PEORIA – The Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner are trying to find the identity of a man they found deceased on Sunday. Around 2 AM Peoria Police were called to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the male victim down and not breathing. A bicycle was located nearby. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted but were unsuccessful. The deceased is described as white, in his late 40’s to 50’s, and is missing his bottom teeth. He had no ID or wallet, no identifiable tattoos or any other distinguishable markings. The fingerprint testing yielded no results for identification. He was wearing a dragon necklace. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 309-669-2000.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO