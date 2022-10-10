Read full article on original website
1027superhits.com
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
1027superhits.com
Peoria car fire caused by arson
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to the area of W. Garden Street and S. Westmoreland Avenue on reports of a car on fire early Thursday evening. Assistant Fire Battalion Chief Ryan Calhoun said crews arrived just before 5:30 p.m., finding a vehicle in flames, with the fire extending to outside a structure nearby.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen injured in Monday night shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria teen was injured in a shooting at approximately 8 p.m. Monday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the victim, a 17-year-old female, was shot in the arm in an open area at River West apartments. The injury was not life-threatening.
1027superhits.com
Grand jury charges teen with Taft Homes homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury has indicted a Peoria teenager for a shooting last month at Taft Homes that claimed the life of a Georgia man. Peoria County Court records indicate the grand jury Tuesday charged the 16-year-old male, with three counts of First-Degree Murder, and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
Central Illinois Proud
100-ton particle accelerator on way to new OSF Cancer Institute, traffic delays expected
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There will be traffic delays in Peoria for several days in anticipation for high tech equipment for the new OSF HealthCare Cancer Institute in Peoria. Shipped from Germany to Baltimore, a police-escorted 210-foot truck is transporting a 100-ton proton particle accelerator to Peoria by Tuesday.
ourquadcities.com
Camper rollover accident slows traffic on I-80 West
A trailer/camper was involved in a rollover accident around the connection of I-80 West to I-80 West in Henry County. The incident happen around noon on Tuesday, October 11. Per the Illinois State Police, it appears the vehicle had taken the ramp too quickly. No fatalities related to the accident were reported.
New Galesburg VA clinic will double in size, offer more services. Here’s where it is going
The Galesburg VA clinic has found a new home at the former Sandburg Mall. The Lane A. Evans VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, currently located at 310 Home Blvd., will move to the former Bergner’s store in Sandburg Mall by the late fall of 2023. The move will allow...
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
channel1450.com
Leonard Talks Starting QBs in Western vs Southern Illinois Showdown Saturday
Talking with Derek Leonard about having a handful of former Rochester players taking the field in the Western Illinois at Southern Illinois game on Saturday, including the starting quarterbacks Clay Bruno and Nic Baker. He also talks D’Ante’ and Avante’ Cox, Cade Eddington and Jacob DuRocher.
1470 WMBD
ISU Redbird Arena to become ‘CEFCU Arena’
NORMAL, Ill. – A Peoria-based financial institution wants to make a big donation to its neighbors to the south and east. Agenda documents for Friday’s meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees indicate consideration of a plan to rename ISU’s Redbird Arena “CEFCU Arena.”
1027superhits.com
Peoria City Council discusses pot policy
PEORIA, Ill. – City of Peoria administrators have a lot of feedback to go through when it comes to how and to what extent recreational cannabis dispensaries can locate in the city. The area currently has five pending applications for dispensaries, and some have locations in mind. Speaking of...
25newsnow.com
A Shock to the System: why Central Illinois will see a wave of EV charging stations
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A place to charge your electric vehicle every 50 miles is the new standard for a plan approved last month statewide. It’s all part of an effort to electrify America’s roadways, with changes coming to our area soon. The decision is part of...
25newsnow.com
80+ farmers harvest fields for Hanna City man battling cancer
Hanna City (25 News Now) - 10 days of work was finished in around eight hours on Monday. This is thanks to more than 80 farmers working together to help one of their own battling cancer. Kevin Sipp of Hanna City has been battling colon cancer for six years, his...
1027superhits.com
Opposition in Peoria City Council on any recreational marijuana expansion
PEORIA, Ill. – Not everyone on the Peoria city Council wants to see the number of marijuana dispensaries expand, even as there are at least several pending applications for such facilities. District 2 Council Member Chuck Grayeb — who suggested state cannabis revenue should help fund mental health and...
977wmoi.com
Local Fields Seeing Good Crop Yields this Harvest
As harvest is in full swing, F&M Bank Vice President of Agricultural Banking Mike Shane shares the crop is showing good yields:. “They look great. All the neighbors have had pretty good yields. For the most part probably between the Mississippi River and Illinois River looks pretty good. Unfortunately for some guys that is not always the case. In general, I have had a customer in the Brimfield area that said he had the best ever and he has been farming for 50 years. He says in general everything is above average, but for the most part everything seems to be pretty good; I haven’t heard of any disasters yet.”
