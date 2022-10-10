Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti’s government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water. A former police officer who...
WDIO-TV
North Korea says Kim supervised cruise missile tests
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised tests of long-range cruise missiles, which he described as a successful demonstration of his military’s expanding nuclear strike capabilities and readiness for “actual war,” state media said Thursday. Wednesday’s tests extended a record number...
WDIO-TV
N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea early Friday launched a short-range ballistic missile toward its eastern waters and flew warplanes near the border with South Korea, further raising animosities triggered by the North’s recent barrage of weapons tests. The North Korean moves suggest it would keep up...
Comments / 0