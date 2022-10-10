ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith to Receive BMI Icon Award at 2022 BMI Country Awards

Toby Keith will be presented with one of country music's most prestigious songwriting honors next month when he's given the BMI Icon Award. Only 14 other country music songwriters have received the all-genre honor, including Vince Gill, Kris Kristoferson, Willie Nelson and Loretta Lynn. Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks and Paul Simon are a few from other genres of music who've been given the honor. Per BMI, the award is "given to exceptional songwriters in recognition of their unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers."
38 Years Ago: Anne Murray Makes History at the CMA Awards

Thirty-eight years ago, on Oct. 8, 1984, Anne Murray was the queen of the CMA Awards. The singer won Album of the Year for her 1983 album A Little Good News, with the disc's title track also winning Single of the Year. But the two awards aren't the only things that Murray was celebrating at the annual ceremony, which was held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn.
Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Country music has lost one of its most iconic and timeless singers, songwriters and performers. Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Nashville television news station WKRN was the first to report the news, saying Lynn died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on Tuesday morning (Oct. 4). The family has issued a statement:
Security Guard’s Cover of ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Leaves Crowd Hollering for More [Watch]

A security guard at Ole Red in Nashville did Chris Stapleton proud with his cover of "Tennessee Whiskey." The unexpected performance left the audience hollering. Blake Shelton's bar and restaurant in Nashville shared a clip of the performance on Instagram. "POV: you just walked in to Ole Red in Nashville and the security guard is singing on stage," is how the venue describes what happens. It's a true "see it for yourself" moment.
