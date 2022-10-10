Read full article on original website
Dianna Kay Ray
Dianna Kay Ray, 76, of Vandalia, Illinois, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at her home in Vandalia, IL. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at McInturff Cemetery, Rural Vandalia, IL with Pastor Doug Wodkta officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 1:30 PM. Memorials: Donor’s Choice. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Gail Jean Bowman
Gail Jean Bowman, 86, of Hillsboro, Illinois, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hillsboro, IL. Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery, Fillmore, IL. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Theresa Verdeyen
Theresa Verdeyen, 73, of Altamont, died at 1:20 a.m. Monday, October 10, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022 at St. Clare Catholic Church, Altamont with Rev. Joseph Havrilka officiating. Burial will follow at St. Clare Cemetery, Altamont. A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Gieseking Funeral Home, Altamont with a visitation to follow from 4-7. Memorials may be made to ALS Association or the donor’s choice.
Lonnie Whipple, Junior
Lonnie Whipple, Junior, 50, of Shobonier, IL, passed away at 5:45 PM, Saturday, October 08, 2022 in Vernon, IL following injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 14, 2022 at Hohlt & File Funeral Home, Vandalia with Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Interment will follow at Farmer’s Cemetery, Shobonier. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hohlt & File Funeral Home to aide with expenses. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Halloween Parade set for October 27th—Dean Black will serve as this year’s Parade Marshal
The Vandalia Lion’s Club Halloween Parade is just over 2 weeks away. The parade is set for Thursday, October 27th at 7 pm in downtown Vandalia. As for candy, the Vandalia Lion’s Club says that participants in the parade are encouraged to hand out candy or take candy to the curb if they wish, but they are asked to not throw candy.
Shobonier man killed in pickup-grain truck accident near Vernon Saturday night
A 50-year-old Shobonier man has died in a fatal pickup-grain truck crash east of Vernon early Saturday night. WJBD Radio in Salem reports the Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports Lonnie Whipple, Junior–who was driving the pickup, failed to yield at a stop intersection while traveling northbound on Farthing Road at the Vermundy Road intersection. The driver’s side of the pickup was broadsided by a grain truck driven by 75-year-old Michael Johnson of Patoka. The sheriff’s department is still trying to positively identify a female passenger in the Whipple pickup.
County Board Approves Appointment of New Fayette County EMA Director
Fayette County has a new Emergency Management Agency Director. During Tuesday night’s monthly meeting of the Fayette County Board, a motion to approve the appointment of Rachel Denning as he new EMA Director was put before the board. Board member Doug Knebel asked Denning of her qualifications for the position, to which she gave the board a portion of her resume including working for Rural Med, having several certifications pertaining to emergency management, had been on deployments to help with weather-related and health-related emergencies and also relayed that she had just been accepted into an undergrad program for Emergency Management through St. Louis University. After hearing from Denning, the board unanimously approved the appointment of Denning by a vote of 14-0. Denning will now take over for Kendra Craig who is the former EMA Director who stepped back into the position on an interim basis to fill the position after Director Tony Hicks left the position for another job.
