Queen Consort Camilla is said to be "very upset" for her husband King Charles III, whose relationship with his youngest son Prince Harry is allegedly strained. The claim was made by British author Angela Levin, who has written a new book titled "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort." The book explores how Camilla transformed herself into one of the key members of the royal family. Levin spent four months with the Queen Consort in 2015 while on assignment, and she has since spoken to numerous palace insiders and sources who are close to the 75-year-old.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO