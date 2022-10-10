ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

1027superhits.com

UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Peoria car fire caused by arson

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to the area of W. Garden Street and S. Westmoreland Avenue on reports of a car on fire early Thursday evening. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun said crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m., finding a vehicle in flames, with the fire extending to outside a structure nearby.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Teen injured in Monday night shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Grand jury charges teen with Taft Homes homicide

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria teenager for a shooting last month at Taft Homes that claimed the life of a Georgia man. Peoria County Court records indicate the grand jury Tuesday charged the 16-year-old male, with three counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Camper rollover accident slows traffic on I-80 West

A trailer/camper was involved in a rollover accident around the connection of I-80 West to I-80 West in Henry County. The incident happen around noon on Tuesday, October 11. Per the Illinois State Police, it appears the vehicle had taken the ramp too quickly. No fatalities related to the accident were reported.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples

It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
LONDON MILLS, IL
1470 WMBD

ISU Redbird Arena to become ‘CEFCU Arena’

NORMAL, Ill. – A Peoria-based financial institution wants to make a big donation to its neighbors to the south and east. Agenda documents for Friday’s meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees indicate consideration of a plan to rename ISU’s Redbird Arena “CEFCU Arena.”
NORMAL, IL
1027superhits.com

Peoria City Council discusses pot policy

PEORIA, Ill. – City of Peoria administrators have a lot of feedback to go through when it comes to how and to what extent recreational cannabis dispensaries can locate in the city. The area currently has five pending applications for dispensaries, and some have locations in mind. Speaking of...
PEORIA, IL
1027superhits.com

Opposition in Peoria City Council on any recreational marijuana expansion

PEORIA, Ill. – Not everyone on the Peoria city Council wants to see the number of marijuana dispensaries expand, even as there are at least several pending applications for such facilities. District 2 Council Member Chuck Grayeb — who suggested state cannabis revenue should help fund mental health and...
PEORIA, IL
977wmoi.com

Local Fields Seeing Good Crop Yields this Harvest

As harvest is in full swing, F&M Bank Vice President of Agricultural Banking Mike Shane shares the crop is showing good yields:. “They look great. All the neighbors have had pretty good yields. For the most part probably between the Mississippi River and Illinois River looks pretty good. Unfortunately for some guys that is not always the case. In general, I have had a customer in the Brimfield area that said he had the best ever and he has been farming for 50 years. He says in general everything is above average, but for the most part everything seems to be pretty good; I haven’t heard of any disasters yet.”
BRIMFIELD, IL

