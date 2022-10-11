These Mattresses, Pillows, And Mattress Toppers Are On Sale For Amazon's Prime Early Access

BuzzFeed News; Serta; Casper; Leesa

I love to sleep. I love to be cool and cozy and cocoon into a bed that feels like a cloud. But comfy mattresses and pillows can be expensive. That’s why you may want to jump on the deals during Amazon’s first Prime Early Access Sale , which is happening Oct. 11 and 12.

This 48-hour event is meant to kick off holiday shopping, and thousands of products are on sale, including some that can help you get a better night’s sleep. You have to be a Prime member to get the deals, but you can also join for free for 30 days if you want to take advantage of the sale.

You’ll find products from popular bedding brands like Casper, Serta, Leesa, and Tuft & Needle for less than you’d expect. It’s the perfect opportunity to build your dream bed for less.

Here are some particularly good deals to look out for — just don’t blame us if they make it harder to get out of bed in the morning.

Save 30% on an Original Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam Mattress

Tuft & Needle

Tuft & Needle is one of the trendy bed-in-a-box brands that has really taken off, and for good reason. Its mattresses are highly rated with cool layers of adaptive foam that adjust to you throughout the night. This is the company’s classic, original mattress, and it’s on sale.

Promising review: “This mattress is super comfortable; it's like sleeping on a giant body pillow.” — Warren VanHeeran

You can buy the Original Tuft & Needle Adaptive Foam Mattress on sale from Amazon for around $486 for a twin size (originally $695).

Save 22% on a Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress

Tuft & Needle

The Mint mattress is definitely one of the higher-end offerings from Tuft & Needle, but with an average of a 4.5-star rating, it’s probably worth splurging to take advantage of this sale.

Promising review: “I’ve had this bed for over a year now, and I don’t have any regrets at all. It’s firm yet soft and doesn’t lose its shape.” — Lucas

You can buy the Tuft & Needle Mint Mattress on sale from Amazon for around $1,780 for a king size with a removable cover (originally $2,295).

Save 30% on a Casper Sleep Comfy Mattress Topper

Casper

You’ve probably heard of Casper mattresses, but if you’re not looking to commit to a whole new mattress, you can test the waters with one of its mattress toppers. They’re breathable with a top layer of perforated foam and another layer underneath for extra comfort and support.

Promising review: “It sleeps cool and it’s very comfortable. I have tried many toppers and none have really worked for me. I was a little iffy based on the cost of this vs other foam toppers, but lack of sleep made me give it a go and I am glad I did. This has also helped with some back and neck pain. Thanks Casper!” — D

You can buy a Casper Sleep Comfy Mattress Topper from Amazon for around $104 for a twin size (originally $149).

Save 37% on a Sleep Innovations Quinn Memory Foam Mattress

Sleep Innovations

Another cooling gel memory foam mattress, this one from Sleep Innovations is even more affordable right now. It promises to offer support for every sleeper, whether you’re comfiest on your back, side, or stomach. The best deal is on the twin size, but there are sales on others sizes as well.

Promising review: “I had a mattress from sleep innovations for more than 10 years. Moving to a new place, I decided on a new one. Seemed to be too inexpensive to be any good but, I sleep like a baby and feel the support is perfect for me. Great value.” — andrew murray

You can buy a Sleep Innovations Quinn Memory Foam Mattress from Amazon for around $221 for a twin size (originally $350).

Save 33% on a full size Olee Sleep Ventilated Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress

Olee Sleep

This supportive multi-layer memory foam mattress from Olee Sleep is ultra breathable to regulate your temperature throughout the night. The support system is engineered to prevent sagging so it holds up well over time. The price seems too good to be true, especially on sale, but the reviews beg to differ.

Promising review: “I love this mattress! We are currently living in our camper and the mattress I had was killing my back. This one is awesome! Affordable and delivered quickly.” — vegasbarbi

You can buy the Olee Sleep Full Size Ventilated Gel Infused Memory Foam Mattress from Amazon for around $107 (originally $160).

Save 44% on the Sealy Essentials Cool & Comfort Reversible Cooling Pillow

Sealy

More cooling technology in a memory foam pillow, but this time designed to react to your body temperature so that you can always sleep on the cool side. It’s medium-firm and comes with a machine-washable cover to keep things clean and comfy.

Promising review: “I was in the market for a cooling pillow and even though it’s pricey, it’s very worth it. My husband was very satisfied with it.” — hailee

You can buy the Sealy Essentials Cool & Comfort Reversible Cooling Pillow from Amazon for around $35 (originally $62).

Save 29% on a Leesa Premium Foam Pillow

Leesa

There’s no such thing as too many pillows with cooling comfort and support, right? This one from Leesa, another bed-in-a-box brand that people love, provides neck support for all sleep styles with a breathable cover that you can throw in the wash.

Promising review: “I’ve had neck and upper back problems forever, I hold most tension in my shoulders. I purchased this pillow along with a new sheet set and I've never slept this well in my life. invest in a good pillow. this one is it.” — Deanna

You can buy the Leesa Premium Foam Pillow from Amazon for around $63 (originally $89).

Save 20% on a full size Leesa Original Foam Mattress

Leesa

Speaking of Leesa, its original mattress is also going on sale. It’s an all-foam mattress that touts cooling, contouring, pressure relieving functionality.

Promising review: “I bought it for my daughter and it’s super comfortable, soft but firm at the same time…” — Renata S.

You can buy the full size Leesa Original Foam Mattress on Amazon for around $798 (originally $999).

Save 30% on a Serta Comfort Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Serta

Another lifesaver for hot sleepers, this memory foam mattress topper will not only add another layer of comfort to your bed, but also regulate your temperature while you sleep so you never wake up sweating.

Promising review: “We love it! We were both dealing with shoulder, hip and back pain prior to purchasing the 1 1/2” Serra topper, we’ve had it for several days now and the pain is gone and we’re sleeping better. Definitely recommend it!” — Matthew D. Williams

You can buy the Serta Comfort Cool Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper from Amazon for around $36 for a twin size (originally $52).

Save 34% on a Casper Sleep Essential Pillow

Casper

Casper really just does everything, and it does it well. I’ve actually had the original iteration of this pillow for years, and I’m quite tempted to buy a new version now that it’s on sale.

Promising review: “The perfect combination of support & soft, cushiness. The kind of pillow you discover in a luxury hotel & wish you could have at home. It's still new so I have no idea how well it will hold up, but I expect this will be my favorite for a good while.” — NYCKim

You can buy the Casper Sleep Essential Pillow from Amazon for around $29 (originally $45).

