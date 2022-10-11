ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
As workers restore Dorchester's iconic rainbow gas tank, a history lesson about the artwork

The natural gas tank on Dorchester’s Commercial Point is getting a touch-up. Workers are repainting the rainbow swashes of color on the tank, and have been climbing 14 stories high to power-wash its surface and roll on paint. Bill Forry, managing editor for the Dorchester Reporter recently got to climb up the tank and admire it up close. He joined GBH’s Morning Edition hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Seigel to talk about the experience. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Massachusetts

- This state has several great options if you are looking for an all-you-can-eat buffet. Many of these establishments are open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. You can also find coupons for great deals, which will save you money on your meal. Pruller Restaurant in Marlborough. For...
10 Spooky Places for Halloween on the East Coast

Do your kids like a good thrill? Are you as into Halloween as Claire Dunphy on Modern Family? If so, it is time to plan a spooky fall getaway that will give the whole family spine-tingling thrills. Here are some ideas for the best places for Halloween on the East...
Puttshack – a luxury mini golf experience – is opening next week!

BOSTON (October 12, 2022) – Puttshack, the world’s first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and dishes inspired by flavors around the world, announced today the grand opening of its next U.S. location to be located in the heart of Boston’s bustling Seaport neighborhood. Puttshack Boston will open on October 19, 2022.
Yelp names its Top 100 Places to Eat in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Yelp has released its 2022 edition of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, and from breakfast to Brazilian barbecue, the list covers it all. Yelp said it compiled its list considering factors such as the total volume and ratings of reviews from January 2017 to late July 2022.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Lynnfield woman won $4 million

A Lynnfield woman won a $4 million prize after purchasing a winning lottery ticket from a local convenience store, a spokesperson for the state lottery said. Emily Bartlett chose the cash option for her prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes, according to the state lottery. The winning ticket was from the lottery game “Emeralds 50x,” according to the state lottery, and it was sold Friday at a Center Market in Lynnfield, which is located at 588 Main St.
Parm Now Open at Copley Place in Boston's Back Bay

[A version of this story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A New York-based group of fast-casual Italian restaurants that previously opened a location in the northern suburbs of Boston recently opened an outlet in one of the busiest sections of the city. Parm opened its newest location last week...
Most People Don’t Even Know This Rhode Island Park Exists

Have you ever heard of Conimicut Point Park? No? That’s ok; most people haven’t. However, you should know about this little gem of a park in Rhode Island, and we’re here to tell you all about it. Read on to find out where to go, what to do, and why you’ll never forget it once you’ve experienced it.
12 Best Restaurants in Marlborough, MA

The New England community of Marlborough is one of the fastest-growing in the nation. Here, you can find dozens of diverse diners, restaurants, bistros, and food trucks for your convenience. So, whether you like Brickhouse pizza, Thai, tacos, or curried lamb, you can find it in Marlborough. After a long...
