ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tia Mowry Shares Her Gratitude For The Outpouring Of Love After Divorce News

By Sharde Gillam
The Morning Hustle
The Morning Hustle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U1tn2_0iUFsAfm00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYjr1_0iUFsAfm00

Source: Courtesy of Tia Mowry / Courtesy of Tia Mowry


Tia Mowry is ready to embrace her next chapter after announcing that se’s divorcing from her husband of over a decade, Cory Hardrict.

The actress took to Instagram today to share her gratitude and appreciation to her family, friends and community for their outpouring of love over the last week along with a black and white artistic photo of the beauty as she starts her new chapter.

“Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated to you: my friends, family, and community.

The outpouring of love I received from you over the last week has been so encouraging and humbling. I’m so grateful to you all.

New Book, First Chapter to follow.

Love, Tia ,” she captioned the heartfelt post for her 111 plus Instagram followers. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

Last week we reported that the actress filed for divorce from her husband Cory Hardrict after it was revealed by TMZ in a shocking report. Mowry cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

After the news broke, the starlet took to Instagram to confirm the news in an emotional post of the now separated couple along with the caption, “ I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry)

We’re always rooting for Tia and looking forward to seeing her embrace this new chapter in her life!

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Shares Her Reaction To Being On The Cover Of Variety’s ‘Power Of Women’ Issue

Tia Mowry Gives Us Style Goals In A Yellow Dress

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Tia Mowry’s 4-Year-Old Girl Models 6-Inch Spike Heels in National Daughter Day Tribute Video

Tia Mowry celebrated National Daughter Day with a special video shared to her Instagram account in dedication of her 4-year-old Cairo. The video shows a reel of Cairo’s various stylish outfits that were well-coordinated with her mother. “Cairo-isms!! This girl is my world and she’s a hot mess…y’all see the way she sneaks chocolate in the kitchen?? God I love being her mom. Happy #NationalDaughterDay to my mini-me!!” Mowry captioned the video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) Cairo is shown wearing many dresses with floral patterns, while her mother wears a pink mini skirt with a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tia Mowry
Person
Cory Hardrict
In Touch Weekly

Tia Mowry Spotted Without Wedding Ring Same Day As Cory Hardrict Divorce Announcement

Single lady! Tia Mowry was seen out and about without her wedding ring on the same day she announced her divorce from Cory Hardrict. Tia, 44, looked casually cute in a purple sweater and matching leggings while out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 4. She pulled her hair back into a low ponytail as she balanced a water bottle and her keys in one hand and held her phone in the other.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘A Huge Rift’: Miley Cyrus Cuts Off Her Dad Billy Ray As Mom Tish Fights Him In Divorce Court

Miley Cyrus has completely shut dad Billy Ray out of her life in the wake of her parents’ bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. After Miley’s mom, Tish, 55, filed papers in April to end her turbulent 28- year marriage to Achy Breaky Heart country star Billy Ray, 61, a bitter family feud exploded — with Miley cutting all ties with her father, sources close to the situation revealed.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Real Housewives of Orange County' Star Files for Divorce

Just a week after Lesley Beador announced that her husband David was withdrawing his divorce filing, the couple are seemingly calling it quits, for good this time. PEOPLE reports that Lesley is taking steps to end their nearly two-year marriage. He initially filed legal documents to end his marriage with Lesley on Sept. 15. Lesley then said the filing was being rescinded. "I am filing for divorce," Lesley, 38, wrote in an Instagram post of a throwback photo of herself. "While this is not what I would have ever expected, it is what is best." Lesley and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wed on Oct. 15, 2020, and have a 19-month-old daughter, Anna Love Beador. She also has two children, from a previous marriage. "I value myself and the happiness and well-being [sic] of my children," Lesley wrote in her post. "I am so grateful for a tremendous circle of friends and family who support me. Looking forward to a bright and happy future with my beautiful kiddos."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Celebrities Gossip#Divorcing#Tmz
howafrica.com

Rapper NBA YoungBoy Welcomes His 10th Child, A Baby Boy With Fiancee Jazlyn Mychelle

American rapper, NBA YoungBoy has welcomed his 10th child with his fianceè, Jazlyn Mychelle. Earlier this month, the Louisiana rapper revealed he was expecting his tenth child and second with Mychelle. The couple already shares a daughter Alice born in 2021. NBA YoungBoy announced the pregnancy during the video for his latest single “Purge Me.” The visual featured a heavily pregnant Jazlyn.
NBA
Essence

Kym Whitley & Lena Waithe Tell A Story Of Work, Love & Unexpected Motherhood On Audible

The podcast, titled Kym, is loosely based on the life of the comedic actress. Lena Waithe and Kym Whitley have partnered for a new series on Audible. The show, Kym, loosely based on Kym Whiley’s life, follows the story of Kym Wilson, an actress and comedian raising her 8-year-old son Trevante. Monique, Trevante’s biological mother, left him at Kym’s door when he was just three years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Shine My Crown

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos of Sister While in Abusive Relationship

The sister of the famed “Princess of Hip Hop and R&B” has come out in support of Domestic Violence Awareness Month. In an Instagram post, Kenashia “Shia” Douglas, the sister of singer and songwriter Ashanti, revealed a string of gut-wrenching photos detailing the abuse she suffered while dating Slow Bucks, an entertainment executive with ties to rappers in the music industry.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Vibe

Diddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter’s Niece

Diddy is facing legal action from a woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece. According to TMZ, the 52-year-old, legal name Sean Combs, is being sued by an unidentified person who claims she was wrongfully terminated by the Hip-Hop veteran. Referred to as Jane Doe, the claimant alleges Diddy, Tri Star Sports, and other entities fired her from work when she revealed she was pregnant. More from VIBE.comDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes At 2022 iHeartRadio Music FestivalYung Miami Assures Fans She's Still Single While Dating Diddy50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating Diddy Roe claims she was...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Robin Wright Files for Divorce After Four Years of Marriage

House of Cards actress Robin Wright has filed for divorce from husband Clément Giraudet citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to TMZ. The site said Wright filed documents listing the date of separation as July 31st. Wright and Clement, a Saint Laurent executive, were married for 4 years but did not have any children together. “Pursuant to the parties’ post-nuptial agreement, all assets are his/her separate property,” Wright said in the docs. The pair met in 2017 before marrying in France in August 2018. Wright married her first husband Dane Witherspoon in 1986 after meeting on the set of Santa Barbara but they divorced two years later. She then became involved with Sean Penn in 1989. They married in 1996 after having two children, daughter Dylan and son Hopper, and were married for 14 years before divorcing in 2010.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Morning Hustle

The Morning Hustle

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Listen to The Morning Hustle weekday mornings from 6-10AM EST!

 https://themorninghustle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy