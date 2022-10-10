Related
Kevin Siers: Fist Bump Sequel
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
Towing company called to move unusual cargo from barn cellar in Virginia, photos show
Trump reportedly wants to testify before January 6 committee – live
RELATED PEOPLE
Texas Pete hot sauce is ‘deceptive’ because it’s made in North Carolina, lawsuit says
Yes, the Panthers are bad. But is banning Tepper from Matthews really the answer?
Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator Phil Snow also split after Matt Rhule fired
Matt Rhule’s firing after Carolina Panthers loss to 49ers sets social media ablaze
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘A top tier healthy Black space’ has closed in Charlotte, citing landlord/neighbor disputes
Joy Behar Advises Trump Supporters to “Have Your Head Examined” on ‘The View’: “Consider That a Public Service Announcement”
Ana Navarro Snaps While Defending Mitch McConnell on ‘The View’ — and Pays the Price: “Can I Finish a Sentence?”
Unauthorized debt collector in NC now has to wipe away $23M in people’s debt, state says
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Panthers owner David Tepper on firing Matt Rhule: ‘We have to get over the hump’
A new Concord location of this barbecue favorite is now open
Who is Tyler Lee, 12th Congressional District candidate?
When it comes to car color choices, Charlotte drivers prefer shades of gray
‘Mistakes were made,’ says Charlotte manager about teacher wrongfully detained
18 candidates seek 6 CMS school board seats. What would they do if elected?
Dave Tepper said Panthers have never had a ‘real culture of winning.’ Was he right?
Backed by Black homeowners, this nonprofit run by Charlotte attorney fights gentrification
Charlotte Observer
The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.https://www.charlotteobserver.com/
Comments / 0