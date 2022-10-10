Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Climate data: What these 2 totally different metrics have to say about Utah's 2022 water year
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah water experts have already considered the state's 2022 water year an improvement from the previous two, but not really great, either. This is based on a pair of data points from two federal agencies that track moisture delivered in Utah annually: the National Centers for Environmental Information, a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, an arm of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These agencies produce two models with entirely different figures regarding the 2022 water year, which ended on Sept. 30.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kslnewsradio.com
11 Utahns to be chosen for special hunting permit
SALT LAKE CITY — Any Utahn over the age of 11 has a chance at the “hunt of a lifetime.” With the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources’ sportsman hunting permit, special species may be hunted. The sportsman permit allows the elected Utahn to hunt a species...
Utah 211 introduces new text number
Utah 211, a statewide health and human services referral system supported by United Ways of Utah, changed its text number from 898-211 to 801-845-2211.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Another Trader Joe's coming to Utah, expected to open in 2023
It's the news many Utahns have been hoping for as Trader Joe's is opening a new location in the Beehive State.
Lights, camera, action! Film business once again thriving in Utah
Hollywood has a rich history in Utah, and now a new incentive seems to have business picking up again.
utahstories.com
The $300 Million Utah Homeless Question
$200-$300 million is spent every year on Utah’s homeless services. Is this money reducing homelessness? Utah State Auditor with 36 years of experience says “No”. Should the Homeless in Salt Lake City be allowed to camp all day in our parks and on the sides of the streets? Use drugs in front of businesses? For the past few years, Salt Lake City has been saying “yes”. Residents have agreed because there is not enough shelter space. But as neighborhoods around resource centers are becoming more crime-ridden, blighted, and full of blatant abuse of the law. Residents and business owners are beginning to speak out.
Utahns face 'painful steps' as Great Salt Lake shrinks
As the Great Salt Lake continues to decline rapidly, state officials warned that Utahns will have to significantly increase water conservation.
RELATED PEOPLE
kslnewsradio.com
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Cars flooded by Ian may soon be flooding Utah roads
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of the earliest and most powerful images showing the impact of Hurricane Ian showed flooded streets and submerged cars. As flood waters recede, mechanics will tell you that those cars should probably make their way to scrap yards. Not all of them, warns Emilie...
Opinion: Look to the polls — same-sex marriage, the Great Salt Lake and Joe Biden
Deseret News and Hinkley Institute polling show that voters don’t think the laws should be reversed on same-sex marriage. There are other issues they care about though.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming EV Road Trip Hell: Cheyenne to Casper In 15 Hours
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Alan O’Hashi is experienced at driving his electric vehicle around Wyoming. A former resident of the Cowboy State, he now lives in Colorado, but has taken many return road trips in his Nissan Leaf. One thing he’s learned is that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
Dwindling Lake Mead water levels revealed a 12-million-year-old surprise
A team of researchers recently discovered rocks that hadn’t been seen in nearly a century along the Lake Mead shoreline. What the rocks contained provided pivotal clues about dangers that lurked millions of years ago. Water levels continue to fall in Lake Mead due to worsening drought in the...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
purewow.com
13 Charming Small Towns in Utah
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
How much to build a pipeline to fill the Great Salt Lake?
The idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake has raised eyebrows and made some snicker.
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho
As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
Comments / 0