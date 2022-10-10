Read full article on original website
Judge overrules special master order for Trump to give 'final' objections on FBI search inventory
U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday overruled an order by Special Master Raymond Dearie that said former President Donald Trump needed to provide any "final" objections or disputes regarding the items seized by the FBI during its unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago last month. Last week, Dearie asked the...
Billionaire Trump Ally Tom Barrack Wants to Prevent Prosecutors from Telling a Jury About Co-Defendant’s Alleged ‘Lies’ to FBI
Billionaire Thomas Barrack, the one-time chair of Donald Trump’s inaugural committee, wants to prevent prosecutors from telling a jury that his co-defendant whom the government considers a fugitive is accused of lying to the FBI. Jury selection began on Monday morning in the trials against Barrack and his aide...
N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James Says Her Office Uncovered Federal Crimes By Donald Trump and His Family Members
New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a press conference Wednesday that her office believes it has uncovered federal crimes committed by former President Donald Trump. CNBC reports James’ office has sent a criminal referral to federal prosecutors and the IRS. Additionally, James announced a civil lawsuit against Trump,...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Supreme Court sets deadline for DOJ response to Trump request over Mar-a-Lago search
The Supreme Court has set the deadline for the Department of Justice to respond to former President Donald Trump's request to reverse an appeals court ruling that halted a decision to allow a special master to review documents marked as classified that were obtained by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Here's why Trump-appointed judge Aileen Cannon's decisions are under scrutiny
Amid the ongoing battle between former President Donald Trump and the Department of Justice over the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, decisions made by federal judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, are being questioned.
FBI arrest of Pennsylvania pro-life activist 'stinks to high heaven,' former prosecutor says: 'Loser case'
The FBI’s arrest of Mark Houck, the pro-life Catholic father of seven who was arrested in Pennsylvania last week, is a "loser case" that appears to lack the "reasonable likelihood of success," according to a former prosecutor and legal expert. "If the facts as the government alleged them to...
New York attorney general may sue Trump after rejecting settlement in fraud investigation
New York Attorney General Letitia James is reportedly considering suing Donald Trump after rejecting an offer from the former president’s legal team to settle a civil investigation into his real estate company. James’s rejection of the deal sets the stage for the attorney general to file a lawsuit against...
The FBI did the right thing suspending an agent. These Trump-loving congressmen did not.
A self-styled FBI whistleblower effectively blew the whistle on himself and other FBI agents who like him are responsible for investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol, but are sympathetic to the suspects they are ordered to investigate and arrest. As many as 14 FBI employees have...
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
Fake billionaire fugitive Justin Costello had gold bars, $60K in cash, Mexican pesos and phony ID when FBI nabbed him
Prosecutors are asking a California federal judge to jail a recent fugitive, Justin Costello, without bail. He is accused of a brazen $35 million fraud. Costello falsely told investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran who was wounded twice in Iraq. When an FBI...
FBI reportedly probing whether Trump stashed classified documents at his New York or New Jersey homes
FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or the Bedminster, New Jersey golf club where he has spent most summers since 2017. According to Rolling Stone, agents have also...
Trump wanted to swap Mar-a-Lago documents for Russia investigation files: Report
Former President Donald Trump tried to cut a deal with the National Archives and Records Administration to exchange boxes of material held at Mar-a-Lago for documents related to the FBI's investigation of his ties to Russia, according to a report. Although they never pursued it, Trump floated an idea to...
New details on botched FBI investigation into source for infamous anti-Trump dossier revealed
New details on how the FBI botched a counterintelligence investigation into the source for the infamous anti-Trump dossier have been revealed.
DOJ Skewers Mike Lindell’s ‘Efforts to Cause a Fire Drill,’ Says MyPillow CEO Flouted Rules and Shifted Strategies in Cell Phone Search Warrant Case
The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday opposed Mike Lindell’s request to fast-track judicial review of a demand to access to an FBI affidavit that led to the seizure of the MyPillow CEO’s company-issued cell phone. By opposing the request, the DOJ skewered Lindell’s attorneys for altering the goals of their litigation strategy.
Trump attorney speaks with feds amid Mar-a-Lago docs probe: NBC
An attorney who signed statement asserting that former President Trump had returned all classified materials to the government months before the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search spoke with federal investigators Friday, according to reporting from NBC News. Christina Bobb signed a June 3 letter as the custodian of records for Trump...
DOJ asking if Trump kept sensitive documents at any other properties after Mar-a-Lago seizure: report
DOJ is looking into whether Trump kept documents at any of his other properties beyond Mar-a-Lago. Rolling Stone on Friday said investigators have asked witnesses about Trump Tower and his golf club. The FBI has been questioning former Trump associates after its August raid at Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department is...
DOJ charges 47 people in $250 million pandemic fraud case
What did the Department of Justice charge defendants in Feeding Our Future pandemic fraud case? How much money was stolen?
'Just take care of me': How a corrupt FBI agent protected an L.A. crime figure for cash
An FBI agent was found guilty of sharing confidential information about the agency's investigations in exchange for cash payments and other bribes.
Mongols biker club is denied new racketeering trial after claims its leader was informant
The ruling comes nearly a year after the Mongols' attorney filed a motion for a new trial, claiming the club's president had acted as a federal informant.
