MOUNT BERRY, Ga. - No.10-ranked Berry defeated No. 6 Emory, 3-0 (25-11, 25-21, 25-16), on Pack the House night in the Cage Center on Tuesday. The Vikings came alive on offense recording 42 kills, hitting .305 while digging up 58 of Emory's 118 attacks on the evening. Berry took the...

MOUNT BERRY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO