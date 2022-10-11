ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball

Comments / 0

Related
wvax.com

Albemarle cancels JV football game and practices due to Tuesday incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Albemarle High School’s junior varsity football game against Charlottesville High School Wednesday night was cancelled due to an incident that involved “a few members” of the Patriots’ team. A letter sent to parents by Principal Darah Bonham says “we are still learning all of the details, and we engaged the services of the police department to assist us in our investigation”.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Alamosa Valley Courier

Centauri rolls to 57-0 win over Del Norte

LA JARA – The ninth-ranked Centauri High School football team was looking to get off to a fast start when it hosted Del Norte Saturday at Falcon Field. The Falcons were successful as they scored on their opening drive, and they continued the momentum to 57-0 win over the Tigers.
LA JARA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv#Quad#Jv Chargers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer stays unbeaten, tops Southmoreland

Usually this late in the girls soccer regular season, section games are precious and carry heavy meaning in the standings. Unbeaten Mt. Pleasant already had secured its first section title since 2016 and a WPIAL playoff spot by the time it hosted rival Southmoreland on Wednesday night. But the No....
MOUNT PLEASANT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy