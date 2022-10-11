Read full article on original website
America's wokest degree! Wharton business school offers $118,000 per year course in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
The Wharton School of Business, a wing of the University of Pennsylvania and Donald Trump's alma-mater, is now offering the wokest degree possible by allowing students to major in Diversity, Equality and Inclusion. A year's tuition in one of Wharton's master's programs will set you back a cool $118,000. The...
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
Decolonising education in South Africa – a reflection on a learning-teaching approach
It has been seven years since students in South Africa began protesting in a bid to “Africanise” the country’s university curricula. They viewed what they were learning as too neoliberal – characterised by Western values pushing the marketisation of education. They wanted universities to become more relevant to students in an African country and more connected to their own lives.
Poets and Quants
Online MBA vs. Undergraduate Programs: 10 Differences
Remember your college years? They were the good ol’ days for many. Forget children, jobs, and mortgages. You were free, even if you were broke. Responsibility meant a part-time job – or a project with a professor. And you were always going somewhere and doing something. Back then, you sometimes took the easy way out. You relied on cramming over learning. Who didn’t? After all, college was just a pit stop to your destination – and your grades were your ticket to admission.
Poets and Quants
Texas-Austin MBA Class Of 2024: McCombs Gets More Selective & International
The University of Texas at Austin McCombs School of Business got fewer applicants this year than last. They responded by admitting fewer than they have in years and seating a much smaller — and more international — class than usual. All of that is pretty standard stuff in...
Daily Northwestern
Alicia Löffler to leave executive director position at Innovation and New Ventures Office
Alicia Löffler, executive director of Northwestern’s Innovation and New Ventures Office, will step down from the position at the end of Fall Quarter, the University announced in a Friday news release. Löffler founded the INVO, which supports NU inventors and entrepreneurs, and has worked there for 12 of...
Poets and Quants
How Vanderbilt Owen Got Marketing Down To A Science
“In the age of the Internet, marketing has become a science of speed and precision,” Forbes declared a decade ago. Over the ensuing 10 years, advances in consumer analytics technology have made marketing more data-driven and technical than ever, and business schools are constantly updating their curricula to provide students with the skills they need to succeed in the modern business landscape.
Poets and Quants
How To Pursue Your MBA Long Shots
There’s a dirty little secret in the world of MBA Admissions coaching and that dirty little secret is this: many coaches and consultants will encourage clients to aim low. You won’t hear that term, of course. Instead, it will be presented as “being realistic” or “focusing your resources,” but the real reason this advice is offered is that it helps the consultant protect their own stats. It’s not hard to achieve 95%+ successful admissions when you cherry-pick your clients and encourage them to apply only to schools you consider a sure bet.
3 Howard University Students Selected as Fulbright Scholars
Three Howard University students have been selected as Fulbright Scholars.
Inc.com
3 Reasons Why the Bear Market Is an Excellent Opportunity for Entrepreneurship
The term "bear market" is one that often brings feelings of fear and dread to investors, entrepreneurs, and the general public alike. This is not a surprise since mainstream media, financial analysts, and investors love to associate them with issues like a recession and high unemployment. But most people seem to ignore an undeniable fact: Bear markets are a natural part of market cycles.
IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers
A four-year bachelor’s degree has long been the first rung to climbing America’s corporate ladder. But the move to prioritize skills over a college education is sweeping through some of America’s largest companies, including Google, EY, Microsoft, and Apple. Strong proponents say the shift helps circumvent a needless barrier to workplace diversity.
TechCrunch
Don’t miss our partner breakouts and Discovery stage sessions at Disrupt
One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation. Partners dispense valuable insight from our stages, and they’re...
artandeducation.net
Practice-based research course & pre-flight scholarships
Transart Institute is pleased to announce three weekly online sessions designed to explore what creative research is, does, and can be. Clarify your creative direction, and get ready for your practice-based PhD or MFA by coming to our online discussion and getting the bigger picture from our team of experienced practice-based research faculty. Then attend our tried and trusted proposal development workshop to hone your ideas, and finally come back and get one-to-one feedback on your draft proposal.
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success
Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results. Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out. What do you consider your...
getnews.info
Horizon Worldwide – A Renowned Website Assisting Students In Find High School And College Internships To Gain Experience And Growth
The website is designed to help students find internships to get work experience. The importance of a good degree is diminished without relevant work experience in today’s world. Therefore, internships have become an important way for students to stand out, gain experience, and get hands-on knowledge in their careers. Students may struggle to find relevant information regarding internships despite their significance. To help them, Horizon Worldwide was established to provide detailed and relevant information to the candidates. Being a unique website, Horizon Worldwide has assisted several candidates in finding eligible high school internships and college internships to gain work experience and personal growth.
salestechstar.com
Tekion Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship
Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit. Goldman Sachs is recognizing Tekion Founder and CEO, Jay Vijayan, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. “I am honored to be recognized...
SoftServe Recognized at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Leadership Development Awards
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has won a silver medal in the Best Advance in Senior Manager Development category at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Leadership Development Awards. The company has been recognized for its Delivery Directors Learning Program (DDLP)—a unique, in-house leadership program offered through SoftServe’s learning ecosystem, SoftServe University. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011006137/en/ The company has been recognized for its Delivery Directors Learning Program—a unique, in-house leadership program offered through SoftServe’s learning ecosystem, SoftServe University. (Graphic: Business Wire)
