ksl.com

Climate data: What these 2 totally different metrics have to say about Utah's 2022 water year

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water experts have already considered the state's 2022 water year an improvement from the previous two, but not really great, either. This is based on a pair of data points from two federal agencies that track moisture delivered in Utah annually: the National Centers for Environmental Information, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These agencies produce two models with entirely different figures regarding the 2022 water year, which ended on Sept. 30.
kslnewsradio.com

11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit

SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
utahstories.com

The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question

$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
kslnewsradio.com

New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
purewow.com

13 Charming Small Towns in Utah

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
107.9 LITE FM

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE

