Nevada State

Business Insider

Obama privately told reporters before leaving office that America would be 'okay' after one Trump term but said 'eight years would be a problem': report

Obama in January 2017 said a two-term Trump presidency would be "a problem," according to Bloomberg. The then-president made the statement to a group of reporters in a talk uncovered by a FOIA request. In 2016, Obama backed Hillary Clinton, who was defeated by Trump in the presidential election. President...
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Trump reportedly tried to trade Mar-a-Lago records for documents about Russia investigation

The saga with former president Donald Trump and the classified or sensitive government documents he had in his home or office continues. On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Mr. Trump allegedly offered the National Archives a “deal to return the boxes” of documents he had in his possession last year “in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation” as an FBI “hoax.” The report notes that Mr Trump didn’t know what the archives had but knew “there were items he wanted.”This allegation would confirm that Mr Trump knew last year that he had documents...
POTUS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
State
Arkansas State
Local
Nevada Government
The List

Donald Trump's Actions During Hurricane Ian Are Raising Eyebrows

Adding to an already turbulent year, Hurricane Ian stirred up another kind of turbulence in the final hours of September 2022. The Category 4 storm slammed into Florida with almost unprecedented force, killing at least 14, leaving more than 2 million people without power. News footage shows the Sunshine State looking like a war zone of splintered houses, flooded streets, and torn-up roads, via NBC News. While many residents evacuated their homes ahead of the hurricane, many others stuck it out, either because they underestimated the storm's strength, or because they simply couldn't afford the cost of getting out of town, per The Washington Post.
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Trump's high-profile deposition could be delayed because he's holed up at Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian batters Florida

Donald Trump could have a high-profile deposition in a class-action lawsuit delayed. This is because Trump is waiting out Hurricane Ian at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The lawsuit accuses Trump of promoting a scam multi-level marketing scheme. Former President Donald Trump's deposition in a class-action lawsuit, set for Friday,...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump asked aides if Ghislane Maxwell had mentioned him after her arrest

The arrest of notorious paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislane Maxwell left former president Donald Trump anxious that she might raise his name to investigators or the press, according to a new book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.In Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, Haberman writes that the then-president’s mind became occupied by aJuly 2020 story in the New York Post about Maxwell’s arrest on sex trafficking charges. The Independent obtained a copy of Haberman’s book ahead of the 4 October publication date.The Post report, authored by Page Six gossip column...
POTUS
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Donald Trump falsely claims Barack Obama mishandled official papers

Former US president Donald Trump has falsy claimed that his predecessor, Barack Obama, mishandled official papers as he left the White House. The allegation was made during an address to the Hispanic Leadership Conference organised by the America First Policy Insititute in Miami on Wednesday, 5 October. “Barack Hussein Obama...
POTUS
#Republicans#Chinese#National Archives#Nara#Associated Press
The List

Donald Trump Suggests George H.W. Bush Be Investigated For This Reason

Former president Donald Trump is no stranger to legal issues. The last several months have been especially complicated for Trump and his legal team. Following the infamous raid on his Florida home at Mar-a-Lago, the 45th president brought in new lawyers to help him fight his case; however, it's been far from smooth sailing, CNN reports.
POTUS
China
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios

Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms

President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

