Nassau County, NY

WEATHER TO WATCH: Rain set to move in for Thursday

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Scattered showers will turn into heavier downpours through Thursday afternoon, lasting into the overnight hours, as a cold front swings through town.

WHAT'S NEXT: Drier conditions move in, along with breezy winds for Friday, then less wind and an overall NICE weekend comes our way.

TROPICS:
There is one disturbance being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

KARL - In the southern end of the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm KARL formed Tuesday afternoon. It is forecast to stay as a tropical storm, impacting southern Mexico by Friday night, where it is expected to make landfall. It poses no threat to the US & the Northeast as well.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says wet weather is coming in for Thursday.

FORECAST:

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with a southernly breeze, and mild temps.  Lows: upper 50s to 60.

THURSDAY: Weather To Watch – Mostly cloudy for the morning hours with breezy winds. By 3PM, scattered showers move in, especially across the East End. By 5, scattered showers are widespread and from 8-11PM, heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms swing through, along with gusty winds. After midnight, the rain tapers off in Nassau County and by 4-5AM on Friday, the rain is exiting The East End. Highs: upper 60s. Lows: upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Rain fades early on, just as the morning commute is underway (around 5 AM). Drier and breezy winds continue to come out of the northwest, as the skies clear out and the temps move back towards seasonable levels (avg. high 65). Highs: upper 60s. Lows: upper 40s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday. Expect mild and pleasant days with a dry Saturday night with a small rain chance for Sunday night, that will increase heading into Monday. Highs: mid to upper 60s. Lows: low to mid 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances are running high for Monday and Tuesday, then a large cold front moves through Tuesday afternoon. The skies dry out as the temps drop. Highs will go from the mid 60s to mid 50s for highs and upper 40s to upper 30s to 40 for lows.

