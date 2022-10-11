There’s a dirty little secret in the world of MBA Admissions coaching and that dirty little secret is this: many coaches and consultants will encourage clients to aim low. You won’t hear that term, of course. Instead, it will be presented as “being realistic” or “focusing your resources,” but the real reason this advice is offered is that it helps the consultant protect their own stats. It’s not hard to achieve 95%+ successful admissions when you cherry-pick your clients and encourage them to apply only to schools you consider a sure bet.

