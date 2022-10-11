ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Mysterious Signs Appear at Magic Kingdom & EPCOT Entrances, Annual Passholder Entrance Returns, Is Territory Lounge the Best Bar at Walt Disney World, & More: Daily Recap (10/10/22)

By Spencer Lloyd
dlnewstoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
disneytips.com

Disney’s Iconic EPCOT Attraction Is Now Closed Indefinitely

A visit to Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT is not complete without a trip around the beloved World Showcase. But as Guests reach the American Adventure Pavilion, they’ll want to note that the iconic American Adventure attraction is now closed indefinitely. EPCOT is in the middle of its...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney World Resort Store Permanently Closing

Change is on the way! Walt Disney World Resort previously announced the news that its BoardWalk Inn Resort is preparing for transformation. With the changes come closures, including one of BoardWalk’s shops. On Disney’s Boardwalk, we’ve already said goodbye to ESPN Club restaurant and Ample Hills Creamery. In its...
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
WEATHER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

VIDEO: Mother Screams When Confronted for Skipping the Line at Disney

You just never know which Disney video is going to go viral next! From ride evacuations to Guests’ making poor decisions, the Disney Parks are not free from incidents despite the idea of the “Disney bubble” being perfect. Guests get angry at Cast Members, but a new...
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World

We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Travel Guide#Ne Magic Kingdom#Linus Travel#Travel Hotelresort#Disney Resort#Travel Destinations#Loungefly#Territory Lounge#Boardwalk Inn
disneyfoodblog.com

2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week

Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
TRAVEL
CNET

Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
TRAVEL
disneytips.com

EPCOT Is Getting a New Disney Park Experience

Disney news and EPCOT go hand in hand these days! As EPCOT continues its massive transformation, construction is evident throughout the Disney Park. The construction will all be worth it, however, as new and exciting experiences are popping up around every corner. Here’s the latest on a new EPCOT experience coming soon!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

Nasty Disney World Problems You Aren’t Prepared For

Disney World can be magical and fun and exciting, but it can also be NASTY. Umm…what? Well, there are some very gross problems you might encounter when you’re in the parks, and we want to make sure that you’re prepared. (No matter how disgusting they may be!) So grab that hand sanitizer and those disinfecting wipes, because we’re diving into the list of nasty Disney World problems that you aren’t prepared for.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
Place
Tokyo, JP
disneyfoodblog.com

Deck the Halls (And Your Closet) With NEW Holiday Merchandise in Disney World!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. No, really — do you LOVE Disney holiday merchandise so much that you want to display that love on your accessories all year long? Well, you’re in luck because a new holiday Dooney & Bourke collection is here. We spotted the collection online, but now it has started to pop up in Disney World too!
TRAVEL
disneyfoodblog.com

HUNDREDS of Price Increases Impact Disney World Restaurants…Again

In discussing park price increases, Disney CEO Bob Chapek once said, “If demand goes up, then we have the opportunity to do that.” Well, we regret to inform your budgets, but it seems that the time for price increases has arrived. price increases implemented for Genie+ at Disneyland,...
RESTAURANTS
Tri-City Herald

More Details Emerge About Universal Studios’ Disney World Killer

Since Comcast’s Universal Studios added “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” in 2007, it’s become an actual competitor for Walt Disney’s Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
TRAVEL
KTLA

Disneyland announces Magicband+ release date

Disneyland announced that MagicBand + would debut at the resort on Oct. 26. The wearable device will allow parkgoers to play exclusive games in parks and gives guests a hands-free way to enter the park. Magicband+ is also waterproof and rechargeable. The new device will be sold at a starting...
TRAVEL
USA TODAY

Disney World and Disneyland raise prices of Genie+ service

Guests who want to pay to skip long lines at Walt Disney World and Disneyland will have to spend a little more. Disney changed prices for its Disney Genie+ service, which allows visitors to get the next available entry time at popular attractions, and costs will now vary depending on how busy they are.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy