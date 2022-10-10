Read full article on original website
Tree walk at Seven Hills Oct. 19
Local experts will lead a walk focused on trees Wednesday, Oct. 19, at 2 pm at Seven Hills Park (1625 M Ave, west of Jefferson). Trees Forever’s Brad Riphagen will join Greene County conservation director Tanner Scheuermann for this educational tree walk. The free walk in the woods will...
Forum for House District 47 candidates slated
The Rotary Club of Jefferson will host a public forum Thursday, Oct.20, at the Greene County Elementary cafeteria for candidates for the Iowa House District 47 seat. House District 47 includes all of Greene and Guthrie counties and part of Dallas County. Candidates Carter Nordman (R) and Gary Overla (D)...
Funeral notices
Carl Francis Garnett, 94, of Scranton. Services: Monday, Oct. 17, a 10:30 at First United Methodist Church, Scranton. Interment: Scranton Township Cemetery. Visitation: Sunday from 5 to 7 pm at the church, and Monday from 9:30 am until the service. Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home, Scranton, 712-652-3350. Bernice Rohovit, 98,...
Supervisors okay first reading of new Code of Ordinance
Tell GCDC board they will not participate in housing incentives. In a quiet ending to months of energetic debate over the utility level solar energy zoning ordinance, the Greene County supervisors approved the first reading of the entire Ordinance Adopting a New Code of Ordinances for Greene County, Iowa at their meeting on Oct. 10.
Ram Bakery open for season
The students at Greene County High School are kicking off the 44th season of Ram Restaurant and Bakery. During the fall months they offer beginner courses to teach students the basics so they can take classes like Ram Restaurant or Bistro. Currently the bakery class is in the cookie and...
Letter to the editor – A. Smith about the supervisor candidates
With the upcoming elections in November taking place, I’d like to remind the voter of the contrast between the two candidates that are up for election to fill a vacant seat on the board of supervisors. They are Mike Holden and Dan Benitz. Dan Benitz won’t tell you he...
