ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Lawyers#The Justice Department
Law & Crime

DOJ Skewers Mike Lindell’s ‘Efforts to Cause a Fire Drill,’ Says MyPillow CEO Flouted Rules and Shifted Strategies in Cell Phone Search Warrant Case

The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday opposed Mike Lindell’s request to fast-track judicial review of a demand to access to an FBI affidavit that led to the seizure of the MyPillow CEO’s company-issued cell phone. By opposing the request, the DOJ skewered Lindell’s attorneys for altering the goals of their litigation strategy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Trump attorney speaks with feds amid Mar-a-Lago docs probe: NBC

An attorney who signed statement asserting that former President Trump had returned all classified materials to the government months before the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search spoke with federal investigators Friday, according to reporting from NBC News. Christina Bobb signed a June 3 letter as the custodian of records for Trump...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice

Comments / 0

Community Policy