25newsnow.com
Former U.S. Attorney General to be keynote speaker at 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Luncheon
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Former Attorney General Eric Holder has been selected as the keynote speaker for the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Luncheon. The luncheon takes place at the Peoria Civic Center with the doors opening at 11 a.m., and the luncheon beginning at noon. Tickets...
1027superhits.com
Peoria City Council discusses pot policy
PEORIA, Ill. – City of Peoria administrators have a lot of feedback to go through when it comes to how and to what extent recreational cannabis dispensaries can locate in the city. The area currently has five pending applications for dispensaries, and some have locations in mind. Speaking of...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Here are five events happening in the Bloomington-Normal area:. Bloomington Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts will be hosting “Classic Cars & Candy Bars” from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at Miller Park. Halloween goodie bags will be available upon...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington approves new housing lots amid need
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Both Bloomington and Normal are facing a crisis; people want to live and work there, but there are not enough places for people to move in. As companies like Rivian, Ferrero and State Farm continue hiring in their twin cities locations, more people are moving to the area which is short on all types of housing. Both the city and town are hoping to move more construction plans forward to retain employees as residents.
Central Illinois Proud
BN Police feel for cops involved in Peoria, Decatur officer-involved shootings
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Two officer-involved shootings have happened in Central Illinois within the last week; one in Peoria, the other in Decatur. Both of those cities, less than an hour from Bloomington-Normal and both the Bloomington and Normal police said instances like the Decatur shooting in which officers are struck are a “unfortunate” reminder policing can be a dangerous job.
wcbu.org
Pot talk: Peoria City Council considering changes to cannabis regulations
The Peoria City Council is taking another look at the use of recreational cannabis and regulation of cannabis dispensaries in the city. That was the goal of a special policy session held Tuesday ahead of the council's regular meeting. Objectives of the meeting were to give an overview of policies the council made in 2019 on the selling and consumption of medical and recreational marijuana, to discuss where the city currently is at in terms of consumption, and to consider whether or not any of the city’s policies should be revisited and amended.
wcbu.org
High Street tour provides look at Peoria's past
Taking a walk with Gary Ebeling along High Street opens your eyes to some of the history that’s on display in Peoria. A member of the Peoria Historical Society, Ebeling is one of the society's guides who conducts a walking tour of High Street and Moss Avenue. The tour...
1470 WMBD
Crews called to fire at UnityPoint Proctor
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to UnityPoint Proctor Hospital around 5 a.m. Thursday on reports of a fire alarm going off. Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rada says when crews arrived, they found heavy, thick smoke in the first floor hallway with security in the building saying that there was a fire in the kitchen.
wcbu.org
On his 60th birthday, family and friends mourn Peoria man killed in police shooting
Family and friends gathered in Tuesday afternoon at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Peoria to commemorate what would have been the 60th birthday of Samuel “Vincent” Richmond. Four Peoria police officers shot and killed Richmond in Martin Luther King Jr. Park around 10 p.m. on Oct. 3....
25newsnow.com
Peoria business owner says she’s investing in the community
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christell Frausto said she fell in love with Peoria, specifically in the south end and the East Bluff, when she moved here seven years ago. Frausto owns Tequila Ria, a liquor store on Prospect, but she has plans to build a plaza that includes a restaurant for the community to enjoy. Frausto said the plaza would be a hub for the community.
wcbu.org
First residents set to move into new Providence Pointe development early next year
The first 50 residents of the new Providence Pointe development in Peoria's North Valley could begin moving in by early 2023. That's the word from Armeca Crawford, executive director of the Peoria Housing Authority. "We anticipate having the first phase completed in sometime February, March or spring of 2023," Crawford...
Central Illinois Proud
Baby born in car off Veterans Parkway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Chelsea and Seth Connor of Bartonville thought they had a few more days to welcome their fourth child, but baby Zane had other plans. Chelsea’s due date was Oct. 19, but she gave birth nine days early in their car. They pulled off to the side of the road at Veterans Parkway while on their way to the Birth Center of Bloomington-Normal.
videtteonline.com
Top 10 restaurants to try in the Bloomington-Normal area
Looking to switch up your go-to restaurant or want to try something new? The restaurants of Bloomington-Normal offer a variety of delicious cuisines you are bound to enjoy. Its atmosphere, food quality and presentation bring Harmony Korean BBQ in at first place. The cuisine includes a variety of meats and vegetables. Guests have the option to grill their own food to their liking right at the table.
25newsnow.com
Discover Peoria wants you to know about this farm fresh Thanksgiving option
PEORIA (25 News Now) - With Thanksgiving right around the corner Discover Peoria wants to show you what the community has to offer when it comes to picking out your thanksgiving meals. One local farm offers fresh, never frozen, turkeys. At Red River Farms they raise a couple dozen turkey’s...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Woman with four kids in the car shot in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. –Peoria Police say a woman was shot inside a vehicle with four children sitting nearby this (Thursday) afternoon in what initially appears to be a collateral damage incident. It’s unclear if the victim was actually targeted in this shooting. PPD says officers were called to an...
25newsnow.com
16-year-old charged as an adult in Peoria homicide investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 16-year-old will be tried as an adult in connection with a September shooting that left one man dead in Peoria. Court records show LaMarion Wright is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. 46-year-old...
25newsnow.com
Bloomington man arrested in connection with July stabbing in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - A 24-year-old Bloomington man is in the McLean County jail on attempted murder charges in connection with a stabbing that took place in Normal in late July. Normal Police say Zhane McGill was arrested after a lengthy investigation by its Patrol and Investigative Division, along...
Central Illinois Proud
Sunday Peoria hit-and-run victim identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man killed in a hit-and-run car crash has been identified as 52-year-old John Fasig of W. Reservoir Boulevard in Peoria. Fasig was struck by a car around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning and despite respondents performing life-saving measures, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
wglc.net
Peoria authorities seek clues to identify deceased man
PEORIA – The Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner are trying to find the identity of a man they found deceased on Sunday. Around 2 AM Peoria Police were called to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a male lying in the street unconscious. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the male victim down and not breathing. A bicycle was located nearby. Life-saving measures were immediately attempted but were unsuccessful. The deceased is described as white, in his late 40’s to 50’s, and is missing his bottom teeth. He had no ID or wallet, no identifiable tattoos or any other distinguishable markings. The fingerprint testing yielded no results for identification. He was wearing a dragon necklace. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Peoria County Coroner’s office at 309-669-2000.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect located, arrested in July murder attempt
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington man Zhane McGill, age 24, has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder that occurred in July. On July 29, at approximately 5:14pm, Normal PD Officers responded to the 1000 Block of Charlotte Drive for a report of a man who had been stabbed. Officers were tending to the victim when they noticed a stab wound to his back and bruising around his neck.
