Amazon’s Offering Deep Discounts On Exercise Bikes And Treadmills For Its Prime Early Access Sale

Even if you feel comfortable getting back into the gym or in-person exercise classes , there’s a certain convenience to working out at home that can’t be denied. Maybe some days you just don’t feel like venturing out, especially as it gets colder in many areas of the country, and you’d appreciate having a treadmill or exercise bike so you can work up a sweat in your living room.

You can get some amazing deals on treadmills and exercise bikes (including the iconic Peloton) during Amazon’s Early Access Deals Days, which are Oct. 11 and 12. If you’ve been eyeing one in particular, now’s a great time to take that plunge.

These are some of the best stationary bikes and treadmills to keep an eye out for during these sales days. No space? No problem! This list includes foldable exercise bikes and treadmills.

Save $220 on an Original Peloton Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike

Peloton

The Peloton bike exploded in popularity earlier in the pandemic, and it’s still just as functional as it's always been. The bike alone can get you motivated to work out, plus there are tons of other classes available once you’re a member (including yoga, HIIT, and pilates). If you decide it’s time now that it’s on Amazon AND on sale, you should probably also consider the deals on Peloton accessories like the spin shoes , workout mat , and heart rate band .

Promising review: “Love this bike, Shipping was easy and they set up the whole bike for me, even getting the wifi all set up and explaining how to use it. Have used spin bikes in the past and this one is great. I like the design, it feels like the same geometry as a road bike. Love the variety of workouts and instructors. I get a great workout and really enjoy having a coach to motivate me through a hard workout. I like the variety of music from different instructors. I also like that there are power meters built in. I added the heart rate monitor and it syncs seamlessly and gives me more info on my workout. Definitely worth the money. I love it.” — Block math

You can buy the Original Peloton Indoor Stationary Exercise Bike on sale from Amazon for $1,225 (originally $1,445).

Save $600 on a NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

NordicTrack

Another winner in the stationary bike for spinning category is this NordicTrack Studio Cycle. It has a similar touchscreen display and on-demand classes as the Peloton, Bluetooth connectivity, and comes with light dumbbells for cross training on your bike. Amazon is also offering an even better deal, so get it for under $1K while you can.

Promising review: “If one can love a bike - I love this one! Offers quality, an amazing ride experience, easy to put together, and the rides are fantastic.” — Rachel Ramey

You can buy the NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle on sale from Amazon for $899 (originally $1,500).

Save $97 on NordicTrack T Series Treadmills

NordicTrack

Speaking of NordicTrack deals, its T series treadmill will also be on sale. It has an interactive touchscreen with easy speed and incline controls, plus it folds up for more compact storage.

Promising review: “This turned out to be everything I hoped it would be. Easy assembly took less than an hour with two people (and power tools). It is smooth and quiet. Very happy with this purchase!” — Addie

You can buy the NordicTrack T Series Treadmill on sale from Amazon for around $552 (originally $649).

Save $60 on a X TERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

XTERRA

If you’re looking for a highly reviewed, quality treadmill at a lower price point (even lower with this deal), check out the XTERRA TR150. It has everything you need to walk or run with a simple display that keeps you updated on speed, incline, time, distance, calories, and pulse.

Promising review: “Not only did this thing come 5 days early. It only took 10 minutes to assemble, it's very sturdy and so far that works great.” — Shane Smith

You can buy the XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill on sale from Amazon for around $332 (originally $391).

Save $79 on a XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike

XTERRA

Of course, XTERRA also makes a great stationary exercise bike. It’s more affordable than a Peloton or NordicTrack, and ideal if you like to customize your spin workout with your choice of music and resistance. The best part is that it folds up and can be wheeled away to store in a closet or out of the public eye.

Promising review: “This is so easy to move around the house, I had it in several rooms for different scenery so I wouldn't get bored doing my exercises. This was a perfect addition to my physical therapy after knee replacement. Now that it is getting colder outside, I am using it for regular exercise. Love it!!” — Sherry L. Bauer

You can buy the XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike on sale from Amazon for around $101 (originally $180).

Save $58 on a ATIVAFIT Indoor Cycling Bike

AtivaFit

A good deal on a simple, high-quality, already affordable folding stationary bike? Yes, please. This one from AtivaFit is stable, has a screen to monitor distance, speed, time, and heart rate, and can be folded up and wheeled away.

Promising review: “I wanted to add more cardio into my routine without adding impact to my joints or any bulky machine. This definitely checks every box. It's lightweight enough for me to pick up and set aside, small enough to fit in my home office. I get a good sweat session with this. Love that I can adjust how hard the pedals are. It feels sturdy and stable.” — michc

You can buy the ATIVAFIT Indoor Cycling Bike on sale from Amazon for around $112 (originally $170).

Save $195 on Echelon Stride Treadmills

Echelon

This sleek treadmill is safe, sturdy, well-designed, and offers access to thousands of on-demand fitness classes. It has an auto-fold feature and built-in transport wheels so it’s surprisingly easy to move around as needed, plus a full display panel, Bluetooth connectivity, and a USB charging port.

Promising review: “I finally found the treadmill that I love taking long walks/runs on. Best of all, when I’m done, Auto fold makes it easy to move and store. The LED display and controls are easy to use.” — Katie K.

You can buy the Echelon Stride Treadmill on sale from Amazon for around $1,105 (originally $1,300).

Save $102 on Garmin TacX Indoor Bike Trainer

Garmin

For outdoor cyclists looking to train indoors on their actual bike, this Garmin bike trainer allows you to do that with minimal effort. It has manually controlled resistance via a lever on the handlebar, a realistic ride feel generated by an actual flywheel, and it’s somehow super stable and easy to use. It’s small enough to store out of the way so you can whip it out whenever you want to take a long ride inside on a particularly cold day. And it’s going to be over $100 off with this deal.

Promising review: “Great product.” — Gustavo Hernandez

You can buy the Garmin TacX Indoor Bike Trainer on sale from Amazon for $198 (originally $300).

