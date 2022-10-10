ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

NECN

Massachusetts Governor Debate: Healey, Diehl Face Off for First Time

Attorney General Maura Healey and former State Rep. Geoff Diehl squared off Wednesday night in the first televised debate between the two candidates for governor of Massachusetts, tackling issues including housing, inflation, taxes, transportation, education, climate change and more. Healey, who became the first woman and openly gay person elected...
WWLP

Governor Baker recommends pardons for four men

Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday recommended pardons for four men convicted decades ago of crimes ranging from property destruction to assault and battery, pointing to their subsequent rehabilitation and calling them "worthy candidates" to wipe the slate clean.
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Folks May Not be Aware of the Seriousness of This Health Issue

In a recent interview with Great Barrington Police Chief, Paul Storti and Massachusetts Police Officer of Sherborn, Doug Kingsley, we learned about a non-profit organization named Blue H.E.L.P. which Doug is supporting. Doug is walking 219 miles from the New York State border to the Chatham Lighthouse out on the Cape as a way to raise awareness of this organization. Doug has a site entitled Massachusetts Cop Walk which you can check out by going here.
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announces pardons of four individuals

“Today, Governor Charlie Baker announced the pardons of four individuals: Kenneth Dunn, Steven Joanis, Stephen Polignone and Michael Picanso. The Massachusetts Constitution grants the Governor the power to grant pardons, and Governor Baker issued updated Executive Clemency Guidelines in February 2020. Petitions for pardons are reviewed by the Advisory Board...
MassLive.com

Baker denies Biden on pardoning marijuana crimes, touting existing system

Rather than pardons, expunging criminal records is the simplest method to handle marijuana possession convictions, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. Baker’s comments to the press came during a groundbreaking event in Lawrence, according to 7News. They also come almost one week after President Joe Biden requested all state governors to pardon those convicted of state marijuana offenses, as Biden himself would pardon those convicted at the federal level despite no one currently in federal prison for “simple possession.”
whdh.com

Baker rejects Biden’s marijuana pardon request for governors

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Gov. Charlie Baker denied President Joe Biden’s request to pardon marijuana possession convictions. Last week, President Biden called on all governors to pardon convictions for marijuana possession at the state level, but Baker disagreed, citing state law. “Anybody in Massachusetts who wants to expunge their...
