Families face eviction from property near GLXThe Tufts Daily
Somerville city councilors introduce resolution to end Cuba blockadeThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBoston, MA
You're Invited to a pet comedy show! (Arlington, MA)Camilo DíazArlington, MA
Festive & Fun Doggy Halloween Event Will Raise Money For Local Dog ParkDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
wgbh.org
As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork
The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts
- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
we3travel.com
10 Spooky Places for Halloween on the East Coast
Do your kids like a good thrill? Are you as into Halloween as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family? If so, it is time to plan a spooky fall getaway that will give the whole family spine-tingling thrills. Here are some ideas for the best places for Halloween on the East...
Marylou’s announces opening of new Massachusetts location
WALTHAM, Mass. — Marylou’s has opened up a new coffee shop in Massachusetts. The Hanover-based chain recently celebrated the grand opening of a cafe at 225 Waverley Oaks Road in Waltham. Waltham-area residents in search of work have been invited to a hiring event at the new location....
Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!
BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
whdh.com
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England
BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
What a Warm New England October Could Tell Us About the Upcoming Winter
In the song “Bad Moon Rising,” Creedence Clearwater Revival sings of something ominous around the corner. After speaking with longtime Boston meteorologist Mark Rosenthal about the warm weather we’ve experienced in New England this October, John Fogerty’s melodic warnings have echoed in my ears. One may...
91-year-old civil rights pioneer stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston
BOSTON — A 91-year-old civil rights and education activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in Boston’s Franklin Park on Tuesday night. Emergency crews responding to Playstead Road within the park around 8:30 p.m. found the elderly woman suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Boston Police Department.
Boston has one of the most beautiful streets in the world, according to Architectural Digest
A charming Beacon Hill street filled with cobblestones and street lamps is among the most beautiful pathways on the planet, according to Architectural Digest. The publication recently released a list of the 53 most beautiful streets in the world and included Acorn Street in Boston. “Some are notable for their...
Beer now available for purchase at Tree House Brewing’s new Massachusetts location
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — An array of delicious craft beer is officially available for purchase at Tree House Brewing Company’s new Massachusetts location. Customers can now order Tree House’s wildly popular beers online for pickup in the parking lot of the Tewksbury Country Club in Tewksbury at 1880 Main Street.
Sudbury firefighters battle three-alarm blaze at greenhouse complex
Sudbury firefighters were called to battle a raging three-alarm blaze at a greenhouse complex Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sudbury Police Department, the fire began at Cavicchio Greenhouses on Codjer Lane. Sudbury Fire Chief John Whalen told Boston 25 that the fire was under control by 5:00 p.m. Earlier in...
‘That’s just not okay’: leaders blast other communities over Mass & Cass
BOSTON — The revolving door of new faces on Boston’s Mass and Cass corridor is leading to escalating frustration about the lack of involvement from other cities and towns. The Newmarket Business Improvement District estimates that more than 60 percent of the people currently congregated in the area have traveled from other communities.
country1025.com
Popular Traveling LEGO Festival Coming To Massachusetts This Month
About 70 zillion LEGOs are coming. Are you ready??. Ok, 70 zillion was my uneducated bold estimation. It may be a little bloated but there will be so many LEGOs that your eyes may pop. Ok, so your eyes will be fine. Moving on…. Brick Fest Live is coming! Brick...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million
A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
Report: Inaction costs Boston $20 million+ in funds for affordable housing
Boston has left millions on the table as its luxury real estate transfer tax petition slogs through Beacon Hill. Inaction on Beacon Hill has cost Boston tens of millions of dollars that could have gone toward desperately needed affordable housing, according to a new report. The report, from Washington, D.C....
nbcboston.com
Parm Now Open at Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay
[A version of this story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A New York-based group of fast-casual Italian restaurants that previously opened a location in the northern suburbs of Boston recently opened an outlet in one of the busiest sections of the city. Parm opened its newest location last week...
hwy.co
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists
Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA
The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
