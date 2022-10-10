Read full article on original website
Related
With legislation stymied, homeowners will hear of expanding pyrrhotite problem in Massachusetts concrete foundations
Homeowners who have — or fear they have — pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete festering in their walls, floors and foundations will gather later this month for their first time in Worcester County. They’ll hear from a geologist with evidence that the offending mineral is getting into buildings from a quarry...
NECN
Massachusetts Governor Debate: Healey, Diehl Face Off for First Time
Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off Wednesday night in the first televised debate between the two candidates for governor of Massachusetts, tackling issues including housing, inflation, taxes, transportation, education, climate change and more. Healey, who became the first woman and openly gay person elected...
bunewsservice.com
Changing liquor license laws are on the ballot this Midterm in Massachusetts. What does this mean?
A silent battle has been ensuing between major grocery corporations and local liquor organizations in the Massachusetts legislature over the past few years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, arms were dropped. But the time for confrontation is approaching. On Nov. 8, Massachusetts voters will flock to their local polling places...
WCVB
Union hosts rally in support of Question 4 on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON — Several Massachusetts law enforcement leaders spoke at an event Wednesday about their support for one of the controversial questions facing voters in the upcoming election. Question 4 asks voters whether to overturn a new law that would open driver's licenses to all state residents, regardless of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yes vs No on Massachusetts driver’s license law ballot question
Many State law enforcement leaders gathered at a union hall in Boston on Wednesday, to voice their support for the driver's license law, which will be a ballot question in the November general election.
Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker reclaims his status as America’s most popular governor, survey says
BOSTON — A new survey says that Massachusetts’ Charlie Baker is America’s most popular governor once again. Less than a month away from elections the two-term Republican reclaimed the top spot in the annual Morning Consult poll as the most popular governors. According to the latest survey,...
WBUR
What to know about Question 1, which asks voters if Mass.' top earners should pay higher taxes
This election season voters will decide if the top income earners in Massachusetts residents should pay more in state taxes. Massachusetts is one of 10 states with a flat tax system. All taxpayers pay a 5% state tax rate, regardless of their income. Question 1 proposes changing the state's constitution to add a 4% surtax on any income that exceeds $1 million.
Massachusetts losing residents, along with tax dollars
A new report shows that Massachusetts is losing residents, and therefore tax dollars.
RELATED PEOPLE
Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
Healey, Diehl face off in first gubernatorial debate
The first gubernatorial debate of this election season is here with Attorney General Maura Healey set to take on Former State Representative Geoff Diehl.
Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue
In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
Nearly 60 officers denied recertification by Mass. police licensing agency
Nearly 60 law enforcement personnel in Massachusetts were denied recertification through a police licensing commission, according to data presented Thursday morning at a Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission meeting. The names of 57 officers who have been denied recertification have not been released publicly, and the commission has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals
“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
Baker denies Biden on pardoning marijuana crimes, touting existing system
Rather than pardons, expunging criminal records is the simplest method to handle marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker’s comments to the press came during a groundbreaking event in Lawrence, according to 7News. They also come almost one week after President Joe Biden requested all state governors to pardon those convicted of state marijuana offenses, as Biden himself would pardon those convicted at the federal level despite no one currently in federal prison for “simple possession.”
New bill would set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
nbcboston.com
New Mass. Driver's License Law Could Be Repealed With Ballot Question 4
Question 4 on the Massachusetts November ballot asks voters if they approve the law that would allow eligible residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement officials joined 32BJ SEIU at their union hall in Boston for a press conference in support...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Baker rejects Biden’s marijuana pardon request for governors
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker denied President Joe Biden’s request to pardon marijuana possession convictions. Last week, President Biden called on all governors to pardon convictions for marijuana possession at the state level, but Baker disagreed, citing state law. “Anybody in Massachusetts who wants to expunge their...
Healey wants “climate corridor” in Massachusetts
Candidate for governor Maura Healey on Sunday denied she's abandoning some of her boldness to avoid making a campaign misstep and promised to help create a "whole climate corridor" in Massachusetts to help the world move away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.
WCVB
All four Massachusetts 2022 ballot questions explained in 200 words or less
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will face four ballot questions in the upcoming November general election: A constitutional amendment to tax the rich; proposed laws impacting dental insurance and alcohol sales; and a referendum to repeal a law recently passed by the legislature. Most of the issues are the...
Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England
BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp. From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.
Comments / 1