materials as its storage medium and can green power for several months at 500 °C. This means sand batteries are capable of discharging hot air when energy prices are higher, allowing the district to heat homes, offices, and the local swimming pool at a much lower cost.
Inside Indiana Business
Cummins expanding hydrogen power efforts
Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is heavily investing in hydrogen power as part of its global decarbonization goals with the dedication of an electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Minnesota. The powertrain maker has allocated a nearly 90,000-square-foot section of an existing plant in the Twin Cities to build the proton exchange membrane (PEM) system that splits water into hydrogen and oxygen.
SPAN Ships First Deliveries of Drive Electric Vehicle Charger, Enabling Fast Home Charging Without a Costly Service Upgrade
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- SPAN, the leading innovator in smart home electrical panels, announced today it has begun commercial manufacturing, sales and shipments of its newest product, the SPAN Drive electric vehicle (EV) charging station, the only EV charger that integrates intelligently with the rest of the home energy system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005449/en/ SPAN has started manufacturing and shipping to customers the SPAN Drive electric vehicle (EV) charging station, which connects to the SPAN Panel and integrates intelligently with the rest of the home energy system. (photo credit: SPAN)
CARS・
getnews.info
Chery acteco confirms productions specifications of new DHT hybrid system: three engines, three gears, nine modes and 11 speeds
Chery, China’s leading vehicle exporter and a global leader in propulsion technology, has confirmed the specifications of its new-generation hybrid system. The DHT Hybrid system sets a new standard for hybrid propulsion. It lays the foundation for the company’s transition from internal combustion to a portfolio of petrol, diesel, hybrid, electric and fuel cell powered vehicles.
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
constructiontechnology.media
Contracts for ‘world’s first’ 100% hydrogen iron plant
A subsidiary of Kobe Steel and its consortium partner Paul Wurth, an SMS group company, have signed a contract with Sweden-based H2 Green Steel to supply technology for the world’s first commercial 100% hydrogen direct reduced iron (DRI) plant. Kobe Steel subsidiary Midrex Technologies will supply MIDREX H2TM technology...
