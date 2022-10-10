Read full article on original website
Stronghurst man arrested on FTA warrant
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Stronghurst man on a warrant for Failure to Appear. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th, at 5:55 PM, Henderson County Deputies received reports of someone blowing things up in the Township of Stronghurst. After a county deputy responded to speak with complainants, the deputy located the suspect and identified him as 42-year-old Timothy Stangland of Stronghurst.
Cannabis arrest following Traffic Stop for Expired Registration
On 10/08/22 at approximately 9:17 PM, a Macomb Officer conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Accord for expired registration. Upon making contact with the driver, identified as Donnell Williams (male, 23), he informed the Officer his Driver’s License was currently suspended. Williams was arrested for Driving While License Suspended. Through the course of the investigation, cannabis and cannabis related items were located in a backpack. The items included: 128 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag, 5 bags of individually packaged cannabis weighing 4 grams each and numerous empty bags used to contain cannabis.Williams was charged with Driving while License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis 100-500 grams, and Manufacture/Delivery of Cannabis 30-500 grams. Williams was lodged at the McDonough County Jail, awaiting $500 cash bond. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Brown County Sheriff’s Department Blotter for Oct. 4-9, 2022
On 10/05/2022 at 6:47 AM Bradley D. Bowen of Quincy struck loose gravel on CR 325E. @ CH 6 causing him to leave the roadway and striking the North Side ditch. Bowen received citations for Improper Parking on a Roadway and Driving Too Fast for conditions. No injuries were reported and damage to the vehicle was over $1500. He was given a court date on 11/14/2022.
Oquawka man arrested on multiple charges
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of an Oquawka man on multiple charges. According to a news release, on Saturday, October 8th at about 12:49 AM a Henderson County Deputy observed a vehicle going southbound on 1350 East. As the vehicle passes, the deputy saw it had a defective exhaust and the rear license plate was not illuminated. The deputy performed a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois
A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
Hancock County Sheriff’s Blotter for Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2022
Thomas, Julie A. (60) of St. Peters, Mo., speeding. Pennington, Anthony (23) of Warsaw, Ill., driving while license suspended. Acker, Desiree F. (23) of Warsaw, Ill., Hancock County warrant. Lorenzen, Shellie (56) of Colchester, Ill., speeding. 10/3/2022. Guthrie, James L. (52) of Tioga, Ill., theft of utility services. Hollis, Eddie...
Illinois quick hits: Eight arrested for retail theft; bad ballots in Schuyler County; Fort Massac Encampment this weekend
Retail theft investigation nets eight arrests, recovers $7m. Eight people, including some from Illinois, have been arrested and charged with taking part in what prosecutors call a sophisticated criminal enterprise. Twelve search warrants were executed in Chicago, Oak Lawn, Cicero and Bolingbrook and over $7 million was recovered. Police said...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest in Henderson County
On Saturday, October 8th, 2022 at 12:49 am, a Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Stationary Patrol in the Township of Oquawka observed a vehicle traveling southbound on 1350E. As the vehicle passed, the Deputy noticed the vehicle to have a defective exhaust system, and the rear license plate was not illuminated. A traffic stop on the vehicle was conducted and the driver of the truck was identified as 43 year old Damion D. Collins, of Oquawka. After the Deputy did a search of the truck he found two Open Containers Of Alcohol, and found in Collin’s clothing, a baggie that contained 49 grams of Marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Hannibal woman charged with second-degree murder in connection to Sunday morning death in bar; five people now in custody
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A third person is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Sunday morning. Kaelin Leslie Rickey, 26, of Hannibal is in custody after an investigation by the Hannibal Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Rickey was arrested Wednesday, and an arrest warrant was issued Thursday in the 10th Judicial Circuit of Marion County.
Police beat for Wednesday, Oct. 12
• Abby J. Christison, 29, of 827 Cox St. was arrested at 6:26 p.m. Monday on a disorderly conduct charge after police said she caused a disturbance earlier in the day in the 800 block of North Diamond Street. • Malaki C. Vaughn, 20, of 201 Colyer Lane, New Berlin,...
Keokuk man arrested or possession of marijuana
Keokuk, IA- The Lee County Narcotics Task Force has announced the arrest of a Keokuk man on felony drug charges. 37-year-old Kalief Farrell of Keokuk was arrested Monday, October 10th, in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Marijuana.
Hannibal Woman Charged with 2nd Degree Murder in Assault Death
There is yet another murder charge that's been filed in connection with the October 9, 2022 assault that resulted in death in the 100 block of North Main in Hannibal. A Hannibal woman has been charged with murder in the 2nd degree. The Hannibal Police Department in a press release...
Unidentified man arrested after disturbance late Monday near Hannibal Country Club
HANNIBAL, Mo. — An unidentified man was taken into custody for domestic assault after a late Monday incident. Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded at approximately 11:43 p.m. Monday to the area of Palmyra Road and Bay Avenue (near the Hannibal Country Club) for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation, it was determined a physical assault occurred between two subjects while inside a moving vehicle. One of the occupants discharged a firearm into the air, began to assault the other occupant and then jumped out of the moving vehicle.
Utilities committee agrees hike for water, sewer rate is needed, wants City Council to decide how the increase will be determined
QUINCY — The Utilities Committee agreed Thursday afternoon during its meeting at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, 700 West Lock & Dam Road, that a hike in city of Quincy’s water and sewer rates is necessary to cover recent overage expenses. However, the committee thought the Quincy City...
Keokuk man facing felony drug charge
KEOKUK, Iowa, (KHQA) — A Keokuk man was arrested on a felony drug charge. Kalief Farrell, 37, was arrested on Monday in the 10 block of North 7th Street in Keokuk. Farrell is charged with delivery of controlled substances— Marijuana, which is a Class D Felony. Farrell's arrest...
Local births from Oct. 4-8, 2022
A girl was born to Tim and Torre Craine of Quincy at 12:53 a.m. Oct. 4. A girl was born to Levi and Katelyn Hills of Quincy at 10:55 a.m. Oct. 5. A girl was born to John and Morgan Schone of Quincy at 12:25 p.m. Oct. 5. A boy...
Winchester Woman Indicted By Grand Jury In Crash That Killed Toddler
A Winchester woman has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to a crash that killed a toddler in Scott County in May. 27 year old Makayla D. Brown was indicted on Tuesday for aggravated usage of a communication device in the operation of a motor vehicle resulting in injury or death, a Class 4 felony.
Runaway Engine Stops Rescue Truck in its Tracks
Traffic was blocked for a short time this morning after crews from both the South Jacksonville and Jacksonville fire departments responded to a call of a fire truck- that was on fire. The Jacksonville Fire Department rescue unit went up in smoke in the middle of South Main Street just...
Quincy man faces aggravated battery charges after early Friday fight at Club Gen Z
QUINCY — A Quincy man was arrested after a fight early Friday morning in downtown Quincy, and Quincy Police Department officials say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected. The Quincy Police Department reported a fight involving as many as 15 people started inside Club Gen Z,...
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
