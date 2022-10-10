Read full article on original website
Related
beefmagazine.com
5 Trending headlines in the beef world
Let’s take a look at 5 headlines from across the USA. The U.S. Drought Monitor continues to be dominated by red—meaning extreme or exceptional drought out in the western part of the country. Many producers in Oklahoma are giving up on the idea of a spring winter crop to graze on due to the lack of rainfall. In addition, watering areas are drying up with little hope for replenishment anytime soon since they depend on summer thunderstorms for that.
beefmagazine.com
Charolais cattle producers: Beware of Progressive Ataxia
In a letter from American-International Charolais Association Vice President Dr. Clint Rusk, the AICA Executive Committee was made aware of a genetic variant in Charolais cattle called Progressive Ataxia. After consultation with the Executive Committee, President Eddy Loggains appointed a Subcommittee of the Breed Improvement Committee to investigate the impact of the variant on Charolais cattle. The subcommittee requested an opportunity to interact with genetic consultants from major research institutions with expertise in this specific genetic variant.
Oil prices dip on recession worries, but supply cuts support
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices dipped in a choppy trading session on Friday as global recession fears and weak oil demand, especially in China, outweighed support from a large cut to the OPEC+ supply target.
beefmagazine.com
Manage soil health while grazing cropland
The practice of grazing cornstalks is far from new. Yet as land costs rise, farmers with cattle have a great opportunity to maximize use of their valuable land. Benefits of grazing cattle on cropland extend beyond having more cattle feed. Integrating cattle and cropland can also provide a much-needed boost to soil health.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beefmagazine.com
U.S. red meat showcased at culinary training camp in the Philippines
The foodservice sector has begun its recovery in the Philippines and importers are working to rebuild trade with end-user customers. To get U.S. red meat top-of-mind in this process, the U.S. Meat Export Federation resurrected a well-regarded training program established prior to the pandemic. "Importers are looking for ways to...
beefmagazine.com
Utilizing cornstalks in beef cow diets
Stored winter forages are a hot commodity for the cow herd, leaving many cattlemen considering harvesting more cornstalk bales for feed than normal. Get more out of this low-quality, cost effective forage resource by following good management practices during harvest, storage and when feeding. Bale within four weeks of harvest...
beefmagazine.com
Final rule to improve H-2A visa program published
The U.S. Department of Labor has published in the Federal Register a final rule to amend H-2A temporary labor certification regulations it says will “protect agricultural workers better.” It also updates the H-2A application and temporary labor certification process. After the department proposed changes to the H-2A program’s...
beefmagazine.com
Tips for minimizing storage losses of round bale hay
Storing big round hay bales by lining them up along the fence row may be easy, but it is not economical.Baled forage probably constitutes the highest percentage of winter feed cost we have wrapped up in a cow. The production of hay uses immense resources, and the ration quality is affected by hay quality. Storing dry hay on the ground without cover causes greater amount of spoilage when compared to other methods of storage.Results found from ranch research done in the Sandhills of Nebraska by the University of Nebraska Extension in 2005-2008 reported no significant nutrient changes in total dry matter pounds, pounds of crude protein or pounds of total digestible nutrients on native hay and alfalfa plots. However, visual damage losses after one year between covered and uncovered with twine or net wrap are reported.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beefmagazine.com
The good, the bad and the ugly of fall calving in Iowa
Many producers across the state have just endured the excessive heat and humidity we expect from Iowa summers. Unfortunately, many also experienced far less rainfall than we’re accustomed to over that same time period. Much of the western United States needs rain and has for some time. Cow liquidation has been a necessity in many of the predominant cow-calf producing states. A climbing calf market and strong bred cow prices have Midwestern producers considering a fall calving herd…and now is the time to make that decision. Bulls need turned out next month.
Comments / 0