Stellantis opens software hub in India to support digital strategy
MILAN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it had inaugurated a new software hub in Bengaluru, India, its second innovation centre in the country, focusing on cockpit and driver assistance technologies.
SpaceNews.com
Former SES CEO joins megaconstellation startup E-Space
TAMPA, Fla. — Former SES CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh has returned to the space industry to oversee strategy in Europe and the Middle East for E-Space, the connectivity startup plotting a network of hundreds of thousands of satellites. Sabbagh left SES in April 2018 after four years with the...
freightwaves.com
Cummins adding hydrogen electrolyzer manufacturing in US
Cummins Inc. will manufacture hydrogen electrolyzers in Minnesota, the latest site in its effort to meet a 2025 revenue goal of $400 million a year from cleaning up long-haul trucking and other polluting industries. Electrolyzer production will get 89,000 square feet of dedicated space at an existing Cummins facility in...
gcaptain.com
Wilhelmsen enters into an agreement to acquire Vopak Agencies, strengthening it’s leading position as preferred global agent
Wilhelmsen Port Services has entered into an agreement with Vopak to acquire 100% of Vopak Agencies and 50% of Diize. Vopak Agencies and Diize are highly complementary and a perfect match for the global reach of Wilhelmsen Port Services’ maritime network of 2 200 ports. Vopak Agencies has a...
aiexpress.io
Lightrock Closes Climate Impact Fund, at €860M
Lightrock, a London, UK-based international non-public fairness platform that backs purpose-driven entrepreneurs tackling the world’s greatest challenges, closed its inaugural Lightrock Local weather Influence Fund with commitments of €860m. LPs included LGT and its Personal Banking shoppers, Lightrock co-investments in addition to a various vary of recent buyers...
fintechfutures.com
MarketFinance nets £30m credit facility from Israeli investment group Viola
UK-based fintech platform for payments and credit, MarketFinance, has secured £30 million in credit facility from an Israeli tech investment group, Viola. Viola had previously invested £75 million in the company to support its entry into the business loans segment. With the new facility, MarketFinance aims to expand its business-to-business (B2B) pay later embedded finance offering – providing credit worth up to £240 million per year on rolling 45-90 day terms to UK small and medium size enterprises (SMEs).
solarindustrymag.com
CanREA Names Vittoria Bellissimo as New President, CEO
The Canadian Renewable Energy Association (CanREA) has named Vittoria Bellissimo as its incoming president and CEO, effective October 31, replacing Robert Hornung, who is retiring from the role. “I am delighted to welcome Vittoria as the new president and CEO of CanREA,” states Jason Chee-Aloy, chair of CanREA’s board of...
Immuron Announces Strategic Investment In UK-Based Gut Health Company
Immuron Limited IMRN signed a strategic investment and option agreement with Ateria Health Limited for an upfront cash investment of £1.48 million. The company has also announced a strategic investment of approximately £1.5 million (A$2.6 million) to acquire an initial 17.5% of Ateria Health. Potential adjustment to share...
Voices: What is going on with pensions – and how will it affect us?
The UK pension business is in deep trouble. You would suspect that it must be in trouble if Jacob Rees Mogg, the business secretary, has to deny that pensions are at risk. And you know it must be in trouble if the Bank of England has to step into the markets to rescue them.What has happened is that the market gyrations of the past few weeks have exposed weaknesses in the way the pension funds have invested their money, and these weaknesses come on top of wider falls in asset prices. The problems can be fixed, but we don’t...
Goldman Sachs Recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Gatik, the market leader in autonomous middle mile logistics, is proud to announce that the company’s CEO and Co-founder, Gautam Narang, has been named by Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012006056/en/ Goldman Sachs recognizes Gatik CEO Gautam Narang among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022. Narang will be honored at Goldman Sachs’ annual Builders and Innovators Summit for achieving industry-first fully driverless milestones in autonomous trucking. (Photo: Business Wire)
PV Tech
Sharp and Midsummer enter into partnership for business across Ireland
Sharp Energy Solutions Europe has concluded a partnership with Midsummer Ireland for industrial, commercial and residential solar power systems across Northern and Southern Ireland. Midsummer is a leading distributor of renewable energy systems and products and provider of cutting-edge solar design software, based in Rathcoole, Dublin. The aim of the...
US News and World Report
Volkswagen to Invest up to 2 Billion Euros in JV With China's Horizon Robotics - Reports
BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday. Reuters reported earlier that VW planned a significant investment in a joint venture in the country for software production. Volkswagen said...
India's Zoomcar To Go Public Via $456M SPAC Merger: What You Need To Know
India-based car-sharing platform Zoomcar Inc. said on Thursday it would go public through a merger with blank-check company Innovative International Acquisition Corp. IOAC. Bloomberg had reported on the development earlier, citing sources. Terms: The merger implies a pro-forma enterprise value of about $456 million for the business, Zoomcar said in...
aircargonews.net
Maersk launches new Chicago airfreight gateway
Maersk has inaugurated a new Chicago airfreight gateway near Chicago O’Hare Airport (ORD) that is designed to offer direct planeside recovery with immediate transfers to the new facility. The shipping giant, which launched Maersk Air Cargo in April, said the new facility also serves Maersk’s air cargo hub at...
ice365.com
Jumbo to complete StarVale acquisition next month after GB regulator approval
Jumbo entered into a deal to acquire StarVale in January this year, agreeing to pay an initial Aus$32.1m (£18.3m/€20.7m/US$20.01) to take ownership of the business, plus $8.5m in deferred payments, payable subject to StarVale achieving certain earnings targets. The retailer agreed the deal via its newly incorporated, wholly-owned...
