ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Nc Senate
Decider.com

Joy Behar Advises Trump Supporters to “Have Your Head Examined” on ‘The View’: “Consider That a Public Service Announcement”

Joy Behar has never shied away from denouncing Donald Trump and his followers and during today’s episode of The View, the host had some advice for those who still support the former president. During today’s Hot Topics segment, the ladies opened up about Thursday’s (Oct. 13) Jan. 6 hearing, where the committee voted to subpoena Trump. While Ana Navarro called on the country to vote out “complicit Republicans,” Behar pointed out that “we’re powerless,” adding that the “only thing we have is the vote.” “What’s going on in the country right now is so infuriating,” she said. “Every right that we took for...
POTUS
Decider.com

Ana Navarro Snaps While Defending Mitch McConnell on ‘The View’ — and Pays the Price: “Can I Finish a Sentence?”

Ana Navarro got plenty of heat for standing by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on this morning’s episode of The View, but she refused to back down when pressed by her co-hosts, and even snapped at Sunny Hostin during an especially tense moment. During a discussion about the Jan. 6 hearings and new footage revealing republicans like McConnell, Steve Scalise and John Thune calling the Department of Defense with democratic leaders the day of the insurrection, Hostin called out conservatives for their hypocrisy. “They’re standing around there agreeing with leadership that this is wrong. And then they come out maybe a few...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
15K+
Followers
507
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy