Read full article on original website
Related
Donald Trump On Losing Supreme Court Case: ‘Why Didn’t We Make More Calls?’
“This is embarrassing,” the president told aides, according to Jan. 6 committee testimony. “I don't want people to know we lost.”
Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report
Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation
The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
Trump warns of "big problems" if he's indicted
Former President Donald Trump warned there could be unrest if he's indicted over classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. Major Garrett reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows
Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Trump's high-profile deposition could be delayed because he's holed up at Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian batters Florida
Donald Trump could have a high-profile deposition in a class-action lawsuit delayed. This is because Trump is waiting out Hurricane Ian at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The lawsuit accuses Trump of promoting a scam multi-level marketing scheme. Former President Donald Trump's deposition in a class-action lawsuit, set for Friday,...
Trump asked aides if Ghislane Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest
The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that the then-president’s mind became occupied by aJuly 2020 story in the New York Post about Maxwell’s arrest on sex trafficking charges. The Independent obtained a copy of Haberman’s book ahead of the 4 October publication date.The Post report, authored by Page Six gossip column...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ron DeSantis privately calls Trump a ‘moron’ and vents about him running for president
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has privately vented to staffers that Donald Trump, a likely contender for the Republican presidential ticket in 2024, is a “moron” and has no business running for the Oval Office for a second time. The revelations about the inside murmurings from the Republican governor...
Former US Attorney says he's frightened by the 'prospect of a second Trump administration': 'I shudder to think about it'
Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman said the potential for a second Trump administration "frightens me." Berman said Trump would repeat "all of the dangerous and outrageous things he did as president" in a second term. The former US attorney added that it is unlikely that Trump will be indicted on...
Donald Trump falsely claims Barack Obama mishandled official papers
Former US president Donald Trump has falsy claimed that his predecessor, Barack Obama, mishandled official papers as he left the White House. The allegation was made during an address to the Hispanic Leadership Conference organised by the America First Policy Insititute in Miami on Wednesday, 5 October. “Barack Hussein Obama...
Trump claims he was told he would beat a Washington-Lincoln presidential ticket ‘by 40 per cent’
Donald Trump has claimed a pollster told him he would beat George Washington and Abraham Lincoln “by 40 per cent” if they teamed up as president and vice president. The former president made the remarks during a speech on Wednesday, citing “famous pollster John McLaughlin”. “He...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Trump's former aide says he's 'wholly unfit' for office
President Trump’s former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews tells CNN’s Jake Tapper why she believes Trump is “wholly unfit” to serve in office.
Fox News’ own poll says Trump was wrong in Mar-a-Lago paper case
A new Fox News poll shows a solid two-thirds majority of voters believe it was “inappropriate” for former president Donald Trump to have taken a stash of more than 11,000 documents belonging to the government at the end of his term in the White House. The survey also...
Trump employee says ex-president told him to move boxes of papers at Mar-a-Lago after subpoena: report
An employee of former President Donald Trump working at his Mar-a-Lago residence told the FBI that Mr Trump asked him to move boxes of papers ahead of the FBI’s search of the residence in August, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Several people familiar with the investigation into Mr...
Donald Trump Suggests George H.W. Bush Be Investigated For This Reason
Former president Donald Trump is no stranger to legal issues. The last several months have been especially complicated for Trump and his legal team. Following the infamous raid on his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, the 45th president brought in new lawyers to help him fight his case; however, it's been far from smooth sailing, CNN reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms
President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
What Are Donald Trump’s Kids Up To After He Left The White House?
Donald Trump is known for his time on The Celebrity Apprentice and of course his controversial presidency. One thing that both fans and critics have noticed is that the Trump children were active participants in both his business pursuits and his time in the oval office. Scroll through the gallery...
Jan 6 hearing updates: panel votes to subpoena Donald Trump – as it happened
Vote represents long-shot effort to compel former president’s testimony – follow the latest
Trump Defends Keeping Classified Documents, Accuses Past Presidents of Doing the Same
At an Arizona gubernatorial rally on Sunday, October 9, former President Donald Trump defended keeping classified documents, erroneously accusing other past Presidents of doing the same.
Comments / 0